Hoover Open Houses 3-15-24 to 3-17-24

1720 Lake Hardwood Drive
Hoover — The Cove of Greystone
MLS # 21378461
4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 5,980 square feet
$1,425,000
Stephanie Brumbeloe, 205-427-2517, LPT Realty
Sunday, 3/17/24, 2-4 p.m.
2160 Blackridge Road
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 21366426
6 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,551 square feet
$1,350,000
Kulsum Budhwani, 205-966-3863, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 3/16/24, 2-4 p.m.
1716 Brittany Place
Hoover — Polo Trace
MLS # 21379371
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 5,674 square feet
$819,900
Wayne Goodrich, 205-401-3813, Fathom Realty
Saturday, 3/16/24, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 3/17/24, 2-4 p.m.
1833 Tower Lane
Hoover — Bradbury at Blackridge
MLS # 21375353
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,459 square feet
$660,000
Brook Gann, 205-563-6229, SB Dev Corp.
Saturday, 3/16/24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 3/17/24, 1-5 p.m.
1952 Janeway Pass
Hoover — Lake Wilborn
MLS # 21377087
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,978 square feet
$650,000
Jordan Hosey, 205-213-2633, HBH Realty
Saturday, 3/16/24, noon-2 p.m. and Sunday, 3/17/24, 2-4 p.m.
1237 Tower Lane
Hoover — Bradbury at Blackridge
MLS # 21369745
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,430 square feet
$650,000
Brook Gann, 205-563-6229, SB Dev Corp.
Saturday, 3/16/24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 3/17/24, 1-5 p.m.
5733 Lake Cyrus Blvd.
Hoover — Lake Cyrus
MLS # 21376239
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,527 square feet
$509,900
Leda Mims, 205-243-4599, ARC Realty
Sunday, 3/17/24, 2-4 p.m.
1612 Kestwick Drive
Hoover — Green Valley
MLS # 21378287
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,141 square feet
$499,900
Deana Sheucraft, 615-364-2074, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 3/17/24, 1-3 p.m.
3440 Chapel Lane
Hoover
MLS # 21379637
5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,593 square feet
$499,000
Sandy Deaton, 205-401-8666, RealtySouth
Saturday, 3/16/24, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 3/17/24, 2-4 p.m.
3409 Portsmouth Drive
Hoover — Green Valley
MLS # 21375080
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,364 square feet
$489,900
Leda Mims, 205-243-4599, ARC Realty
Sunday, 3/17/24, 1-3 p.m.
1711 Southpointe Drive
Hoover — Southpointe
MLS # 21378309
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,340 square feet
$455,000
Jasmine Kemp, 205-527-9514, eXp Realty
Sunday, 3/17/24, 2-4 p.m.
3113 Whispering Pines Circle
Hoover — Green Valley
MLS # 21373327
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,843 square feet
$429,500
Gusty Gulas, 205-218-7560, eXp Realty
Saturday, 3/16/24, 1-3 p.m.
3409 Frank Ave.
Hoover — Green Valley
MLS # 21379413
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 581 square feet
$406,000
Nakia Walker, 480-462-5392, Opendoor Brokerage
Saturday, 3/16/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 3/17/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
1153 Windsor Square Unit 105
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21377897
2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,380 square feet
$333,645
Annabelle Robinson, 205-999-1624, Signature Homes
Friday, 3/15/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 3/16/24, 1-4 p.m.
1106 Windsor Square Unit 29
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21378798
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,380 square feet
$331,000
Annabelle Robinson, 205-999-1624, Signature Homes
Friday, 3/15/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 3/16/24, 1-4 p.m.
1104 Windsor Square Unit 28
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21378797
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,380 square feet
$331,000
Annabelle Robinson, 205-999-1624, Signature Homes
Friday, 3/15/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 3/16/24, 1-4 p.m.
1112 Windsor Square Unit 32
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21377893
2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,380 square feet
$328,000
Annabelle Robinson, 205-999-1624, Signature Homes
Friday, 3/15/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 3/16/24, 1-4 p.m.
3849 Kinsross Place
3949 Kinross Place
Hoover — Old Rocky Ridge Road
MLS # 21368955
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,691 square feet
$315,000
Nakia Walker, 480-462-5392, Opendoor Brokerage
Friday, 3/15/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 3/16/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.