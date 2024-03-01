Hoover Open Houses 3-1-24 to 3-3-24

2542 Blackridge Cove

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 21377959

4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,912 square feet

$1,300,000

Lauren Armstrong, 205-729-4213, eXp Realty

Sunday, 3/3/24, 2-4 p.m.

4780 Southlake Parkway

Hoover — Southlake

MLS # 21377977

6 Bedrooms / 5.5 Baths / 5,402 square feet

$1,100,000

Joy Dill, 205-540-8538, ARC Realty

Sunday, 3/3/24, 2-4 p.m.

8076 Annika Drive

Hoover — Abingdon by the River

MLS # 21370825

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,786 square feet

$689,000

Mo Deeb, 205-515-1012, Mo Deeb Realty Group

Sunday, 3/3/24, 2-4 p.m.

1952 Janeway Pass

Hoover — Lake Wilborn

MLS # 21377087

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,978 square feet

$685,000

Jordan Hosey, 205-213-2633, HBH Realty

Saturday, 3/2/24, noon-2 p.m.

1404 Shades Crest Road

Hoover — Shades Mountain

MLS # 21370989

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,458 square feet

$649,900

The Josh Vernon Group, 205-206-4334, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 3/2/24, 1-3 p.m.

805 Hillshire Drive

Hoover — Audubon Forest

MLS # 21377751

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,115 square feet

$475,000

Nakia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor Brokerage

Friday, 3/1/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 3/2/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

2039 Arnold Road

Hoover — Wood Meadow Estates

MLS # 21378236

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,150 square feet

$399,900

The Josh Vernon Group, 205-206-4334, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 3/2/24, 1-3 p.m. and Sunday, 3/3/24, 2-4 p.m.

3849 Kinross Place

Hoover — Old Rocky Ridge Road

MLS # 21368955

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,691 square feet

$317,000

Nakia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor Brokerage

Friday, 3/1/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 3/2/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.