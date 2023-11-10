Hoover Open Houses 11-11-23 & 11-12-23

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
2357 Blackridge Drive
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 1333855
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet
$1,495,000
Brandon Cobia, 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 11/12/23, 2-4 p.m.
7204 North Highfield Lane
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 21369364
6 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 5,325 square feet
$879,000
Julie Kim, 205-222-9000, RealtySouth
Sunday, 11/12/23, 1-3 p.m.
728 Preserve Way
Hoover — The Preserve
MLS # 21367500
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,866 square feet
$635,000
Sherri Williams, 205-979-3055, ARC Realty
Sunday, 11/12/23, 2-4 p.m.
1008 Mill Springs Drive
Hoover — Mill Springs Estates
MLS # 21369836
4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,994 square feet
$625,000
Sabrian Stephens, 205-305-1646, ARC Realty
Sunday, 11/12/23, 2-4 p.m.
2977 Henry Pass
Hoover — Lake Wilborn
MLS # 21367776
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,866 square feet
$539,900
Beth Thomas, 205-778-8041, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 11/12/23, 2-4 p.m.
4453 Crossings Ridge
Hoover — Caldwell Crossings
MLS # 21369982
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,326 square feet
$459,900
Wayne Goodrich, 205-401-3813, Fathom Realty
Sunday, 11/12/23, 2-4 p.m.
701 Riverchase Parkway W.
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 21364181
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,566 square feet
$420,000
Janet Goins, 205-447-6239, Exit Realty
Sunday, 11/12/23, 2-4 p.m.
824 Riverchase Parkway W.
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 21364400
5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,258 square feet
$410,000
Jill Fleck, 205-240-1120, ARC Realty
Sunday, 11/12/23, 2-4 p.m.
5912 Peachwood Circle
Hoover — Russet Woods
MLS # 21364082
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,586 square feet
$399,900
Rick Mosier, 205-529-5699, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 11/12/23, 2-4 p.m.
3849 Kinross Place
Hoover — Old Rocky Ridge Road
MLS # 21368955
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,691 square feet
$335,000
Nakia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor Brokerage
Saturday, 11/11/23, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 11/12/23, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.