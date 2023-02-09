Hoover Open Houses 2-11-23 & 2-12-23

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2357 Blackridge Drive
2357 Blackridge Drive
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 1333855
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet
$1,699,000
Brandon Cobia, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 2/12/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
5183 Greystone Way
5183 Greystone Way
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 1344803
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 7,008 square feet
$985,000
Maisa Sammour, 205-991-6565, RealtySouth
Sunday, 2/12/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
7235 N. Highfield Lane
7235 N. Highfield Lane
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 1340436
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 5,235 square feet
$925,000
Christopher Burdette, 206-661-0662, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 2/12/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2248 Old Gould Run
2248 Old Gould Run
Hoover — Lake Wilborn
MLS # 1342769
5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 4,026 square feet
$699,900
Randy Aldrich, 205-913-0396
Saturday, 2/11/23, 1-3 p.m. and Sunday, 2/12/23, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1040 Southlake Cove
1040 Southlake Cove
Hoover — Southlake
MLS # 1332989
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,780 square feet
$699,900
Jason McKnight, 205-981-9700, CSM Realty
Sunday, 2/12/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1151 Rushing Parc Drive
1151 Rushing Parc Drive
Hoover — Rushing Parc
MLS # 1344032
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,139 square feet
$569,000
Catherine Pewitt, 205-870-5420
Sunday, 2/12/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1004 Ivy Creek Trail
1004 Ivy Creek Trail
Hoover — Shades Mountain
MLS # 1336824
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,200 square feet
$549,900
Emily Ness, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty
Sunday, 2/12/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
5568 Northridge Circle
5568 Northridge Circle
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 1345081
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,690 square feet
$489,000
Heather Goss, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 2/11/23, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 2/12/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1119 Berwick Road
1119 Berwick Road
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 1340157
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,764 square feet
$344,900
Najmeh Payro, 205-870-3195, Canterbury Realty Group
Saturday, 2/11/23, 1-3 p.m. and Sunday, 2/12/23, 2-4 p.m.