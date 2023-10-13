Hoover Open Houses Oct. 14-15, 2023

by

2160 Blackridge Road

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 21366426

6 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,551 square feet

$1,499,900

Kulsum Budhwani, 205-966-3863

Sunday, 10/15/23, noon-2 p.m.

2357 Blackridge Drive

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 1333855

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet

$1,495,000

Brandon Cobia, 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 10/15/23, 2-4 p.m.

1348 Saddlecreek Parkway

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 21365769

4 Bedrooms / 5.5 Baths / 6,319 square feet

$1,395,000

Julie Kim, 205-222-9000, RealtySouth

Sunday, 10/15/23, 2-4 p.m.

300 Greystone Glen Circle

Hoover — Greystone Glen Estates

MLS # 21367174

4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 5,078 square feet

$750,000

Jennifer Gilbert, 412-334-6324, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 10/15/23, 2-4 p.m.

1476 Scout Trace

Hoover — Trace Crossings

MLS # 21365888

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,319 square feet

$674,900

Srianil Peddi, 205-821-9683, eXp Realty

Sunday, 10/15/23, 2-4 p.m.

1213 Greystone Parc Drive

Hoover — Greystone Founders

MLS # 21367098

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,782 square feet

$599,900

Carolyn Ramey, 205-447-2357, RE/MAX Southern Homes

Sunday, 10/15/23, 2-4 p.m.

408 Thornberry Circle

Hoover — The Glen at Greystone

MLS # 1361826

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,837 square feet

$509,000

Adam Brook, 205-413-9757, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 10/15/23, 2-4 p.m.

4440 Cahaba River Blvd.

Hoover — Bent River

MLS # 21367328

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,335 square feet

$425,000

Heidi Carter, 951-398-9184, ARC Realty

Sunday, 10/15/23, 2-4 p.m.

5912 Peachwood Circle

Hoover — Southwood

MLS # 21364082

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,856 square feet

$399,900

Rick Mosier, 205-529-5699, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 10/15/23, 2-4 p.m.

918 Greystone Highlands Circle

Hoover — Greystone Highlands

MLS # 21366303

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,699 square feet

$339,900

Vicki Warner, 205-789-5114, ARC Realty

Sunday, 10/15/23, 1-3 p.m.

3200 Chapel Hill Court

Hoover — Chapel Hill

MLS # 21367456

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,364 square feet

$310,000

Amy Stump, 205-936-4800, ARC Realty

Sunday, 10/15/23, 2-4 p.m.

3646 Haven View Circle

Hoover — Haven View

MLS # 21367647

2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,440 square feet

$200,000

Jason Garrison, 205-903-1460, ERA King

Saturday, 10/14/23, 2-4 p.m.

1661 Patton Chapel Road Unit D

Hoover — Patton Creek Condominiums

MLS # 21367214

2 Bedrooms / 1.5 Baths / 1,152 square feet

$159,000

Reba Myer, 205-218-8318, LAH

Sunday, 10/15/23, 2-4 p.m.