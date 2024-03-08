Hoover Open Houses 3-18-24 to 3-14-24

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
4780 Southlake Parkway
Hoover — Southlake
MLS # 21377977
6 Bedrooms / 5.5 Baths / 5,402 square feet
$1,100,000
Joy Dill, 205-540-8538, ARC Realty
Sunday, 3/10/24, 2-4 p.m.
5115 Greystone Way
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 21374954
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 7,218 square feet
$974,900
Blake Billings, 205-792-7682, ARC Realty
Sunday, 3/10/24, 2-4 p.m.
1126 Magnolia Run
Hoover — Magnolia Grove
MLS # 21378416
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,745 square feet
$789,900
Jerry Sager, 205-441-1112, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 3/10/24, 1-3 p.m.
2679 Swiss Lane
Hoover — Green Valley
MLS # 21378869
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,258 square feet
$680,000
Shelley Watkins, 205-222-1817, ARC Realty
Sunday, 3/10/24, 2-4 p.m.
1952 Janeway Pass
Hoover — Lake Wilborn
MLS # 21377087
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,978 square feet
$675,000
Jordan Hosey, 205-213-2633, HBH Realty
Saturday, 3/9/24, noon-2 p.m.
3408 Sawyer Drive
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 21376506
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,836 square feet
$466,000
Ian Rohrer, 205-835-0210, ARC Realty
Sunday, 3/10/24, 2-4 p.m.
1724 Russet Hill Circle
Hoover — Russet Woods
MLS # 21378584
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,211 square feet
$439,900
Bob Mathews, 205-966-7273, Highpoint Homes and Land
Sunday, 3/10/24, 2-4 p.m.
3028 Raven Circle
Hoover — Audubon Forest
MLS # 21377201
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,374 square feet
$410,000
Marco Requena, 205-253-4288, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 3/10/24, 2-4 p.m.
1128 Regent Drive
Hoover — Regent Forest
MLS # 21378739
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,417 square feet
$379,900
Erin Lassiter, 205-704-9333, ARC Realty
Sunday, 3/10/24, 2-4 p.m.
1153 Windsor Square Unit 105
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21377897
2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,380 square feet
$333,645
Annabelle Robinson, 205-999-1624, SB Dev Corp.
Saturday, 3/9/24, 1-4 p.m. and Sunday, 3/10/24, 1-4 p.m.
1106 Windsor Square Unit 29
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21378798
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,505 square feet
$331,000
Annabelle Robinson, 205-999-1624, SB Dev Corp.
Friday, 3/8/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 3/9/24, 1-4 p.m.
1104 Windsor Square Unit 28
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21378797
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,505 square feet
$331,000
Annabelle Robinson, 205-999-1624, SB Dev Corp.
Friday, 3/8/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 3/9/24, 1-4 p.m.
1112 Windsor Square Unit 32
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21377893
2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,380 square feet
$328,000
Annabelle Robinson, 205-999-1624, SB Dev Corp.
Wednesday, 3/13/24, 1-4 p.m. and Thursday, 3/14/24, 1-4 p.m.
3849 Kinross Place
Hoover — Old Rocky Ridge Road
MLS # 21368955
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,691 square feet
$317,000
Nakia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor Brokerage
Saturday, 3/9/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 3/10/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.