Hoover Open Houses 10-23-22

by

2357 Blackridge Drive

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 1333855

4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet

$1,799,900

Brandon Cobia, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 10/23/22, 2-4 p.m.

3597 Shandwick Place

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 1330982

6 Bedrooms / 6.5+ Baths / 6,884 square feet

$1,395,000

Julie Kim, 205-991-6565, RealtySouth

Sunday, 10/23/22, 2-4 p.m.

5112 Greystone Way

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 1335956

6 Bedrooms / 5.5+ Baths / 8,653 square feet

$1,299,900

Terry Crutchfield, 205-313-8500, RE/MAX Southern Homes

Sunday, 10/23/22, 2-4 p.m.

1542 Highland Gate Point

Hoover — Lake Cyrus

MLS # 1324621

6 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 5,017 square feet

$799,000

Casey Trawick, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 10/23/22, 2-4 p.m.

1544 Haddon Drive

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 1334409

4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,704 square feet

$629,900

Laura Steele, 205-397-6500

Sunday, 10/23/22, 2-4 p.m.

1836 Polo Court

Hoover — Green Valley

MLS # 1334753

5Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 4,165 square feet

$569,900

Toni Overton, 205-991-6565, RealtySouth

Sunday, 10/23/22, 2-4 p.m.

3651 Village Center Lane

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 1334832

5 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,564 square feet

$475,000

Brian Kelleher, 205-875-6956, Keller Williams

Sunday, 10/23/22, 2-4 p.m.

1171 Riverchase Parkway W.

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 1335211

3 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,850 square feet

$459,000

Katie Wallace, 205-991-1500, RE/MAX Advantage South

Sunday, 10/23/22, 2-4 p.m.

6274 Black Creek Loop N.

Hoover — Trace Crossings

MLS # 1336883

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,805 square feet

$400,000

Jeanie Shea, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 10/23/22, 2-4 p.m.

6243 Russet Landing Circle

Hoover — Russet Woods

MLS # 1334439

4 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,876 square feet

$285,000

Joseph Daley, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 10/23/22, 2-4 p.m.

1849 Valgreen Lane

Hoover — Green Valley

MLS # 1334246

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,338 square feet

$265,000

Donna Farmer, 205-879-7665, RE/MAX Preferred

Sunday, 10/23/22, 1-3 p.m.