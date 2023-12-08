Hoover Open Houses Dec. 8-10, 2023

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
7204 North Highfield Lane
7204 North Highfield Lane
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 21369364
6 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 5,325 square feet
$879,000
Julie Kim, 205-222-9000, RealtySouth
Sunday, 12/10/23, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1085 Legacy Drive
1085 Legacy Drive
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 21371615
5 Bedrooms / 7 Baths / 4,538 square feet
$849,900
Michelle Creamer, 205-999-8164, ARC Realty
Sunday, 12/10/23, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1836 Tower Lane
1836 Tower Lane
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 21370425
5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,347 square feet
$690,000
Brooke Gann, 205-563-6229, SB Dev Corp.
Saturday, 12/9/23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 12/10/23, 1-5 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2056 Glen Eagle Drive
2056 Glen Eagle Drive
Hoover — Inverness
MLS # 21370751
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,827 square feet
$675,000
Tina Baum, 205-937-2055, RE/MAX Advantage South
Sunday, 12/10/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1404 Shades Crest Road
1404 Shades Crest Road
Hoover — Shades Cliff
MLS # 21370989
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,458 square feet
$675,000
The Josh Vernon Group, 205-206-4334
Saturday, 12/9/23, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 12/10/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1249 Tower Lane
1249 Tower Lane
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 21370309
5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,211 square feet
$672,000
Brooke Gann, 205-563-6229, SB Dev Corp.
Saturday, 12/9/23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 12/10/23, 1-5 p.m.
Photo courtesy of SB Dev Corp.
1344 Severn Way
1344 Severn Way
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # ?????????
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,617 square feet
$670,000
Brooke Gann, 205-563-6229, SB Dev Corp.
Saturday, 12/9/23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 12/10/23, 1-5 p.m.
Photo courtesy of SB Dev Corp.
1843 Tower Lane
1843 Tower Lane
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 21365004
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,459 square feet
$667,000
Brooke Gann, 205-563-6229, SB Dev Corp.
Saturday, 12/9/23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 12/10/23, 1-5 p.m.
Photo courtesy of SB Dev Corp.
1237 Tower Lane
1237 Tower Lane
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 21369745
5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,458 square feet
$650,000
Brooke Gann, 205-563-6229, SB Dev Corp.
Saturday, 12/9/23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 12/10/23, 1-5 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2621 Montauk Road
2621 Montauk Road
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 21371325
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,082 square feet
$600,000
Southern State Realty Partners, 205-479-3350, eXp Realty
Saturday, 12/9/23, noon-2 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1209 Boundary St.
1209 Boundary St.
Hoover — Beaumont
MLS # 21372251
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,159 square feet
$589,000
Laura Jelks, 205-821-3384, ARC Realty
Sunday, 12/10/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1844 Tower Lane
1844 Tower Lane
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 21370399
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,137 square feet
$535,000
Brooke Gann, 205-563-6229, SB Dev Corp.
Saturday, 12/9/23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 12/10/23, 1-5 p.m.
Photo courtesy of SB Dev Corp.
1360 Severn Way
1360 Severn Way
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # ???????
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,137 square feet
$535,000
Brooke Gann, 205-563-6229, SB Dev Corp.
Saturday, 12/9/23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m and Sunday, 12/10/23, 1-5 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1834 Russet Woods Lane
1834 Russet Woods Lane
Hoover — Russet Woods
MLS # 1356922
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,115 square feet
$499,000
Steven Koleno, 312-300-6768, Beycome Brokerage Realty
Friday, 12/8/23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, 12/10/23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1949 Strawberry Lane
1949 Strawberry Lane
Hoover — Russet Woods
MLS # 21368738
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,536 square feet
$439,000
Julie Douglass, 105-999-4153, ARC Realty
Sunday, 12/10/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
5912 Peachwood Circle
5912 Peachwood Circle
Hoover — Southwood
MLS # 21364082
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,586 square feet
$389,900
Rick Mosier, 205-529-5699, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 12/10/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2504 Matzek Road
3504 Matzek Road
Hoover — Chapel Creek
MLS # 21372153
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,142 square feet
$378,500
Rodrigo Cisneros, 256-996-1126, JWRE
Saturday, 12/9/23, 103 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3537 Brookfield Road
3537 Brookfield Road
Hoover
MLS # 21372080
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,148 square feet
$339,000
Emma Tucker, 205-213-5724, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 12/10/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3849 Kinross Place
3849 Kinross Place
Hoover — Old Rocky Ridge Road
MLS # 21368955
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,691 square feet
$335,000
Nakia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor Brokerage
Friday, 12/8/23, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 12/9/23, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
5278 Cottage Lane
5278 Cottage Lane
Hoover — The Cottages at Deer Valley
MLS # 21371421
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,170 square feet
$300,000
Lauren Waites, 205-381-3324, ERA King
Sunday, 12/10/23, 2-4 p.m.