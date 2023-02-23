Hoover Open Houses 2/24/23 - 2/26/23

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2357 Blackridge Drive
2357 Blackridge Drive
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 1333855
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet
$1,689,900
Brandon Cobia, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 2/26/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2093 Brae Trail
2093 Brae Trail
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 1335299
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 3,205 square feet
$649,900
Steve Metarelis, 480-470-2210, OfferPad Brokerage
Friday, 2/24/23, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2225 Farley Road
2225 Farley Road
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 1337290
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,384 square feet
$440,000
Jared Murray, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 2/26/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
905 Riverchase Parkway W.
905 Riverchase Parkway W.
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 1346098
5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,388 square feet
$439,900
Tracy Dismukes, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty
Saturday, 2/25/23, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 2/26/23, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3213 Burning Tree Drive
3213 Burning Tree Drive
Hoover — Green Valley
MLS # 1345305
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 3,882 square feet
$405,000
Cody Cummings, 205-605-1000, Keller Williams Metro South
Sunday, 2/26/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2022 Chapel Road
2022 Chapel Road
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 1346228
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,025 square feet
$347,500
Mike Blumentritt, 205-979-8500, RE/MAX Southern Homes
Sunday, 2/26/23, 2-4 p.m.