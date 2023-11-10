Hoover Open Houses 11-11-23 & 11-12-23

by

2357 Blackridge Drive

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 1333855

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet

$1,495,000

Brandon Cobia, 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 11/12/23, 2-4 p.m.

7204 North Highfield Lane

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 21369364

6 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 5,325 square feet

$879,000

Julie Kim, 205-222-9000, RealtySouth

Sunday, 11/12/23, 1-3 p.m.

728 Preserve Way

Hoover — The Preserve

MLS # 21367500

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,866 square feet

$635,000

Sherri Williams, 205-979-3055, ARC Realty

Sunday, 11/12/23, 2-4 p.m.

1008 Mill Springs Drive

Hoover — Mill Springs Estates

MLS # 21369836

4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,994 square feet

$625,000

Sabrian Stephens, 205-305-1646, ARC Realty

Sunday, 11/12/23, 2-4 p.m.

2977 Henry Pass

Hoover — Lake Wilborn

MLS # 21367776

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,866 square feet

$539,900

Beth Thomas, 205-778-8041, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 11/12/23, 2-4 p.m.

4453 Crossings Ridge

Hoover — Caldwell Crossings

MLS # 21369982

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,326 square feet

$459,900

Wayne Goodrich, 205-401-3813, Fathom Realty

Sunday, 11/12/23, 2-4 p.m.

701 Riverchase Parkway W.

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 21364181

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,566 square feet

$420,000

Janet Goins, 205-447-6239, Exit Realty

Sunday, 11/12/23, 2-4 p.m.

824 Riverchase Parkway W.

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 21364400

5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,258 square feet

$410,000

Jill Fleck, 205-240-1120, ARC Realty

Sunday, 11/12/23, 2-4 p.m.

5912 Peachwood Circle.

Hoover — Russet Woods

MLS # 21364082

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,586 square feet

$399,900

Rick Mosier, 205-529-5699, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 11/12/23, 2-4 p.m.

3849 Kinross Place

Hoover — Old Rocky Ridge Road

MLS # 21368955

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,691 square feet

$335,000

Nakia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor Brokerage

Saturday, 11/11/23, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 11/12/23, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.