Hoover Open Houses Dec. 8-10, 2023

7204 North Highfield Lane

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 21369364

6 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 5,325 square feet

$879,000

Julie Kim, 205-222-9000, RealtySouth

Sunday, 12/10/23, 1-3 p.m.

1085 Legacy Drive

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 21371615

5 Bedrooms / 7 Baths / 4,538 square feet

$849,900

Michelle Creamer, 205-999-8164, ARC Realty

Sunday, 12/10/23, 1-3 p.m.

1836 Tower Lane

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 21370425

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,347 square feet

$690,000

Brooke Gann, 205-563-6229, SB Dev Corp.

Saturday, 12/9/23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 12/10/23, 1-5 p.m.

2056 Glen Eagle Drive

Hoover — Inverness

MLS # 21370751

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,827 square feet

$675,000

Tina Baum, 205-937-2055, RE/MAX Advantage South

Sunday, 12/10/23, 2-4 p.m.

1404 Shades Crest Road

Hoover — Shades Cliff

MLS # 21370989

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,458 square feet

$675,000

The Josh Vernon Group, 205-206-4334

Saturday, 12/9/23, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 12/10/23, 2-4 p.m.

1249 Tower Lane

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 21370309

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,211 square feet

$672,000

Brooke Gann, 205-563-6229, SB Dev Corp.

Saturday, 12/9/23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 12/10/23, 1-5 p.m.

1344 Severn Way

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # ?????????

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,617 square feet

$670,000

Brooke Gann, 205-563-6229, SB Dev Corp.

Saturday, 12/9/23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 12/10/23, 1-5 p.m.

1843 Tower Lane

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 21365004

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,459 square feet

$667,000

Brooke Gann, 205-563-6229, SB Dev Corp.

Saturday, 12/9/23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 12/10/23, 1-5 p.m.

1237 Tower Lane

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 21369745

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,458 square feet

$650,000

Brooke Gann, 205-563-6229, SB Dev Corp.

Saturday, 12/9/23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 12/10/23, 1-5 p.m.

2621 Montauk Road

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 21371325

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,082 square feet

$600,000

Southern State Realty Partners, 205-479-3350, eXp Realty

Saturday, 12/9/23, noon-2 p.m.

1209 Boundary St.

Hoover — Beaumont

MLS # 21372251

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,159 square feet

$589,000

Laura Jelks, 205-821-3384, ARC Realty

Sunday, 12/10/23, 2-4 p.m.

1844 Tower Lane

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 21370399

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,137 square feet

$535,000

Brooke Gann, 205-563-6229, SB Dev Corp.

Saturday, 12/9/23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 12/10/23, 1-5 p.m.

1360 Severn Way

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # ???????

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,137 square feet

$535,000

Brooke Gann, 205-563-6229, SB Dev Corp.

Saturday, 12/9/23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m and Sunday, 12/10/23, 1-5 p.m.

1834 Russet Woods Lane

Hoover — Russet Woods

MLS # 1356922

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,115 square feet

$499,000

Steven Koleno, 312-300-6768, Beycome Brokerage Realty

Friday, 12/8/23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, 12/10/23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

1949 Strawberry Lane

Hoover — Russet Woods

MLS # 21368738

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,536 square feet

$439,000

Julie Douglass, 105-999-4153, ARC Realty

Sunday, 12/10/23, 2-4 p.m.

5912 Peachwood Circle

Hoover — Southwood

MLS # 21364082

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,586 square feet

$389,900

Rick Mosier, 205-529-5699, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 12/10/23, 2-4 p.m.

3504 Matzek Road

Hoover — Chapel Creek

MLS # 21372153

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,142 square feet

$378,500

Rodrigo Cisneros, 256-996-1126, JWRE

Saturday, 12/9/23, 103 p.m.

3537 Brookfield Road

Hoover

MLS # 21372080

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,148 square feet

$339,000

Emma Tucker, 205-213-5724, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 12/10/23, 2-4 p.m.

3849 Kinross Place

Hoover — Old Rocky Ridge Road

MLS # 21368955

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,691 square feet

$335,000

Nakia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor Brokerage

Friday, 12/8/23, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 12/9/23, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

5278 Cottage Lane

Hoover — The Cottages at Deer Valley

MLS # 21371421

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,170 square feet

$300,000

Lauren Waites, 205-381-3324, ERA King

Sunday, 12/10/23, 2-4 p.m.