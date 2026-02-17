Hoover native Dr. Jonathon Whitehead joins Southlake Orthopaedics

Hoover native Dr. Jonathon Whitehead has joined Southlake Orthopaedics at 4517 Southlake Parkway.

Whitehead is a fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeon specializing in hand and upper extremity care, including treatment of the shoulder, elbow and wrist.

A graduate of Hoover High School, Whitehead earned his bachelor’s degree in biomedical sciences from Auburn University, graduating summa cum laude. He received his medical degree from the University of South Alabama College of Medicine, where he was inducted into the Arnold P. Gold Humanism in Medicine Honor Society.

He completed his orthopaedic surgery residency at the Medical College of Georgia, followed by additional specialized training through a hand and upper extremity fellowship at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Southlake Orthopaedics provides musculoskeletal care for patients of all ages, including diagnosis, surgery and rehabilitation services. In addition to its Southlake Parkway office, the practice also operates a location at Grandview.

Appointments can be made by calling 205-985-4111.