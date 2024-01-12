Hoover Open Houses 1-12-24 to 1-14-24

by

2160 Blackridge Road

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 21366426

6 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,551 square feet

$1,425,000

Kulsum Budhwani, 205-966-3863, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 1/13/24, 1-3 p.m.

776 Lake Crest Drive

Hoover — Lake Crest

MLS # 21372454

4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,035 square feet

$799,000

Mo Deeb, 205-515-1012, Mo Deeb Realty Group

Sunday, 1/14/24, 2-4 p.m.

1297 Greystone Parc Drive

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 21371172

5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,479 square feet

$675,000

Carolyn Ramey, 205-447-2537, ARC Realty

Sunday, 1/14/24, 1-3 p.m.

1404 Shades Crest Road

Hoover — Shades Cliff

MLS # 21370989

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,458 square feet

$675,000

The Josh Vernon Group, 205-206-4334, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 1/14/24, 2-4 p.m.

5825 Heather Way

Hoover — Abingdon at Lake Wilborn

MLS # 21367517

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,080 square feet

$599,900

Brad Clement, 205-410-3735, ARC Realty

Sunday, 1/14/24, 2-4 p.m.

2162 Samuel Pass

Hoover — Reynolds Landing at Ross Bridge

MLS # 21373107

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,085 square feet

$550,000

Ashley Lemley and Gina Musser, 205-542-4086, ARC Realty

Sunday, 1/14/24, 2-4 p.m.

373 Oak Trace

Hoover — Trace Crossings

MLS # 21371848

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,625 square feet

$515,000

Hope Rhoades, 205-281-4500, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 1/14/24, 2-4 p.m.

5257 Creekside Loop

Hoover — Trace Crossings

MLS # 21373100

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,504 square feet

$469,000

Jill Fleck, 205-240-1120, ARC Realty

Sunday, 1/14/24, 1-3 p.m.

1834 Russet Woods Lane

Hoover — Russet Woods

MLS # 1356922

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,115 square feet

$450,000

Steven Koleno, 312-300-6768, Beycome Brokerage Realty

Friday, 1/12/24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m and Saturday, 1/13/24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

2299 Chalybe Trail

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 21373591

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,726 square feet

$410,000

Barbara Edwards, 205-862-1370, RealtySouth

Sunday, 1/14/24, 2-4 p.m.

2261 Rockcreek Trail

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 21372349

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,394 square feet

$369,000

Christina James, 205-965-6483, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 1/14/24, 2-4 p.m.

3849 Kinross Place

Hoover — Old Rocky Ridge Road

MLS # 21368955

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,691 square feet

$335,000

Nakia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor Brokerage

Saturday, 1/13/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 1/14/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

1163 Windsor Court Unit 101

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21373735

2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,380 square feet

$323,000

Annabelle Robinson, 205-999-1624, SB Dev Corp.

Saturday, 1/13/24, 1-4 p.m. and Sunday, 1/14/24, 2-4 p.m.

1117 Windsor Drive Unit 112

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21371985

2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,380 square feet

$318,000

Annabelle Robinson, 205-999-1624, SB Dev Corp.

Saturday, 1/13/24, 1-4 p.m. and Sunday, 1/14/24, 1-4 p.m.

3713 Stone Ridge Terrace

Hoover — Country Cottages

MLS # 21372864

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,500 square feet

$270,000

Nakia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor Brokerage

Friday, 1/12/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 1/13/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.