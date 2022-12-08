Hoover Open Houses 12-10-22 & 12-11-22

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
2357 Blackridge Drive
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 1333855
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet
$1,749,850
Brandon Cobia, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 12/11/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1366 Scout Trace
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 1335012
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 5,461 square feet
$775,000
Barbara Edwards, 205-978-9000, RealtySouth
Sunday, 12/11/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
2225 Farley Road
Hoover
MLS # 1337290
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,384 square feet
$460,000
Jared Murray, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 12/11/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Kay Owens/RKO Photography
623 Riverchase Parkway W.
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 1340160
4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,705 square feet
$459,900
Sandy Deaton, 205-991-6565, RealtySouth
Saturday, 12/10/22, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 12/11/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1157 Berwick Road
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 1339499
2 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,544 square feet
$329,900
Deedee Assaad, 205-881-4506, ARC Realty
Saturday, 12/10/22, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1858 Tall Timbers Drive
Hoover — Green Valley
MLS # 1331982
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,969 square feet
$325,900
Joe Falconer, 205-978-9000, RealtySouth
Sunday, 12/11/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Brendon Pinola
3453 Lynnshire Drive
Hoover — Tal Heim
MLS # 1338489
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,672 square feet
$320,000
Kim Glass, 888-923-5547, eXp Realty
Sunday, 12/11/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
304 Amber Lane
Hoover
MLS # 1337342
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,134 square feet
$309,900
Minnie Rivera, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 12/11/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
104 Gables Drive
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 1338580
2 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,042 square feet
$159,000
Dee Dee Harrison-Bush, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 12/11/22, 2-4 p.m.