Hoover Open Houses 4-15-23 & 4-16-23

by

2357 Blackridge Drive

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 1333855

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet

$1,687,500

Brandon Cobia, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 4/15/23, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 4/16/23, 2-4 p.m.

3337 Southbend Circle

Hoover — Southbend

MLS # 1289988

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,971 square feet

$975,000

Scott Perry, 205-870-5420, RealtySouth

Sunday, 4/15/23, 2-4 p.m.

1085 Legacy Drive

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 1348317

6 Bedrooms / 5.5 Baths / 4,538 square feet

$854,900

Julie Kim, 205-991-6565, RealtySouth

Saturday, 4/15/23, 1-2:30 p.m.

1432 Scout Ridge Drive

Hoover — Trace Crossings

MLS # 1347765

6 Bedrooms / 6.5 Baths / 5,162 square feet

$825,000

Jerry Sager, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 4/16/23, 2-4 p.m.

1824 Hardwood View Drive

Hoover — Greystone Cove

MLS # 1349731

5 Bedrooms / 5.5 Baths / 4,492 square feet

$769,900

Leda Mims, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty

Sunday, 4/16/23, 2-4 p.m.

1224 River Road

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 1350055

5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 4,000 square feet

$659,000

Nadia Wallace, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 4/16/23, 1-3 p.m.

3005 Spencer Way

Hoover — Spencer Preserve

MLS # 1343675

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,023 square feet

$640,000

Stephanie Lucas, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 4/16/23, 2-4 p.m.

4071 Milners Crescent

Hoover — Greystone Farms

MLS # 1350423

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 5,017 square feet

$600,000

Ben Hedden, 205-767-8553, Bham Realty

Sunday, 4/16/23, 1-3 p.m.

5664 Brayden Circle

Hoover — Trace Crossings

MLS # 1348116

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,211 square feet

$589,900

Jordan Hosey, 205-213-2633, HBH Realty

Saturday, 4/15/23, 2-4 p.m.

4093 Crossings Lane

Hoover — Caldwell Crossings

MLS # 1349968

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,789 square feet

$485,000

Jackson King, 205-979-2335, ERA King

Sunday, 4/16/23, 2-4 p.m.

1486 Laurens St.

Hoover — Beaumont

MLS # 1348952

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,366 square feet

$449,500

Lawson Hopper, 205-397-6500

Sunday, 4/16/23, 1-3 p.m.

113 Paradise Lake Road

Hoover — Lakeview

MLS # 1350057

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,681 square feet

$369,999

Kulsum Budhwani, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 4/16/23, 2-4 p.m.