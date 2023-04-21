Hoover Open Houses 4-22-23 & 4-23-23

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2357 Blackridge Drive
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 1333855
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet
$1,687,500
Brandon Cobia, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 4/22/23, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 4/23/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1224 River Road
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 1350055
5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 4,000 square feet
$659,000
Nadia Wallace, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 4/23/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
168 Maple Trace
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 1350829
4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 2,933 square feet
$499,900
Donna Walker, 205-969-8912
Sunday, 4/23/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
6517 Black Creek Circle
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 1351698
5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,072 square feet
$498,900
Cathy O’Berry, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty
Sunday, 4/23/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1486 Laurens St.
Hoover — Beaumont
MLS # 1348952
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,366 square feet
$449,500
Lawson Hopper, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 4/22/23, 1-3 p.m. and Sunday, 4.23/23, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1009 Lakeshore Circle
Hoover — Willow Lake
MLS # 1351114
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,294 square feet
$419,900
Jeff Dorough, 205-605-1000, Keller Williams Metro South
Sunday, 4/23/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
841 Tulip Poplar Drive
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 1350329
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,416 square feet
$389,900
Ashley Davis, 888-923-5547, eXp Realty
Sunday, 4/23/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3653 Guyton Road
Hoover — Russet Woods
MLS # 1350970
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,796 square feet
$280,000
Lindsay Sport, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 4/22/23, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.