Hoover Open Houses 3-18-24 to 3-14-24

by

4780 Southlake Parkway

Hoover — Southlake

MLS # 21377977

6 Bedrooms / 5.5 Baths / 5,402 square feet

$1,100,000

Joy Dill, 205-540-8538, ARC Realty

Sunday, 3/10/24, 2-4 p.m.

5115 Greystone Way

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 21374954

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 7,218 square feet

$974,900

Blake Billings, 205-792-7682, ARC Realty

Sunday, 3/10/24, 2-4 p.m.

1126 Magnolia Run

Hoover — Magnolia Grove

MLS # 21378416

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,745 square feet

$789,900

Jerry Sager, 205-441-1112, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 3/10/24, 1-3 p.m.

2679 Swiss Lane

Hoover — Green Valley

MLS # 21378869

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,258 square feet

$680,000

Shelley Watkins, 205-222-1817, ARC Realty

Sunday, 3/10/24, 2-4 p.m.

1952 Janeway Pass

Hoover — Lake Wilborn

MLS # 21377087

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,978 square feet

$675,000

Jordan Hosey, 205-213-2633, HBH Realty

Saturday, 3/9/24, noon-2 p.m.

3408 Sawyer Drive

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 21376506

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,836 square feet

$466,000

Ian Rohrer, 205-835-0210, ARC Realty

Sunday, 3/10/24, 2-4 p.m.

1724 Russet Hill Circle

Hoover — Russet Woods

MLS # 21378584

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,211 square feet

$439,900

Bob Mathews, 205-966-7273, Highpoint Homes and Land

Sunday, 3/10/24, 2-4 p.m.

3028 Raven Circle

Hoover — Audubon Forest

MLS # 21377201

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,374 square feet

$410,000

Marco Requena, 205-253-4288, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 3/10/24, 2-4 p.m.

1128 Regent Drive

Hoover — Regent Forest

MLS # 21378739

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,417 square feet

$379,900

Erin Lassiter, 205-704-9333, ARC Realty

Sunday, 3/10/24, 2-4 p.m.

1153 Windsor Square Unit 105

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21377897

2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,380 square feet

$333,645

Annabelle Robinson, 205-999-1624, SB Dev Corp.

Saturday, 3/9/24, 1-4 p.m. and Sunday, 3/10/24, 1-4 p.m.

1106 Windsor Square Unit 29

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21378798

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,505 square feet

$331,000

Annabelle Robinson, 205-999-1624, SB Dev Corp.

Friday, 3/8/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 3/9/24, 1-4 p.m.

1104 Windsor Square Unit 28

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21378797

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,505 square feet

$331,000

Annabelle Robinson, 205-999-1624, SB Dev Corp.

Friday, 3/8/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 3/9/24, 1-4 p.m.

1112 Windsor Square Unit 32

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21377893

2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,380 square feet

$328,000

Annabelle Robinson, 205-999-1624, SB Dev Corp.

Wednesday, 3/13/24, 1-4 p.m. and Thursday, 3/14/24, 1-4 p.m.

3849 Kinross Place

Hoover — Old Rocky Ridge Road

MLS # 21368955

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,691 square feet

$317,000

Nakia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor Brokerage

Saturday, 3/9/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 3/10/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.