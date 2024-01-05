Hoover Open Houses 1-5-24 to 1-7-24

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
5234 Greystone Way
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 21373651
6 Bedrooms / 7.5 Baths / 9,110 square feet
$1,949,000
Julie Kim, 205-222-9000, RealtySouth
Sunday, 1/7/24, 2-3:30 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
2357 Blackridge Drive
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 21373608
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet
$1,500,000
Brandon Cobia, 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 1/7/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
634 Preserve Parkway
Hoover — The Preserve
MLS # 21372287
4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,634 square feet
$800,000
Beth Harris, 205-565-6311, ARC Realty
Sunday, 1/7/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1297 Greystone Parc Drive
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 21371172
5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,479 square feet
$675,000
Carolyn Ramey, 205-447-2537, ARC Realty
Sunday, 1/7/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
504 Hillock Trace
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 21372386
5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,836 square feet
$639,900
Daryl Ingram, 205-862-5794, Ingram Moore Realty
Sunday, 1/7/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1224 River Road
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 21372184
5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 4,000 square feet
$639,900
Nadia Wallace, 205-887-4660, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 1/6/24, 10 a.m.-noon
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
2621 Montauk Road
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 21371325
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,082 square feet
$599,000
Southern State Realty Partners, 205-479--3350
Saturday, 1/6/24, noon-2 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
5257 Creekside Loop
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 21373100
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,504 square feet
$479,900
Jill Fleck, 205-240-1120, ARC Realty
Sunday, 1/7/24, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1834 Russet Woods Lane
Hoover — Russet Woods
MLS # 1356922
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,115 square feet
$475,000
Steven Koleno, 312-300-6768, Beycome Brokerage Realty
Friday, 1/5/24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, 1/7/24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
2011 Wild Flower Drive
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 21372118
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,996 square feet
$449,900
David Ridley, 972-207-8051, eXp Realty
Saturday, 1/6/24, noon-2 p.m. and Sunday, 1/7/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
3113 Whispering Pines Circle
Hoover — Green Valley
MLS # 21373327
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,843 square feet
$449,500
Gusty Gulas, 205-218-7560, eXp Realty
Sunday, 1/7/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1949 Strawberry Lane
Hoover — Russet Woods
MLS # 21368738
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,536 square feet
$434,000
Julie Douglass, 205-999-4153, ARC Realty
Sunday, 1/7/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1301 Chester St.
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 21372658
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,185 square feet
$419,900
Madelyn Roberts, 205-616-1304, Sold South Realty
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1854 Russet Woods Lane
Sunday, 1/7/24, 1-3 p.m.
Hoover — Russet Woods
MLS # 21372053
3 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,585 square feet
$405,000
Erik Spencer, 205-887-1159, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 1/7/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
232 Paradise Lake Drive
Hoover — Paradise Lakes
MLS # 21373369
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,826 square feet
$399,000
Kyle McReynolds, 205-919-0423, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 1/6/24, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and Sunday, 1/7/24, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1870 Tall Timbers Drive
Hoover — Green Valley
MLS # 21372372
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,436 square feet
$379,900
Tyler Manring, 205-382-1004, LPT Realty
Sunday, 1/7/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
2261 Rockcreek Trail
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 21372349
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,394 square feet
$369,000
Christina James, 205-965-6483, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 1/7/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
2405 Mountain Drive
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 21371682
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,622 square feet
$349,900
Carl Davis, 205-563-2321, All Star Realty
Sunday, 1/7/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
3849 Kinross Place
Hoover — Old Rocky Ridge Road
MLS # 21368955
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,691 square feet
$335,000
Nakia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor Brokerage
Friday, 1/5/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 1/6/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
3713 Stone Ridge Terrace
Hoover — Country Cottages
MLS # 21372864
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,500 square feet
$270,000
Nakia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor Brokerage
Saturday, 1/6/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 1/7/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1004 Patton Creek Lane, Unit 1004
Hoover — Patton Creek Condominiums
MLS # 21371871
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,414 square feet
$235,000
Tonya Smitherman, 205-563-1939, eXp Realty
Sunday, 1/7/24, 2-4 p.m.