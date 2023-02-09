Hoover Open Houses 2-11-23 & 2-12-23

by

2357 Blackridge Drive

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 1333855

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet

$1,699,000

Brandon Cobia, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 2/12/23, 2-4 p.m.

5183 Greystone Way

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 1344803

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 7,008 square feet

$985,000

Maisa Sammour, 205-991-6565, RealtySouth

Sunday, 2/12/23, 2-4 p.m.

7235 N. Highfield Lane

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 1340436

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 5,235 square feet

$925,000

Christopher Burdette, 206-661-0662, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 2/12/23, 2-4 p.m.

2248 Old Gould Run

Hoover — Lake Wilborn

MLS # 1342769

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 4,026 square feet

$699,900

Randy Aldrich, 205-913-0396

Saturday, 2/11/23, 1-3 p.m. and Sunday, 2/12/23, 1-3 p.m.

1040 Southlake Cove

Hoover — Southlake

MLS # 1332989

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,780 square feet

$699,900

Jason McKnight, 205-981-9700, CSM Realty

Sunday, 2/12/23, 2-4 p.m.

1151 Rushing Parc Drive

Hoover — Rushing Parc

MLS # 1344032

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,139 square feet

$569,000

Catherine Pewitt, 205-870-5420

Sunday, 2/12/23, 2-4 p.m.

1004 Ivy Creek Trail

Hoover — Shades Mountain

MLS # 1336824

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,200 square feet

$549,900

Emily Ness, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty

Sunday, 2/12/23, 2-4 p.m.

5568 Northridge Circle

Hoover — Trace Crossings

MLS # 1345081

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,690 square feet

$489,000

Heather Goss, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 2/11/23, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 2/12/23, 2-4 p.m.

1119 Berwick Road

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 1340157

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,764 square feet

$344,900

Najmeh Payro, 205-870-3195, Canterbury Realty Group

Saturday, 2/11/23, 1-3 p.m. and Sunday, 2/12/23, 2-4 p.m.