Hoover Open Houses 2-17-24 to 2-22-24

by

5115 Greystone Way

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 21374954

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 7,218 square feet

$974,900

Blake Billings, 205-792-7682, ARC Realty

Sunday, 2/18/24, 2-4 p.m.

5615 Lake Trace Drive

Hoover — Trace Crossings

MLS # 21376917

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,581 square feet

$799,000

Lori King, 205-308-2835, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 2/17/24, 2-4 p.m.

1133 Shades Crest Road

Hoover — Shades Mountain

MLS # 21374469

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,618 square feet

$730,000

Beth Arnold, 205-527-8515, eXp Realty

Sunday, 2/18/24, 2-4 p.m.

1476 Scout Trace

Hoover — Trace Crossings

MLS # 21365888

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,319 square feet

$654,900

Srianil Peddi, 205-821-9683, eXp Realty

Sunday, 2/18/24, 2-4 p.m.

641 Preserve Way

Hoover — The Preserve

MLS # 21373463

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,076 square feet

$619,780

Johnny Montgomery, 205-223-2313, ERA King

Thursday, 2/22/24, 2-4 p.m.

2162 Samuel Pass

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 21373107

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,085 square feet

$535,000

Sameer Ratani, 205-835-6292, ARC Realty

Sunday, 2/18/24, 2-4 p.m.

3409 Portsmouth Drive

Hoover — Green Valley

MLS # 21375080

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,364 square feet

$519,900

Leda Mims, 205-243-4599, ARC Realty

Sunday, 2/18/24, 2-4 p.m.

3775 James Hill Circle

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 21376169

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,424 square feet

$489,999

Kelley Helms, 205-702-5063, JWRE

Saturday, 2/17/24, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 2/18/24, 1-3 p.m.

2340 Regent Lane

Hoover — Regent Forest

MLS # 21375904

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,438 square feet

$450,000

Shannon Wormley, 205-728-5978, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 2/18/24, 1-3 p.m.

1609 Cypress Circle

Hoover — Southwood

MLS # 21371587

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,753 square feet

$429,900

Randy Manzella, 205-822-3871, RE/MAX Advantage South

Sunday, 2/18/24, 2-4 p.m.

5228 Overlook Circle

Hoover — Southlake

MLS # 21375676

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,785 square feet

$398,000

Sherry Dalton, 205-614-1605, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 2/17/24, 1-3 p.m.

2504 Matzek Road

Hoover

MLS # 21372153

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,142 square feet

$359,000

Rodrigo Cisneros, 256-996-1126, JWRE

Saturday, 2/17/24, 1-3 p.m.

3849 Kinross Place

Hoover — Old Rocky Ridge Road

MLS # 21368955

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,691 square feet

$320,000

Nakia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor Brokerage

Saturday, 2/17/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 2/18/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.