Hoover Open Houses Oct. 14-15, 2023

2160 Blackridge Road
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 21366426
6 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,551 square feet
$1,499,900
Kulsum Budhwani, 205-966-3863
Sunday, 10/15/23, noon-2 p.m.
2357 Blackridge Drive
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 1333855
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet
$1,495,000
Brandon Cobia, 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 10/15/23, 2-4 p.m.
1348 Saddlecreek Parkway
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 21365769
4 Bedrooms / 5.5 Baths / 6,319 square feet
$1,395,000
Julie Kim, 205-222-9000, RealtySouth
Sunday, 10/15/23, 2-4 p.m.
300 Greystone Glen Circle
Hoover — Greystone Glen Estates
MLS # 21367174
4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 5,078 square feet
$750,000
Jennifer Gilbert, 412-334-6324, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 10/15/23, 2-4 p.m.
1476 Scout Trace
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 21365888
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,319 square feet
$674,900
Srianil Peddi, 205-821-9683, eXp Realty
Sunday, 10/15/23, 2-4 p.m.
1213 Greystone Parc Drive
Hoover — Greystone Founders
MLS # 21367098
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,782 square feet
$599,900
Carolyn Ramey, 205-447-2357, RE/MAX Southern Homes
Sunday, 10/15/23, 2-4 p.m.
408 Thornberry Circle
Hoover — The Glen at Greystone
MLS # 1361826
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,837 square feet
$509,000
Adam Brook, 205-413-9757, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 10/15/23, 2-4 p.m.
4400 Cahaba River Blvd.
Hoover — Bent River
MLS # 21367328
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,335 square feet
$425,000
Heidi Carter, 951-398-9184, ARC Realty
Sunday, 10/15/23, 2-4 p.m.
5912 Peachwood Circle
Hoover — Southwood
MLS # 21364082
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,856 square feet
$399,900
Rick Mosier, 205-529-5699, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 10/15/23, 2-4 p.m.
918 Greystone Highlands Circle
Hoover — Greystone Highlands
MLS # 21366303
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,699 square feet
$339,900
Vicki Warner, 205-789-5114, ARC Realty
Sunday, 10/15/23, 1-3 p.m.
3200 Chapel Hill Court
Hoover — Chapel Hill
MLS # 21367456
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,364 square feet
$310,000
Amy Stump, 205-936-4800, ARC Realty
Sunday, 10/15/23, 2-4 p.m.
3646 Haven View Circle
Hoover — Haven View
MLS # 21367647
2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,440 square feet
$200,000
Jason Garrison, 205-903-1460, ERA King
Saturday, 10/14/23, 2-4 p.m.
1661 Patton Chapel Road Unit D
Hoover — Patton Creek Condominiums
MLS # 21367214
2 Bedrooms / 1.5 Baths / 1,152 square feet
$159,000
Reba Myer, 205-218-8318, LAH
Sunday, 10/15/23, 2-4 p.m.