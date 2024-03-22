Hoover Open Houses March 22-24, 2024

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2105 Natalie Lane
Hoover — Southlake Estates
MLS # 21378977
6 Bedrooms / 6 Baths / 7,295 square feet
$1,449,999
Kulsum Budhwani, 205-966-3863, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 3/24/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2104 Paramount Run
Hoover — Lake Wilborn
MLS # 21378967
6 Bedrooms / 6 Baths / 5,516 square feet
$915,000
Aji Hicks, 205-913-1157, Keller Williams
Sunday, 3/24/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2409 Cahaba River Estates
Hoover — Cahaba River Estates
MLS # 21377682
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 4,701 square feet
$799,900
Hope Rhoades, 205-281-4500, Keller Williams
Sunday, 3/24/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1133 Shades Crest Road
Hoover — Shades Mountain
MLS # 21374469
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,618 square feet
$695,000
Beth Arnold, 888-923-5547, eXp Realty
Saturday, 3/23/24, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3029 Blackridge Drive
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 1361353
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,262 square feet
$589,532
Bethany Bertovic, 205-447-9300, Harris Doyle Homes
Saturday, 3/23/24, noon-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1754 Strollaway Lane
Hoover — Green Valley
MLS # 21364443
4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,043 square feet
$495,000
Mo Deeb, 205-515-1012, Mo Deeb Realty Group
Sunday, 3/24/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2295 Woodcreek Drive
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 21376037
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,098 square feet
$479,900
Michael Thomason, 205-873-3094, ARC Realty
Sunday, 3/24/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2004 Lakemoor Drive
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 21379745
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,312 square feet
$479,000
Victoria Correa, 205-213-1177, ARC Realty
Sunday, 3/24/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
612 Brooks Lane
Hoover — The Highlands
MLS # 21378624
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,838 square feet
$430,000
Marilee Henson, 205-937-8778, Keller Williams
Saturday, 3/23/24, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1940 Crossvine Road
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 21379982
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,916 square feet
$415,000
Aimee George, 205-253-9118, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 3/24/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3409 Frank Ave.
Hoover — Green Valley
MLS # 21379413
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 581 square feet
$406,000
Nakia Walker, 480-5392, Opendoor Brokerage
Saturday, 3/23/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 3/24/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1454 Steven Drive
Hoover
MLS # 21374881
5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,209 square feet
$399,900
Connie Alexander, 205-213-5388, Real Broker
Saturday, 3/23/24, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
839 Willow Oak Drive
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 21380016
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,246 square feet
$399,900
Cassie Carter, 205-540-4214, RE/MAX Advantage South
Sunday, 3/24/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3129 Paradise Acres
Hoover — Paradise Acres
MLS # 21370056
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,109 square feet
$388,000
Chase Flowers, 205-829-0459, JWRE
Saturday, 3/23/24, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2308 Lester Lane
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 21379812
4 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 943 square feet
$385,000
Nakia Walker, 480-462-5392, Opendoor Brokerage
Saturday, 3/23/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 3/24/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1128 Windsor Square Unit 40
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21378905
2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,435 square feet
$337,000
Annabelle Robinson, 205-999-1624, SB Dev Corp.
Saturday, 3/23/24, 1-4 p.m. and Sunday, 3/24/24, 1-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1153 Windsor Square Unit 105
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21377897
2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,380 square feet
$333,645
Annabelle Robinson, 205-999-1624, SB Dev Corp.
Friday, 3/22/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 3/23/24, 1-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1106 Windsor Square Unit 29
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21378798
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,380 square feet
$331,000
Annabelle Robinson, 205-999-1624, SB Dev Corp.
Friday, 3/22/24 to Sunday, 3/23/24, 1-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1104 Windsor Square Unit 28
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21378797
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,380 square feet
$331,000
Annabelle Robinson, 205-999-1624, SB Dev Corp.
Friday, 3/22/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 3/23/24, 1-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1112 Windsor Square Unit 32
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21377893
2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,380 square feet
$328,000
Annabelle Robinson, 205-999-1624, SB Dev Corp.
Saturday, 3/23/24, 1-4 p.m. and Sunday, 3/24/24, 1-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3849 Kinross Place
Hoover — Old Rocky Ridge Road
MLS # 21368955
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,691 square feet
$315,000
Nakia Walker, 480-462-5392, Opendoor Brokerage
Friday, 3/22/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 3/23/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.