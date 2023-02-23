Hoover Open Houses 2/24/23 - 2/26/23

by

2357 Blackridge Drive

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 1333855

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet

$1,689,900

Brandon Cobia, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 2/26/23, 2-4 p.m.

2093 Brae Trail

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 1335299

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 3,205 square feet

$649,900

Steve Metarelis, 480-470-2210, OfferPad Brokerage

Friday, 2/24/23, 1-3 p.m.

2225 Farley Road

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 1337290

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,384 square feet

$440,000

Jared Murray, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 2/26/23, 2-4 p.m.

905 Riverchase Parkway W.

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 1346098

5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,388 square feet

$439,900

Tracy Dismukes, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty

Saturday, 2/25/23, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 2/26/23, 1-3 p.m.

3213 Burning Tree Drive

Hoover — Green Valley

MLS # 1345305

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 3,882 square feet

$405,000

Cody Cummings, 205-605-1000, Keller Williams Metro South

Sunday, 2/26/23, 2-4 p.m.

2022 Chapel Road

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 1346228

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,025 square feet

$347,500

Mike Blumentritt, 205-979-8500, RE/MAX Southern Homes

Sunday, 2/26/23, 2-4 p.m.