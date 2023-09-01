Hoover Open Houses 9-1-23 to 9-3-23

by

1111 Hardwood Cove Road

Hoover — Greystone Cove

MLS # 1353559

5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 5,291 square feet

$705,000

Nakia Walker, 205-341-0150, Nakia Walker

Saturday, 9/2/23, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 9/3/23, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

2280 Black Creek Crossing

Hoover — Lake Wilborn

MLS # 21364312

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,476 square feet

$699,000

Leigh Cound, 205-567-6407, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 9/3/23, 2-4 p.m.

1562 Fairway View Drive

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 1355890

4 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,607 square feet

$665,000

Katie Wallace, 205-218-6894, RE/MAX Advantage South

Saturday, 9/2/23, 1-3 p.m.

2419 Northampton Drive

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 1358333

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,770 square feet

$489,900

Todd Tucker, 205-999-8633, ARC Realty

Sunday, 9/3/23, 2-4 p.m.

2436 Coronado Drive

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 1363331

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,707 square feet

$399,900

Cheryl Lewis, 205-447-1160, RE/MAX Advantage South

Saturday, 9/2/23, 1-4 p.m. and Sunday, 9/3/23, 1-4 p.m.

3509 Laurel View Road

Hoover — Laurel View

MLS # 1351648

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,963 square feet

$390,000

Ashleigh Timmerman, 205-243-8590, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 9/2/23, 1-3 p.m.

217 Russet Woods Drive

Hoover — Russet Woods

MLS # 1355717

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,201 square feet

$338,000

Nakia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor Brokerage

Friday, 9/1/23, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 9/2/23, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.