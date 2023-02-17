Hoover Open Houses 2-18-23 & 2-19-23

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2357 Blackridge Drive
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 1333855
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet
$1,698,000
Brandon Cobia, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 2/19/23, 2-4 p.m.
3005 Spencer Way
Hoover — Spencer Preserve
MLS # 1343675
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,023 square feet
$660,000
Stephanie Lucas, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 2/19/23, 2-4 p.m.
1004 Ivy Creek Trail
Hoover — Shades Mountain
MLS # 1336824
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,200 square feet
$549,900
Emily Ness, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty
Saturday, 2/18/23, 1-3 p.m.
5568 Northridge Circle
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 1345081
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,690 square feet
$489,000
Heather Goss, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 2/19/23, 2-4 p.m.
1982 Cahaba Cove
Hoover — Chace Lake
MLS # 1345813
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,817 square feet
$425,000
Jerry Sager, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 2/18/23 and Sunday, 2/19/23, 2-4 p.m.
5885 Shades Run Lane
Hoover — Shades Run
MLS # 1345049
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,984 square feet
$369,000
Hollie Higgins, 206-663-4402, RE/MAX First Choice
Sunday, 2/19/23, 2-4 p.m.
2385 Village Center St.
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 1345876
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,863 square feet
$364,000
Melissa Dempsey, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 2/19/23, 2-4 p.m.
1146 Inverness Cove Way
Hoover — Inverness
MLS # 1344852
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,094 square feet
$349,900
Scott Heath, 205-969-8910, ARC Realty
Sunday, 2/19/23, 2-4 p.m.
1119 Berwick Road
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 1340157
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,764 square feet
$344,900
Najmeh Payro, 205-870-3195, Canterbury Realty Group
Saturday, 2/18/23, 1-3 p.m.
1157 Berwick Road
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 1339499
2 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,544 square feet
$324,900
Deedee Assaad, 205-881-4506, ARC Realty
Saturday, 2/18/23, 1-3 p.m.
1120 Alford Ave.
Hoover — Shades Mountain
MLS # 1345307
3 Bedrooms / 1 Bath / 994 square feet
$255,000
Cody Cummings, 205-605-1000, Keller Williams Metro South
Sunday, 2/19/23, 2-4 p.m.