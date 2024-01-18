Hoover Open Houses 1-19-24 to 1-21-24

2357 Blackridge Drive

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 21373608

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet

$1,500,000

Brandon Cobia, 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 1/21/24, 1-3 p.m.

1895 Blackridge Road

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 21373910

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 4,131 square feet

$950,000

Jerry Sager, 205-441-1112, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 1/21/24, 2-4 p.m.

308 Greystone Glen Circle

Hoover — Greystone Glen

MLS # 21374174

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,414 square feet

$700,000

Conner Milam, 205-447-0773, RealtySouth

Sunday, 1/21/24, 2-4 p.m.

5785 Lake Cyrus Blvd.

Hoover — Lake Cyrus

MLS # 21374601

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 4,349 square feet

$699,000

Jerry Sager, 205-441-1112, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 1/21/24, 2-4 p.m.

2209 Southampton Drive

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 21364530

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,018 square feet

$685,000

Brittany Hammock, 205-907-8713, Keller Williams

Sunday, 1/21/24, 2-4 p.m.

4945 Paradise Lake Circle

Hoover — Lakeview

MLS # 21372755

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,237 square feet

$474,000

The Josh Vernon Group, 205-206-4334, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 1/20/24, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 1/21/24, 2-4 p.m.

2299 Chalybe Trail

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 21373591

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,726 square feet

$410,000

Barbara Edwards, 205-862-1370, RealtySouth

Saturday, 1/20/24, 1-3 p.m. and Sunday, 1/21/24, 2-4 p.m.

2328 Regent Lane

Hoover — Regent Forest

MLS # 21369596

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,800 square feet

$399,000

Marshall Malone, 205-789-8475, ARC Realty

Sunday, 1/21/24, 1-3 p.m.

121 Shades Crest Road

Hoover

MLS # 21372564

4 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,248 square feet

$380,000

Stephanie Moore, 205-514-0857, RE/MAX

Saturday, 1/20/24, 3-5 p.m.

3849 Kinross Place

Hoover — Old Rocky Ridge Road

MLS # 21368955

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,691 square feet

$334,000

Nakia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor Brokerage

Friday, 1/19/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 1/20/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

1159 Windsor Square Unit 102

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21373738

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,380 square feet

$331,000

Annabelle Robinson, 205-999-1624, SB Dev Corp.

Saturday, 1/20/24, 1-4 p.m. and Sunday, 1/21/24, 1-4 p.m.

220 Russet Woods Drive

Hoover — Russet Woods

MLS # 21374704

4 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,176 square feet

$325,000

Joyce Watson, 205-706-4875, ARC Realty

Sunday, 1/21/24, 1-3 p.m.

1153 Windsor Square Unit 101

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21373735

2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,380 square feet

$323,000

Annabelle Robinson, 205-999-1624, SB Dev Corp.

Saturday, 1/20/24, 1-4 p.m. and Sunday, 1/21/24, 1-4 p.m.

1117 Windsor Drive Unit 112

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21371985

2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,380 square feet

$318,000

Annabelle Robinson, 205-999-1624, SB Dev Corp.

Saturday, 1/20/24, 1-4 p.m. and Sunday, 1/21/24, 1-4 p.m.

3713 Stone Ridge Terrace

Hoover — Country Cottages

MLS # 21372864

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,500 square feet

$270,000

Nakia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor Brokerage

Friday, 1/19/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 1/20/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.