Hoover Open Houses 1-19-24 to 1-21-24

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2357 Blackridge Drive
2357 Blackridge Drive
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 21373608
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet
$1,500,000
Brandon Cobia, 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 1/21/24, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1895 Blackridge Road
1895 Blackridge Road
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 21373910
5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 4,131 square feet
$950,000
Jerry Sager, 205-441-1112, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 1/21/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
308 Greystone Glen Circle
308 Greystone Glen Circle
Hoover — Greystone Glen
MLS # 21374174
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,414 square feet
$700,000
Conner Milam, 205-447-0773, RealtySouth
Sunday, 1/21/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
5785 Lake Cyrus Blvd.
5785 Lake Cyrus Blvd.
Hoover — Lake Cyrus
MLS # 21374601
5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 4,349 square feet
$699,000
Jerry Sager, 205-441-1112, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 1/21/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2209 Southampton Drive
2209 Southampton Drive
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 21364530
5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,018 square feet
$685,000
Brittany Hammock, 205-907-8713, Keller Williams
Sunday, 1/21/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
4945 Paradise Lake Circle
4945 Paradise Lake Circle
Hoover — Lakeview
MLS # 21372755
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,237 square feet
$474,000
The Josh Vernon Group, 205-206-4334, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 1/20/24, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 1/21/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2299 Chalybe Trail
2299 Chalybe Trail
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 21373591
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,726 square feet
$410,000
Barbara Edwards, 205-862-1370, RealtySouth
Saturday, 1/20/24, 1-3 p.m. and Sunday, 1/21/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2328 Regent Lane
2328 Regent Lane
Hoover — Regent Forest
MLS # 21369596
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,800 square feet
$399,000
Marshall Malone, 205-789-8475, ARC Realty
Sunday, 1/21/24, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
121 Shades Crest Road
121 Shades Crest Road
Hoover
MLS # 21372564
4 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,248 square feet
$380,000
Stephanie Moore, 205-514-0857, RE/MAX
Saturday, 1/20/24, 3-5 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3849 Kinross Place
3849 Kinross Place
Hoover — Old Rocky Ridge Road
MLS # 21368955
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,691 square feet
$334,000
Nakia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor Brokerage
Friday, 1/19/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 1/20/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1159 Windsor Square Unit 102
1159 Windsor Square Unit 102
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21373738
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,380 square feet
$331,000
Annabelle Robinson, 205-999-1624, SB Dev Corp.
Saturday, 1/20/24, 1-4 p.m. and Sunday, 1/21/24, 1-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
220 Russet Woods Drive
220 Russet Woods Drive
Hoover — Russet Woods
MLS # 21374704
4 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,176 square feet
$325,000
Joyce Watson, 205-706-4875, ARC Realty
Sunday, 1/21/24, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1153 Windsor Square Unit 101
1153 Windsor Square Unit 101
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21373735
2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,380 square feet
$323,000
Annabelle Robinson, 205-999-1624, SB Dev Corp.
Saturday, 1/20/24, 1-4 p.m. and Sunday, 1/21/24, 1-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1117 Windsor Drive Unit 112
1117 Windsor Drive Unit 112
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21371985
2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,380 square feet
$318,000
Annabelle Robinson, 205-999-1624, SB Dev Corp.
Saturday, 1/20/24, 1-4 p.m. and Sunday, 1/21/24, 1-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3713 Stone Ridge Terrace
3713 Stone Ridge Terrace
Hoover — Country Cottages
MLS # 21372864
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,500 square feet
$270,000
Nakia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor Brokerage
Friday, 1/19/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 1/20/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.