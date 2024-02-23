Hoover Open Houses 2-24-24 & 2-25-24

by

2160 Blackridge Road

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 21366426

6 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,551 square feet

$1,350,000

Kulsum Budhwani, 205-966-3863, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 2/24/24, 2-4 p.m.

641 Preserve Way

Hoover — The Preserve

MLS # 21373463

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,076 square feet

$617,980

Johnny Montgomery, 205-223-2313, ERA King

Sunday, 2/25/24, 2-4 p.m.

2600 Apollo Circle

Hoover — Hoover Country Club Highlands

MLS # 21377732

5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 3,803 square feet

$610,000

April Herring, 205-602-6064, ARC Realty

Sunday, 2/25/24, 2-4 p.m.

3357 Trip Run

Hoover — Lake Wilborn

MLS # 21377188

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,414 square feet

$569,900

Brenda Blanton, 205-706-9672, eXp Realty

Sunday, 2/25/24, 2-4 p.m.

465 Marywood Lane

Hoover — Pinewood

MLS # 21375312

4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,725 square feet

$560,000

Stephanie Lucas, 205-515-4192, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 2/25/24, 2-4 p.m.

805 Hillshire Drive

Hoover — Audubon Forest

MLS # 21377751

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,115 square feet

$475,000

Nakia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor Brokerage

Friday, 2/23/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 2/24/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

3408 Sawyer Drive

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 21376506

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,836 square feet

$466,000

Ian Rohrer, 205-835-0210, ARC Realty

Sunday, 2/25/24, 2-4 p.m.

3341 Sawyer Drive

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 21376757

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,762 square feet

$449,500

John Franklin, 205-907-5951, RealtySouth

Sunday, 2/25/24, 2-4 p.m.

3113 Whispering Pines Circle

Hoover — Green Valley

MLS # 21373327

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,843 square feet

$425,900

Gusty Gulas, 205-218-7560, eXp Realty

Sunday, 2/25/24, 2-4 p.m.

1301 Chester St.

Hoover — Shades Mountain

MLS # 21372658

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,185 square feet

$418,900

Madelyn Roberts, 205-616-1304, Sold South Realty

Saturday, 2/24/24, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 2/25/24, 2-4 p.m.

1652 Cheswood Circle

Hoover — Russet Woods

MLS # 21375345

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,656 square feet

$414,900

Gina Musser, 717-814-2170, ARC Realty

Sunday, 2/25/24, 2-4 p.m.

3849 Kinross Place

Hoover — Old Rocky Ridge Road

MLS # 21368955

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,691 square feet

$320,000

Nakia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor Brokerage

Saturday, 2/24/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 2/25/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

3647 Haven View Circle

Hoover — Vestavia Knolls

MLS # 21376695

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,704 square feet

$222,000

Lindsey Fulton, 205-908-9535, ARC Realty

Sunday, 2/25/24, 1-3 p.m.