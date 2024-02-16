Hoover Open Houses 2-17-24 to 2-22-24

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
5115 Greystone Way
5115 Greystone Way
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 21374954
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 7,218 square feet
$974,900
Blake Billings, 205-792-7682, ARC Realty
Sunday, 2/18/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
5615 Lake Trace Drive
5615 Lake Trace Drive
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 21376917
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,581 square feet
$799,000
Lori King, 205-308-2835, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 2/17/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1133 Shades Crest Road
1133 Shades Crest Road
Hoover — Shades Mountain
MLS # 21374469
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,618 square feet
$730,000
Beth Arnold, 205-527-8515, eXp Realty
Sunday, 2/18/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1476 Scout Trace
1476 Scout Trace
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 21365888
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,319 square feet
$654,900
Srianil Peddi, 205-821-9683, eXp Realty
Sunday, 2/18/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
641 Preserve Way
641 Preserve Way
Hoover — The Preserve
MLS # 21373463
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,076 square feet
$619,780
Johnny Montgomery, 205-223-2313, ERA King
Thursday, 2/22/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2162 Samuel Pass
2162 Samuel Pass
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 21373107
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,085 square feet
$535,000
Sameer Ratani, 205-835-6292, ARC Realty
Sunday, 2/18/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3409 Portsmouth Drive
3409 Portsmouth Drive
Hoover — Green Valley
MLS # 21375080
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,364 square feet
$519,900
Leda Mims, 205-243-4599, ARC Realty
Sunday, 2/18/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3775 James Hill Circle
3775 James Hill Circle
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 21376169
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,424 square feet
$489,999
Kelley Helms, 205-702-5063, JWRE
Saturday, 2/17/24, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 2/18/24, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2340 Regent Lane
2340 Regent Lane
Hoover — Regent Forest
MLS # 21375904
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,438 square feet
$450,000
Shannon Wormley, 205-728-5978, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 2/18/24, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1609 Cypress Circle
1609 Cypress Circle
Hoover — Southwood
MLS # 21371587
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,753 square feet
$429,900
Randy Manzella, 205-822-3871, RE/MAX Advantage South
Sunday, 2/18/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
5228 Overlook Circle
5228 Overlook Circle
Hoover — Southlake
MLS # 21375676
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,785 square feet
$398,000
Sherry Dalton, 205-614-1605, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 2/17/24, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2504 Matzek Road
2504 Matzek Road
Hoover
MLS # 21372153
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,142 square feet
$359,000
Rodrigo Cisneros, 256-996-1126, JWRE
Saturday, 2/17/24, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3849 Kinross Place
3849 Kinross Place
Hoover — Old Rocky Ridge Road
MLS # 21368955
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,691 square feet
$320,000
Nakia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor Brokerage
Saturday, 2/17/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 2/18/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.