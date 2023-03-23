Hoover Open Houses 3-25-23 & 3-26-23

by

2357 Blackridge Drive

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 1333855

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet

$1,688,500

Brandon Cobia, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 3/26/23, 2-4 p.m.

4211 Roy Ford Circle

Hoover — Lake Wilborn

MLS # 1343576

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,753 square feet

$849,900

Ralph Harvey, 855-456-4945, List With Freedom

Sunday, 3/26/23, 2-4 p.m.

4081 Noyak Road

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 1348842

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,556 square feet

$669,900

Missy Heard, 205-978-9000, RealtySouth

Sunday, 3/26/23, 2-4 p.m.

4327 Abbotts Way

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 1348733

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / ???? square feet

$525,000

Christina James, 205-979-8500, RE/MAX Southern Homes

Sunday, 3/26/23, 2-4 p.m.

1005 Oak Tree Road

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 1345861

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,409 square feet

$499,500

Carrie Richardson, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty

Sunday, 3/26/23, 2-4 p.m.

1486 Laurens St.

Hoover — Beaumont

MLS # 1348952

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,366 square feet

$468,000

Lawson Hopper, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 3/26/23, 1-3 p.m.

101 Greystone Glen Drive

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 1340944

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,753 square feet

$420,000

Jason Secor, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 3/26/23, 2-4 p.m.

2428 Southwood Trace

Hoover — Southwood

MLS # 1348828

5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,479 square feet

$399,999

Higgie Higginbotham, 205-605-1000, Keller Williams Metro South

Saturday, 3/25/23, 2-4 p.m.

2417 Hackberry Lane

Hoover — Shades Mountain

MLS # 1347600

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,396 square feet

$385,000

Jeff Dorough, 205-605-1000, Keller Williams Metro South

Sunday, 3/26/23, 2-4 p.m.