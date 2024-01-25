Hoover Open Houses 1-28-24

2357 Blackridge Drive

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 21373608

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet

$1,500,000

Brandon Cobia, 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 1/28/24, 2-4 p.m.

290 Shades Crest Road

Hoover

MLS # 21370963

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 4,620 square feet

$1,200,000

Johnny Montgomery, 205-223-2313, ERA King

Sunday, 1/28/24, 2-4 p.m.

5785 Lake Cyrus Blvd.

Hoover — Lake Cyrus

MLS # 21374601

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 4,349 square feet

$675,000

Jerry Sager, 205-441-1112, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 1/28/24, 1-3 p.m.

1814 Lake Cyrus Club Drive

Hoover — Lake Cyrus

MLS # 21374171

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 4,738 square feet

$650,000

Jerry Sager, 205-441-1112, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 1/28/24, 1-3 p.m.

1301 Chester St.

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 21372658

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,185 square feet

$419,900

Madelyn Roberts, 205-616-1304, Sold South Realty

Sunday, 1/28/24, 1-3 p.m.

1004 Patton Creek Lane Unit 1004

Hoover — Patton Creek Condominiums

MLS # 21371871

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,414 square feet

$235,000

Tonya Smitherman, 205-563-1939, eXp Realty

Sunday, 1/28/24, 2-4 p.m.