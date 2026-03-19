Hoover is serious about economic development, Derzis tells Shelby County Chamber

× 1 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis gives an update on his city at The Shelby County Chamber luncheon at the Pelham Civic Complex in Pelham, Alabama, on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. × 2 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Mayors from Shelby County cities and towns pose for a photo at The Shelby County Chamber luncheon at the Pelham Civic Complex in Pelham, Alabama, on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. From left are Alabaster Mayor Scott Brakefield, Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis, Helena Mayor Billy Rosenor, Wilton Mayor Deborah Hudson, Columbiana Mayor Lisa Strickland Davis, Montevallo Mayor Rusty Nix, Chelsea Mayor Cody Sumners, Westover Mayor Bobby Pardue and Pelham Mayor Rick Wash. × 3 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Pelham Mayor Rick Wash gives an update on his city at The Shelby County Chamber luncheon at the Pelham Civic Complex in Pelham, Alabama, on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. × 4 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Alabaster Mayor Scott Brakefield gives an update on his city at The Shelby County Chamber luncheon at the Pelham Civic Complex in Pelham, Alabama, on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. × 5 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Chelsea Mayor Cody Sumners gives an update on his city at The Shelby County Chamber luncheon at the Pelham Civic Complex in Pelham, Alabama, on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. × 6 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Westover Mayor Bobby Pardue gives an update on his town at The Shelby County Chamber luncheon at the Pelham Civic Complex in Pelham, Alabama, on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. × 7 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Montevallo Mayor Rusty Nix gives an update on his city at The Shelby County Chamber luncheon at the Pelham Civic Complex in Pelham, Alabama, on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. × 8 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Helena Mayor Billy Rosenor gives an update on his city at The Shelby County Chamber luncheon at the Pelham Civic Complex in Pelham, Alabama, on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. × 9 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Wilton Mayor Deborah Hudson gives an update on her town at The Shelby County Chamber luncheon at the Pelham Civic Complex in Pelham, Alabama, on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. × 10 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Columbiana Mayor Lisa Strickland Davis gives an update on her city at The Shelby County Chamber luncheon at the Pelham Civic Complex in Pelham, Alabama, on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. × 11 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Harpersville Councilwoman Malynda McLaughlin gives an update on her town at The Shelby County Chamber luncheon at the Pelham Civic Complex in Pelham, Alabama, on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. × 12 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Kirk Mancer, president and CEO of The Shelby County Chamber , speaks at a chamber luncheon at the Pelham Civic Complex in Pelham, Alabama, on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. × 13 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Helena Mayor Billy Rosenor gives an update on his city at The Shelby County Chamber luncheon at the Pelham Civic Complex in Pelham, Alabama, on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. × 14 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Candice Rounsivall, executive director for the Calera Main Street organization, speaks at The Shelby County Chamber luncheon at the Pelham Civic Complex in Pelham, Alabama, on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. Prev Next

The city of Hoover is serious about economic development and not only plans to be competitive but is aiming to be back in a position where the city can lead, Mayor Nick Derzis told The Shelby County Chamber Wednesday.

Derzis joined mayors and officials from 11 other Shelby County municipalities in giving updates on what’s happening in their communities during a luncheon at the Pelham Civic Complex.

Hoover is seeing continued momentum in key commercial corridors, including new retail development, new dining establishments and new service-based businesses, Derzis said.

But he’s eager to kickstart new activity in the heart of the city – at the Riverchase Galleria and Patton Creek shopping centers, he said. Both are in prime locations with strong traffic counts, strong surrounding demographics and direct interstate access, he said.

“There’s no reason why these two commercial properties cannot thrive like they did in the past,” Derzis said. “What they need is alignment, reinvestment and execution.”

Economic success does not happen by accident, Derzis said.

“It happens because business leaders, local governments and other stakeholders are aligned and focused on willing to act with purpose,” he said.

In his 45 years with the Hoover Police Department and last 20 as police chief, he has always tried to maintain a clear focus on planning, execution, accountability and results, Derzis said.

“At the end of the day, businesses do not invest in intentions. They invest in outcomes,” he said. “That is exactly how we’re approaching economic development in Hoover. … We’re open for business; we’re responsive; we’re predictable, and we’re serious about supporting those who want to invest in Hoover.”

It all starts with the fundamentals, Derzis said. The new Hoover City Council elected last year in December passed a $182 million operating budget for fiscal 2026 that was designed to target priorities that directly impact the business community and that correct some allocations that had gotten out of whack, he said.

For starters, the budget restored full funding for public safety departments, which have suffered from budget cuts in previous years, Derzis said. Public safety funding impacts the economy because businesses and families invest where they feel safe, he said.

He and the City Council also “corrected” a staffing issue regarding fire and emergency medical services personnel, he said.

The budget included money for seven new firefighters and paramedics, three new police officers and an additional court magistrate. Those new positions, along with three personnel upgrades, are expected to cost the city about $1 million a year, interim Chief Financial Officer Melinda Lopez has said. The Fire Department needs more people because two fire stations have essentially been having to shut down at times when personnel are tied up transporting people to hospitals, Derzis said.

New city officials also approved a $15 million capital budget for fiscal 2026 that included $2 million for 27 new Chevrolet Tahoes for the Police Department, $1.2 million for a new fire engine and $750,000 for a Fire Department pumper truck.

The 2026 budget also specifically allocated “front door fees” received from home builders for new construction to go directly to the Hoover school system, increasing total funding for Hoover City Schools by about $1 million a year, Derzis said. Strong schools are important to the workforce and long-term economic stability, he said.

Also, a hotel bed fee of $2 per night was allocated directly to support tourism and marketing efforts, as was promised when the fee was put in place in 2019, Derzis said.

Hoover also will continue to push state government to change the way it distributes sales tax money collected from online sales. Hoover and other cities that have vibrant retail sales are getting shortchanged in the amount they get from the state because of the formula the state uses, Derzis said. Hoover is losing at least $10 million a year because of this, he said.

“It’s real money — money that we ought to have and use for infrastructure, services and economic development,” Derzis said. “It’s not just a Hoover issue. It’s a regional issue.”

He challenged every city in Shelby County to take a hard and honest look at the online sales tax money they receive from the state and assess whether the formula is fair.

Hoover officials also have launched a more thorough long-term planning process to project needed spending over the next three to five years and are working hard to align capital investments with realistic revenue projections to ensure that projects that are undertaken are financially sustainable, Derzis said.

The city is making key investments in infrastructure, such as roads, stormwater systems, park improvements and public facilities because infrastructure is crucial for economic development, he said.

“All of us here are competing for jobs, for investments, for talent, for opportunity,” Derzis said. “Hoover intends to compete at the highest level. We’re confident. … We have strong fundamentals. We have momentum. We have a clear understanding of the work that we have ahead. Most importantly, we’re approaching the work with urgency, with discipline and a commitment for good results.”

OTHER CITIES

Mayors and officials from other cities also gave reports to the 200 or so people at Wednesday’s luncheon, including officials from Alabaster, Calera, Chelsea, Columbiana, Harpersville, Helena, Montevallo, Pelham, Westover and Wilton.

Alabaster Mayor Scott Brakefield said his city is undergoing a $30 million capital and construction campaign that includes a new recreation center and library, renovations to Veterans Park, renovation of former school athletic fields for youth football, baseball and softball, improvements to Buck Creek Trail and improvements to the intersection of Alabama 119 and Thompson Road.

Alabaster also is partnering with Calera and the Alabama Department of Transportation to speed up the widening of Interstate 65 to six lanes in that area.

New Calera Mayor Kenny Cost in a video shared how Calera also is working on improvements at the Shelby County Airport exit and Alabama 25 exit, and the intersection of Alabama 25 and U.S. 31.

New Chelsea Mayor Cody Sumners discussed the new Valley Post development that contains several new restaurants and said the city is actively pursuing new commercial developments, including a Target-anchored shopping center at the corner of Shelby County 47 and Chelsea Corners Way that he said should be opening in late 2027. Another development called Chelsea Exchange should be open by late 2028, he said.

Chelsea has issue 90 residential building permits so far this year and is expecting to add 900 additional homes by 2010, Sumners said.

Westover Mayor Bobby Pardue said a new Eddleman development in his town called Pine Mountain Preserve is expected to bring 1,140 new homes to a community that currently has a population of about 2,500 people.

Pelham Mayor Rick Wash said his city is about to begin the first phase of a project to replace all the street lights on U.S. 31 with LED lights and is about to begin widening Alabama 261. The city also bought the former Oak Mountain Amphitheater property and is working to determine the best use of the land, he said.

Helena Mayor Billy Rosenor said his city should have a new city hall completed in about six weeks and is working on a $23.5 million plan to improve and add park and recreation facilities. Helena also is adding 55 parking spaces to its Olde Town Helena district, as well as a permanent stage in that area for concerts, movies in the park and other events.