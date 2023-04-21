Hoover Open Houses 4-22-23 & 4-23-23

2357 Blackridge Drive

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 1333855

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet

$1,687,500

Brandon Cobia, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 4/22/23, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 4/23/23, 2-4 p.m.

1224 River Road

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 1350055

5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 4,000 square feet

$659,000

Nadia Wallace, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 4/23/23, 2-4 p.m.

156 Maple Trace

Hoover — Trace Crossings

MLS # 1350829

4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 2,933 square feet

$499,900

Donna Walker, 205-969-8912

Sunday, 4/23/23, 2-4 p.m.

6517 Black Creek Circle

Hoover — Trace Crossings

MLS # 1351698

5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,072 square feet

$498,900

Cathy O’Berry, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty

Sunday, 4/23/23, 2-4 p.m.

1486 Laurens St.

Hoover — Beaumont

MLS # 1348952

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,366 square feet

$449,500

Lawson Hopper, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 4/22/23, 1-3 p.m. and Sunday, 4.23/23, 1-3 p.m.

1009 Lakeshore Circle

Hoover — Willow Lake

MLS # 1351114

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,294 square feet

$419,900

Jeff Dorough, 205-605-1000, Keller Williams Metro South

Sunday, 4/23/23, 2-4 p.m.

841 Tulip Poplar Drive

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 1350329

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,416 square feet

$389,900

Ashley Davis, 888-923-5547, eXp Realty

Sunday, 4/23/23, 2-4 p.m.

3653 Guyton Road

Hoover — Russet Woods

MLS # 1350970

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,796 square feet

$280,000

Lindsay Sport, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 4/22/23, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.