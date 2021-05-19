Hoover industrial board plans STEM recruiting event

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mark Jamroz, president of Content Logistix, gives a business pitch to the team at the HAILO Ventures business incubator at The Offices at 3000 Riverchase office tower in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, July 31, 2020. HAILO is one of the sponsors of the Hello Hoover! employee and intern recruitment event planned for May 25-26, 2021.

The Hoover Industrial Development Board is holding a virtual event next week to connect college students and recent graduates in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields with companies in Hoover.

The students and graduates on May 25 and 26 will have an opportunity to virtually learn about career and internship opportunities and network with companies in their fields.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said in a news release that the city not only wants to recruit high-quality STEM businesses but also create opportunities for students and graduates who are exploring those innovative careers and show them that Hoover is a great place to live, work and play.

Brian Ethridge, chairman of the city’s Industrial Development Board, said the event, called “Hello Hoover!,” will help bridge the gap between top talent and employers who are striving to make the city and surrounding communities better.

Studies have shown that many of the students who leave Hoover and go to college aren't returning, Ethridge said. Many are going to larger cities such as Charlotte, Orlando, Tampa, Dallas, Atlanta and New York City, he said.

"We just want to let the students know there are opportunities for them here," Ethridge said. Hoover has a growing base of STEM companies, he said.

Also, as the talent pool of STEM employees grows, it will be easier to attract and retain more STEM companies to the city, he said.

The Hello Hoover! event will include a virtual reception on May 25 and a two-hour event on May 26 that includes video presentations from several STEM companies and live interaction with representatives from companies, Ethridge said.

More than 40 students or recent graduates already had applied to take part in the event as of last week, Ethridge said.

To apply, students must fill out a registration form at hellohooveral.com, complete a personal statement and provide a resume. Students and graduates also may submit a recommendation letter from a professor, but that is optional.

Industry event sponsors include Alabama Power, Altec, McLeod Software and Regions Bank, and promotional sponsors include Bradley, Bryant Bank, Gonzalez Strength & Associates, HAILO, TrueCoders, Universal Logistics Services and Wallace, Jordan, Ratliff & Brandt.

For more information, email hellohoover@hooveralabama.gov or visit hellohooveral.com.

Editor's note: This article was updated with additional information from Hoover Industrial Development Board Chairman Brian Ethridge at 7:23 p.m.