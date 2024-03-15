Hoover Open Houses 3-15-24 to 3-17-24

1720 Lake Hardwood Drive

Hoover — The Cove of Greystone

MLS # 21378461

4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 5,980 square feet

$1,425,000

Stephanie Brumbeloe, 205-427-2517, LPT Realty

Sunday, 3/17/24, 2-4 p.m.

2160 Blackridge Road

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 21366426

6 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,551 square feet

$1,350,000

Kulsum Budhwani, 205-966-3863, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 3/16/24, 2-4 p.m.

1716 Brittany Place

Hoover — Polo Trace

MLS # 21379371

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 5,674 square feet

$819,900

Wayne Goodrich, 205-401-3813, Fathom Realty

Saturday, 3/16/24, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 3/17/24, 2-4 p.m.

1833 Tower Lane

Hoover — Bradbury at Blackridge

MLS # 21375353

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,459 square feet

$660,000

Brook Gann, 205-563-6229, SB Dev Corp.

Saturday, 3/16/24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 3/17/24, 1-5 p.m.

1952 Janeway Pass

Hoover — Lake Wilborn

MLS # 21377087

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,978 square feet

$650,000

Jordan Hosey, 205-213-2633, HBH Realty

Saturday, 3/16/24, noon-2 p.m. and Sunday, 3/17/24, 2-4 p.m.

1237 Tower Lane

Hoover — Bradbury at Blackridge

MLS # 21369745

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,430 square feet

$650,000

Brook Gann, 205-563-6229, SB Dev Corp.

Saturday, 3/16/24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 3/17/24, 1-5 p.m.

5733 Lake Cyrus Blvd.

Hoover — Lake Cyrus

MLS # 21376239

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,527 square feet

$509,900

Leda Mims, 205-243-4599, ARC Realty

Sunday, 3/17/24, 2-4 p.m.

1612 Kestwick Drive

Hoover — Green Valley

MLS # 21378287

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,141 square feet

$499,900

Deana Sheucraft, 615-364-2074, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 3/17/24, 1-3 p.m.

3440 Chapel Lane

Hoover

MLS # 21379637

5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,593 square feet

$499,000

Sandy Deaton, 205-401-8666, RealtySouth

Saturday, 3/16/24, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 3/17/24, 2-4 p.m.

3409 Portsmouth Drive

Hoover — Green Valley

MLS # 21375080

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,364 square feet

$489,900

Leda Mims, 205-243-4599, ARC Realty

Sunday, 3/17/24, 1-3 p.m.

1711 Southpointe Drive

Hoover — Southpointe

MLS # 21378309

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,340 square feet

$455,000

Jasmine Kemp, 205-527-9514, eXp Realty

Sunday, 3/17/24, 2-4 p.m.

3113 Whispering Pines Circle

Hoover — Green Valley

MLS # 21373327

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,843 square feet

$429,500

Gusty Gulas, 205-218-7560, eXp Realty

Saturday, 3/16/24, 1-3 p.m.

3409 Frank Ave.

Hoover — Green Valley

MLS # 21379413

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 581 square feet

$406,000

Nakia Walker, 480-462-5392, Opendoor Brokerage

Saturday, 3/16/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 3/17/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

1153 Windsor Square Unit 105

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21377897

2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,380 square feet

$333,645

Annabelle Robinson, 205-999-1624, Signature Homes

Friday, 3/15/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 3/16/24, 1-4 p.m.

1106 Windsor Square Unit 29

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21378798

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,380 square feet

$331,000

Annabelle Robinson, 205-999-1624, Signature Homes

Friday, 3/15/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 3/16/24, 1-4 p.m.

1104 Windsor Square Unit 28

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21378797

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,380 square feet

$331,000

Annabelle Robinson, 205-999-1624, Signature Homes

Friday, 3/15/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 3/16/24, 1-4 p.m.

1112 Windsor Square Unit 32

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21377893

2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,380 square feet

$328,000

Annabelle Robinson, 205-999-1624, Signature Homes

Friday, 3/15/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 3/16/24, 1-4 p.m.

3949 Kinross Place

Hoover — Old Rocky Ridge Road

MLS # 21368955

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,691 square feet

$315,000

Nakia Walker, 480-462-5392, Opendoor Brokerage

Friday, 3/15/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 3/16/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.