Hoover Open Houses 2-24-24 & 2-25-24

2160 Blackridge Road
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 21366426
6 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,551 square feet
$1,350,000
Kulsum Budhwani, 205-966-3863, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 2/24/24, 2-4 p.m.
641 Preserve Way
Hoover — The Preserve
MLS # 21373463
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,076 square feet
$617,980
Johnny Montgomery, 205-223-2313, ERA King
Sunday, 2/25/24, 2-4 p.m.
2600 Apollo Circle
Hoover — Hoover Country Club Highlands
MLS # 21377732
5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 3,803 square feet
$610,000
April Herring, 205-602-6064, ARC Realty
Sunday, 2/25/24, 2-4 p.m.
3357 Trip Run
Hoover — Lake Wilborn
MLS # 21377188
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,414 square feet
$569,900
Brenda Blanton, 205-706-9672, eXp Realty
Sunday, 2/25/24, 2-4 p.m.
465 Marywood Lane
Hoover — Pinewood
MLS # 21375312
4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,725 square feet
$560,000
Stephanie Lucas, 205-515-4192, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 2/25/24, 2-4 p.m.
805 Hillshire Drive
Hoover — Audubon Forest
MLS # 21377751
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,115 square feet
$475,000
Nakia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor Brokerage
Friday, 2/23/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 2/24/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
3408 Sawyer Drive
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 21376506
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,836 square feet
$466,000
Ian Rohrer, 205-835-0210, ARC Realty
Sunday, 2/25/24, 2-4 p.m.
3341 Sawyer Drive
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 21376757
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,762 square feet
$449,500
John Franklin, 205-907-5951, RealtySouth
Sunday, 2/25/24, 2-4 p.m.
3113 Whispering Pines Circle
Hoover — Green Valley
MLS # 21373327
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,843 square feet
$425,900
Gusty Gulas, 205-218-7560, eXp Realty
Sunday, 2/25/24, 2-4 p.m.
1301 Chester St.
Hoover — Shades Mountain
MLS # 21372658
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,185 square feet
$418,900
Madelyn Roberts, 205-616-1304, Sold South Realty
Saturday, 2/24/24, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 2/25/24, 2-4 p.m.
1652 Cheswood Circle
Hoover — Russet Woods
MLS # 21375345
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,656 square feet
$414,900
Gina Musser, 717-814-2170, ARC Realty
Sunday, 2/25/24, 2-4 p.m.
3849 Kinross Place
Hoover — Old Rocky Ridge Road
MLS # 21368955
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,691 square feet
$320,000
Nakia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor Brokerage
Saturday, 2/24/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 2/25/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
3647 Haven View Circle
Hoover — Vestavia Knolls
MLS # 21376695
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,704 square feet
$222,000
Lindsey Fulton, 205-908-9535, ARC Realty
Sunday, 2/25/24, 1-3 p.m.