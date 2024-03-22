Hoover Open Houses March 22-24, 2024

2105 Natalie Lane

Hoover — Southlake Estates

MLS # 21378977

6 Bedrooms / 6 Baths / 7,295 square feet

$1,449,999

Kulsum Budhwani, 205-966-3863, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 3/24/24, 2-4 p.m.

2104 Paramount Run

Hoover — Lake Wilborn

MLS # 21378967

6 Bedrooms / 6 Baths / 5,516 square feet

$915,000

Aji Hicks, 205-913-1157, Keller Williams

Sunday, 3/24/24, 2-4 p.m.

2409 Cahaba River Estates

Hoover — Cahaba River Estates

MLS # 21377682

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 4,701 square feet

$799,900

Hope Rhoades, 205-281-4500, Keller Williams

Sunday, 3/24/24, 2-4 p.m.

1133 Shades Crest Road

Hoover — Shades Mountain

MLS # 21374469

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,618 square feet

$695,000

Beth Arnold, 888-923-5547, eXp Realty

Saturday, 3/23/24, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

3029 Blackridge Drive

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 1361353

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,262 square feet

$589,532

Bethany Bertovic, 205-447-9300, Harris Doyle Homes

Saturday, 3/23/24, noon-3 p.m.

1754 Strollaway Lane

Hoover — Green Valley

MLS # 21364443

4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,043 square feet

$495,000

Mo Deeb, 205-515-1012, Mo Deeb Realty Group

Sunday, 3/24/24, 2-4 p.m.

2295 Woodcreek Drive

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 21376037

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,098 square feet

$479,900

Michael Thomason, 205-873-3094, ARC Realty

Sunday, 3/24/24, 2-4 p.m.

2004 Lakemoor Drive

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 21379745

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,312 square feet

$479,000

Victoria Correa, 205-213-1177, ARC Realty

Sunday, 3/24/24, 2-4 p.m.

612 Brooks Lane

Hoover — The Highlands

MLS # 21378624

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,838 square feet

$430,000

Marilee Henson, 205-937-8778, Keller Williams

Saturday, 3/23/24, 1-3 p.m.

1940 Crossvine Road

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 21379982

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,916 square feet

$415,000

Aimee George, 205-253-9118, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 3/24/24, 2-4 p.m.

3409 Frank Ave.

Hoover — Green Valley

MLS # 21379413

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 581 square feet

$406,000

Nakia Walker, 480-5392, Opendoor Brokerage

Saturday, 3/23/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 3/24/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

1454 Steven Drive

Hoover

MLS # 21374881

5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,209 square feet

$399,900

Connie Alexander, 205-213-5388, Real Broker

Saturday, 3/23/24, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

839 Willow Oak Drive

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 21380016

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,246 square feet

$399,900

Cassie Carter, 205-540-4214, RE/MAX Advantage South

Sunday, 3/24/24, 2-4 p.m.

3129 Paradise Acres

Hoover — Paradise Acres

MLS # 21370056

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,109 square feet

$388,000

Chase Flowers, 205-829-0459, JWRE

Saturday, 3/23/24, 1-3 p.m.

2308 Lester Lane

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 21379812

4 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 943 square feet

$385,000

Nakia Walker, 480-462-5392, Opendoor Brokerage

Saturday, 3/23/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 3/24/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

1128 Windsor Square Unit 40

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21378905

2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,435 square feet

$337,000

Annabelle Robinson, 205-999-1624, SB Dev Corp.

Saturday, 3/23/24, 1-4 p.m. and Sunday, 3/24/24, 1-4 p.m.

1153 Windsor Square Unit 105

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21377897

2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,380 square feet

$333,645

Annabelle Robinson, 205-999-1624, SB Dev Corp.

Friday, 3/22/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 3/23/24, 1-4 p.m.

1106 Windsor Square Unit 29

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21378798

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,380 square feet

$331,000

Annabelle Robinson, 205-999-1624, SB Dev Corp.

Friday, 3/22/24 to Sunday, 3/23/24, 1-4 p.m.

1104 Windsor Square Unit 28

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21378797

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,380 square feet

$331,000

Annabelle Robinson, 205-999-1624, SB Dev Corp.

Friday, 3/22/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 3/23/24, 1-4 p.m.

1112 Windsor Square Unit 32

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21377893

2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,380 square feet

$328,000

Annabelle Robinson, 205-999-1624, SB Dev Corp.

Saturday, 3/23/24, 1-4 p.m. and Sunday, 3/24/24, 1-4 p.m.

3849 Kinross Place

Hoover — Old Rocky Ridge Road

MLS # 21368955

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,691 square feet

$315,000

Nakia Walker, 480-462-5392, Opendoor Brokerage

Friday, 3/22/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 3/23/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.