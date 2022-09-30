Hoover Open Houses Oct. 1-2, 2022

Photo courtesy of Brighteuos Med
416 McCormack Way
Hoover – Greystone
MLS # 1335011
6 Bedrooms / 5.5 Baths / 6,232 square feet
$1,100,000
Conner Milam, 205-991-6565, RealtySouth
Sunday, 10/2/22, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1542 Highland Gate Point
Hoover – Lake Cyrus
MLS # 1324621
6 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 5,017 square feet
$799,000
Casey Trawick, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams
Saturday and Sunday, 10/1/22 and 10/2/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Danny Austin P
4012 Greenside Trace
Hoover – Ross Bridge
MLS # 1333799
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,207 square feet
$634,900
Mark Bishop, 205-313-8500, RE/MAX Southern Homes
Sunday, 10/2/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
4970 Ridge Pass
Hoover – The Ridge
MLS # 1333720
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,729 square feet
$625,000
Colby Mouchette, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 10/1/22, 10 a.m.-noon
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
456 Shenandoah Drive
Hoover – Bluff Park
MLS # 1334400
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths 2,426 square feet
$549,900
Heather Willoughby, 205-823-6677, Century 21 Advantage
Sunday, 10/2/22, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1673 Chace Drive
Hoover – Chace Lake
MLS # 1334469
5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,941 square feet
$499,900
Mikie Blumentritt, 205-979-8500, RE/MAX Southern Homes
Sunday, 10/2/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3651 Village Center Lane
Hoover – Ross Bridge
MLS # 1334832
5 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,564 square feet
$499,000
Brian Kelleher, 205-875-6956, Keller Williams
Sunday, 10/2/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3509 Brookfield Road
Hoover
MLS # 1332967
5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,434 square feet
$409,000
Chris Walker, 205-605-1000, Keller Williams
Sunday, 10/2/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
434 O'Neal Drive
Hoover
MLS # 1333583
4 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,054 square feet
$405,000
Missy Villnave, 205-663-4402, RE/MAX First Choice
Sunday, 10/2/22, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
42 The Oaks Circle
Hoover – Riverchase
MLS # 1334436
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,399 square feet
$330,000
Blake Schultz, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty
Saturday, 10/1/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1340 Moss Rose Lane
Hoover – Willow Trace
MLS # 1332882
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,818 square feet
$329,000
Grace Gethi, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams
Sunday, 10/2/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
871 Alford Ave.
Hoover – Shades Mountain
MLS # 1332152
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,691 square feet
$265,000
Higgie Higginbotham, 205-605-1000, Keller Williams
Sunday, 10/2/22, 2-4 p.m.