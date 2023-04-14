Hoover Open Houses 4-15-23 & 4-16-23

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2357 Blackridge Drive
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 1333855
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet
$1,687,500
Brandon Cobia, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 4/15/23, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 4/16/23, 2-4 p.m.
3337 Southbend Circle
Hoover — Southbend
MLS # 1289988
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,971 square feet
$975,000
Scott Perry, 205-870-5420, RealtySouth
Sunday, 4/15/23, 2-4 p.m.
1085 Legacy Drive
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 1348317
6 Bedrooms / 5.5 Baths / 4,538 square feet
$854,900
Julie Kim, 205-991-6565, RealtySouth
Saturday, 4/15/23, 1-2:30 p.m.
1432 Scout Ridge Drive
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 1347765
6 Bedrooms / 6.5 Baths / 5,162 square feet
$825,000
Jerry Sager, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 4/16/23, 2-4 p.m.
1824 Hardwood View Drive
Hoover — Greystone Cove
MLS # 1349731
5 Bedrooms / 5.5 Baths / 4,492 square feet
$769,900
Leda Mims, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty
Sunday, 4/16/23, 2-4 p.m.
1224 River Road
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 1350055
5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 4,000 square feet
$659,000
Nadia Wallace, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 4/16/23, 1-3 p.m.
3005 Spencer Way
Hoover — Spencer Preserve
MLS # 1343675
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,023 square feet
$640,000
Stephanie Lucas, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 4/16/23, 2-4 p.m.
4071 Milners Crescent
Hoover — Greystone Farms
MLS # 1350423
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 5,017 square feet
$600,000
Ben Hedden, 205-767-8553, Bham Realty
Sunday, 4/16/23, 1-3 p.m.
5664 Brayden Circle
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 1348116
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,211 square feet
$589,900
Jordan Hosey, 205-213-2633, HBH Realty
Saturday, 4/15/23, 2-4 p.m.
4093 Crossings Lane
Hoover — Caldwell Crossings
MLS # 1349968
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,789 square feet
$485,000
Jackson King, 205-979-2335, ERA King
Sunday, 4/16/23, 2-4 p.m.
1486 Laurens St.
Hoover — Beaumont
MLS # 1348952
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,366 square feet
$449,500
Lawson Hopper, 205-397-6500
Sunday, 4/16/23, 1-3 p.m.
113 Paradise Lake Road
Hoover — Lakeview
MLS # 1350057
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,681 square feet
$369,999
Kulsum Budhwani, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 4/16/23, 2-4 p.m.