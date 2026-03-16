Hoover March chamber luncheon to focus on Riverchase Galleria 40th anniversary

× Expand Photos by Jon Anderson, Paul Dangel LinkedIn page and Hoover City Schools. The Riverchase Galleria's 40th anniversary is the topic for the March Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Panelists include, from left, Tommy Richardson, senior general manager for the Galleria, Paul Dangel, director of sales and marketing at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel; and Alan Paquette, vice president for property management for Jim Wilson & Associates and manager of The Offices at 3000 Riverchase.

The 40th anniversary of the Riverchase Galleria will be the key focus of this week’s Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club.

Speakers lined up for a panel discussion include: Tommy Richardson, senior general manager for the Galleria; Paul Dangel, director of sales and marketing at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel; and Alan Paquette, vice president for property management for Jim Wilson & Associates and manager of The Offices at 3000 Riverchase.

Each will be sharing insights about the mall’s history and its impact on the city of Hoover.

This week’s chamber luncheon is set for Thursday, March 19, with networking beginning at 11 a.m., and the luncheon scheduled to end by 1 p.m. The luncheon is at the Hoover Country Club at 3140 Club Drive.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 205-988-5672 or visit hooverchamber.org.