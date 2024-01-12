Hoover Open Houses 1-12-24 to 1-14-24

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2160 Blackridge Road
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 21366426
6 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,551 square feet
$1,425,000
Kulsum Budhwani, 205-966-3863, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 1/13/24, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
776 Lake Crest Drive
Hoover — Lake Crest
MLS # 21372454
4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,035 square feet
$799,000
Mo Deeb, 205-515-1012, Mo Deeb Realty Group
Sunday, 1/14/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1297 Greystone Parc Drive
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 21371172
5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,479 square feet
$675,000
Carolyn Ramey, 205-447-2537, ARC Realty
Sunday, 1/14/24, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1404 Shades Crest Road
Hoover — Shades Cliff
MLS # 21370989
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,458 square feet
$675,000
The Josh Vernon Group, 205-206-4334, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 1/14/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
5825 Heather Way
Hoover — Abingdon at Lake Wilborn
MLS # 21367517
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,080 square feet
$599,900
Brad Clement, 205-410-3735, ARC Realty
Sunday, 1/14/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2162 Samuel Pass
Hoover — Reynolds Landing at Ross Bridge
MLS # 21373107
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,085 square feet
$550,000
Ashley Lemley and Gina Musser, 205-542-4086, ARC Realty
Sunday, 1/14/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
373 Oak Trace
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 21371848
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,625 square feet
$515,000
Hope Rhoades, 205-281-4500, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 1/14/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
5257 Creekside Loop
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 21373100
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,504 square feet
$469,000
Jill Fleck, 205-240-1120, ARC Realty
Sunday, 1/14/24, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1834 Russet Woods Lane
Hoover — Russet Woods
MLS # 1356922
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,115 square feet
$450,000
Steven Koleno, 312-300-6768, Beycome Brokerage Realty
Friday, 1/12/24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m and Saturday, 1/13/24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2299 Chalybe Trail
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 21373591
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,726 square feet
$410,000
Barbara Edwards, 205-862-1370, RealtySouth
Sunday, 1/14/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2261 Rockcreek Trail
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 21372349
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,394 square feet
$369,000
Christina James, 205-965-6483, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 1/14/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3849 Kinross Place
Hoover — Old Rocky Ridge Road
MLS # 21368955
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,691 square feet
$335,000
Nakia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor Brokerage
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1163 Windsor Court Unit 101
Saturday, 1/13/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 1/14/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21373735
2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,380 square feet
$323,000
Annabelle Robinson, 205-999-1624, SB Dev Corp.
Saturday, 1/13/24, 1-4 p.m. and Sunday, 1/14/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1117 Windsor Drive Unit 112
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21371985
2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,380 square feet
$318,000
Annabelle Robinson, 205-999-1624, SB Dev Corp.
Saturday, 1/13/24, 1-4 p.m. and Sunday, 1/14/24, 1-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3713 Stone Ridge Terrace
Hoover — Country Cottages
MLS # 21372864
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,500 square feet
$270,000
Nakia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor Brokerage
Friday, 1/12/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 1/13/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.