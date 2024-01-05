Hoover Open Houses 1-5-24 to 1-7-24

by

5234 Greystone Way

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 21373651

6 Bedrooms / 7.5 Baths / 9,110 square feet

$1,949,000

Julie Kim, 205-222-9000, RealtySouth

Sunday, 1/7/24, 2-3:30 p.m.

2357 Blackridge Drive

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 21373608

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet

$1,500,000

Brandon Cobia, 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 1/7/24, 2-4 p.m.

634 Preserve Parkway

Hoover — The Preserve

MLS # 21372287

4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,634 square feet

$800,000

Beth Harris, 205-565-6311, ARC Realty

Sunday, 1/7/24, 2-4 p.m.

1297 Greystone Parc Drive

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 21371172

5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,479 square feet

$675,000

Carolyn Ramey, 205-447-2537, ARC Realty

Sunday, 1/7/24, 2-4 p.m.

504 Hillock Trace

Hoover — Trace Crossings

MLS # 21372386

5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,836 square feet

$639,900

Daryl Ingram, 205-862-5794, Ingram Moore Realty

Sunday, 1/7/24, 2-4 p.m.

1224 River Road

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 21372184

5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 4,000 square feet

$639,900

Nadia Wallace, 205-887-4660, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 1/6/24, 10 a.m.-noon

2621 Montauk Road

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 21371325

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,082 square feet

$599,000

Southern State Realty Partners, 205-479--3350

Saturday, 1/6/24, noon-2 p.m.

5257 Creekside Loop

Hoover — Trace Crossings

MLS # 21373100

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,504 square feet

$479,900

Jill Fleck, 205-240-1120, ARC Realty

Sunday, 1/7/24, 1-3 p.m.

1834 Russet Woods Lane

Hoover — Russet Woods

MLS # 1356922

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,115 square feet

$475,000

Steven Koleno, 312-300-6768, Beycome Brokerage Realty

Friday, 1/5/24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, 1/7/24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

2011 Wild Flower Drive

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 21372118

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,996 square feet

$449,900

David Ridley, 972-207-8051, eXp Realty

Saturday, 1/6/24, noon-2 p.m. and Sunday, 1/7/24, 2-4 p.m.

3113 Whispering Pines Circle

Hoover — Green Valley

MLS # 21373327

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,843 square feet

$449,500

Gusty Gulas, 205-218-7560, eXp Realty

Sunday, 1/7/24, 2-4 p.m.

1949 Strawberry Lane

Hoover — Russet Woods

MLS # 21368738

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,536 square feet

$434,000

Julie Douglass, 205-999-4153, ARC Realty

Sunday, 1/7/24, 2-4 p.m.

1301 Chester St.

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 21372658

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,185 square feet

$419,900

Madelyn Roberts, 205-616-1304, Sold South Realty

Sunday, 1/7/24, 1-3 p.m.

1854 Russet Woods Lane

Hoover — Russet Woods

MLS # 21372053

3 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,585 square feet

$405,000

Erik Spencer, 205-887-1159, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 1/7/24, 2-4 p.m.

232 Paradise Lake Drive

Hoover — Paradise Lakes

MLS # 21373369

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,826 square feet

$399,000

Kyle McReynolds, 205-919-0423, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 1/6/24, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and Sunday, 1/7/24, 1-3 p.m.

1870 Tall Timbers Drive

Hoover — Green Valley

MLS # 21372372

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,436 square feet

$379,900

Tyler Manring, 205-382-1004, LPT Realty

Sunday, 1/7/24, 2-4 p.m.

2261 Rockcreek Trail

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 21372349

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,394 square feet

$369,000

Christina James, 205-965-6483, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 1/7/24, 2-4 p.m.

2405 Mountain Drive

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 21371682

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,622 square feet

$349,900

Carl Davis, 205-563-2321, All Star Realty

Sunday, 1/7/24, 2-4 p.m.

3849 Kinross Place,

Hoover — Old Rocky Ridge Road

MLS # 21368955

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,691 square feet

$335,000

Nakia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor Brokerage

Friday, 1/5/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 1/6/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

3713 Stone Ridge Terrace

Hoover — Country Cottages

MLS # 21372864

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,500 square feet

$270,000

Nakia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor Brokerage

Saturday, 1/6/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 1/7/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

1004 Patton Creek Lane, Unit 1004

Hoover — Patton Creek Condominiums

MLS # 21371871

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,414 square feet

$235,000

Tonya Smitherman, 205-563-1939, eXp Realty

Sunday, 1/7/24, 2-4 p.m.