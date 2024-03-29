Hoover Events Guide - April 2024

April 2: Magic City Poetry Festival Kickoff. 6-8 p.m. Hoover Public Library. The beginning of the month-long poetry festival kicks off with readings. Poets can register to perform at magiccitypoetryfestival.org. More events are planned at places such as the Alabama Library Association Conference at the Homewood Public Library, Birmingham Museum of Art, East Village Arts, Miles College, St. Paul United Methodist Church and the Birmingham Public Library.

April 3: Hoover Small Business Alliance Breakfast. 8-9 a.m. Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel. Panel discussion on Information Technology 101. Learn tips and network with other small business owners. Panelists are: Robin Schultz, PC Medics of Alabama; Keith Keller, American Computer Consultants; and Tyler Carroll, Sawyer Solutions. Free. For more information, call Traci Fox at 205-919-0561.

April 4: Washington Update Luncheon with U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Hoover. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel. Palmer will speak on issues facing Congress this year. The luncheon is jointly sponsored by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce, the Shelby County Chamber, Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce, Gardendale Chamber of Commerce and Montevallo Chamber of Commerce. Cost is $35 for members of those organizations and $45 for others. Reserved corporate tables for six cost $220. Register by emailing info@shelbychamber.org by March 30.

April 6: Roast of Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis (Benefit for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation). 6:30 p.m. Soiree Event Gallery, 2132 Lorna Ridge Lane. Roasters will be: Paul Finebaum, ESPN/SEC Network contributor and journalist; Gene Hallman, president of Eventive Sports; Carol Robinson, AL.com reporter; Frank Barefield, president of Abbey Residential and chairman of Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama; Janice Rogers, WBRC Fox 6 news anchor; and Bubba Bussey, co-host of “The Rick and Bubba Show.” Individual seats cost $375; sponsor packages range from $2,500 to $25,000 (each with seating for eight people). The event is organized by Miss Hoover 2024 Abbie Stockard. Register at nickderzisroast.com.

April 8: Murder in the Stacks. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Hoover Public Library. Attendees can use detective skills to solve a murder mystery, listen to a jazz band and partake of light refreshments and mocktails. For more information, call 205-444-7800.

April 11-12: Carousel in Concert. 7 p.m. Hoover Library Theatre. This Rodgers and Hammerstein touring production stars Ciaran Sheehan and tells the story of Billy Bigelow, a swaggering, carefree carnival barker who falls in love with and marries the sweet but naïve Julie Jordan. It’s a tale of hope, redemption and the power of love set in the 1870s and 1880s. The actors and singers perform the musical in the style of an old radio show. Tickets are sold out, but the Library Theatre keeps a waiting list for returned tickets. Call 205-444-7888.

April 13: The Kingdom Philanthropy 5K Scholarship Run. 8 a.m. Veterans Park, 4800 Valleydale Road. This 3.1-mile run and walk organized by The Tower of Prayer Church raises money to provide college scholarships for high school seniors who have demonstrated exceptional academic merit and are interested in using their careers to do as much good as possible. Registration costs $25.

April 13-14: Patton Creek Art Festival. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Patton Creek shopping center in the former Christmas Tree Shop, 4391 Creekside Ave. About 75 artists are expected for this juried art show, including painters, jewelers, woodworkers and stained glass artists, said Jinger Glasgow, president of the Central Alabama Artist Guild. “We’ve got some fine artists coming in,” Glasgow said. The show has always been held outdoors since it moved to Patton Creek in 2020, but “last year was horrible. It was cold and it was wet,” Glasgow said. “We decided we’ve got to go indoors.” There also will be an art competition for Hoover elementary, middle and high school students and goods for sale by Ady’s Army, a nonprofit that supports people and families affected by autism, Glasgow said.

April 16: State of Recycling in Alabama. 6-8 p.m. Hoover Public Library. Panel discussion on the changing landscape of recycling, including current trends, what works, innovations and plans for the future. Panelists include: Patrick Byington, reporter for Bham Now; Nick Ciancio, sustainability coordinator at University of Alabama at Birmingham; Leigh Shaffer, Birmingham Recycling and Recovery; Ken Grimes, Hoover city administrator; and Paul Barber, Amwaste district manager for Alabama.

April 18: Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon. Networking at 11:15 a.m.; luncheon at noon. Cost is $25 for members and $30 for others. Call 205-988-5672.

April 18-20: Aldridge Gardens Spring Plant Sale. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Plants include hydrangeas for sun and shade, wildflowers, azaleas and pass-alongs.

April 19: Denim & Dining Fundraiser for Hoover City Schools Foundation. 6-10 p.m. Aldridge Gardens. This is a casual barbecue dinner catered by Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q that includes live music by Jenna and Ben Kuykendall and live and silent auctions. Tickets cost $85 in March and $100 in April and can be purchased at hoovercsf.org/events. Discounts available for teachers.

April 26: Household Hazardous Waste Day. 8 a.m. to noon. Hoover Public Safety Center, 2020 Valleydale Road. Items accepted include old paint, pesticides, fertilizers, electronics, ammunition, firearms, medication, cooking oil, auto fluids, batteries and light bulbs. For residents of Hoover and Indian Springs Village only. No businesses allowed. No paper shredding.

April 27: Celebrate Hoover Day. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Veterans Park. Citywide celebration that will include live music by the band More Cowbell, a car show by the Dixie Vintage Antique Automobile Car Club, children’s games, a petting zoo, pony rides and airbrush tattoos, said Kelly Peoples, the city’s events manager. The Hoover police and fire departments should have their specialty equipment and vehicles on display, and businesses and other organizations working with the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce will have an exhibitor tent, she said. The event always includes food trucks, and volunteers will be handing out servings from a 10-foot-wide apple pie cooked in a giant oven.

April 27: Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil. 3-9 p.m., Main Green at Ross Bridge. All-you-can-eat crawfish boil to raise money to assist families battling childhood cancer in Alabama and fund childhood cancer research at Children’s of Alabama hospital. Crawfish will be prepared by Louisiana native John Hein, and live music will be provided by The Divines and Whiskey River Band. There will be hamburgers and hot dogs for kids, as well as bounce houses, face painting, a disc jockey and balloon artists. Soft drinks and water will be provided with tickets, but adults may bring their own adult beverages. Tickets are $50 online for teens and adults and $20 for children ages 5-12. Children younger than 5 are admitted free. Parking is at the Shades Creek Pool in the James Hill sector of Ross Bridge and the Hamptons pool in the Hamptons section of Ross Bridge, with shuttles running continuously. Visit hopeforautumnfoundation.org for more information.