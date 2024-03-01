Hoover Open Houses 3-1-24 to 3-3-24

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
2542 Blackridge Cove
2542 Blackridge Cove
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 21377959
4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,912 square feet
$1,300,000
Lauren Armstrong, 205-729-4213, eXp Realty
Sunday, 3/3/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
4780 Southlake Parkway
4780 Southlake Parkway
Hoover — Southlake
MLS # 21377977
6 Bedrooms / 5.5 Baths / 5,402 square feet
$1,100,000
Joy Dill, 205-540-8538, ARC Realty
Sunday, 3/3/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
8076 Annika Drive
8076 Annika Drive
Hoover — Abingdon by the River
MLS # 21370825
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,786 square feet
$689,000
Mo Deeb, 205-515-1012, Mo Deeb Realty Group
Sunday, 3/3/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1952 Janeway Pass
1952 Janeway Pass
Hoover — Lake Wilborn
MLS # 21377087
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,978 square feet
$685,000
Jordan Hosey, 205-213-2633, HBH Realty
Saturday, 3/2/24, noon-2 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1404 Shades Crest Road
1404 Shades Crest Road
Hoover — Shades Mountain
MLS # 21370989
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,458 square feet
$649,900
The Josh Vernon Group, 205-206-4334, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 3/2/24, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
805 Hillshire Drive
805 Hillshire Drive
Hoover — Audubon Forest
MLS # 21377751
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,115 square feet
$475,000
Nakia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor Brokerage
Friday, 3/1/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 3/2/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
2039 Arnold Road
2039 Arnold Road
Hoover — Wood Meadow Estates
MLS # 21378236
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,150 square feet
$399,900
The Josh Vernon Group, 205-206-4334, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 3/2/24, 1-3 p.m. and Sunday, 3/3/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
3849 Kinross Place
3849 Kinross Place
Hoover — Old Rocky Ridge Road
MLS # 21368955
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,691 square feet
$317,000
Nakia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor Brokerage
Friday, 3/1/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 3/2/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.