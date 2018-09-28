Hoover council to hear economic impact study for relocation of UAB Medical West

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Medical West 6-7-18 (1) UAB Medical West's 310-bed acute care hospital is in Bessemer, Alabama.

The Hoover City Council on Monday is scheduled to hear the results of a study on what the economic impact would be of the relocation of the UAB Medical West hospital from Bessemer to Hoover.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato on Thursday confirmed his administration is interested in having the hospital move to Hoover.

In June, the mayor announced the city was pursuing a $300 million project that would bring 1,000 jobs to Hoover. He would not name the entity, but sources told the Hoover Sun then the project was UAB Medical West.

Medical West CEO Keith Pennington said then the hospital was indeed intending to construct a replacement hospital for its current facility but had not yet determined how, if, when or where that project might be undertaken.

Brocato on Thursday issued a statement that Hoover officials are interested in having Medical West in the city.

“We approached MedWest about that possibility, and MedWest has indicated that it is open to considering Hoover as a possible location of a new facility,” Brocato said. “We’ve commissioned an impact study to determine what this would mean for our city, and now we want to present this information to our council.”

The council’s Economic Development Committee is scheduled to hear the results of the economic impact study at 5 p.m. on Monday, but all council members were invited, and the meeting is open to the public.

The economic impact study was conducted by Keivan Deravi, an economics professor at Auburn University at Montgomery. It cost $15,000, said Greg Knighton, the city’s economic developer.

John Lyda, chairman of the council’s Finance Committee, asked City Administrator Allan Rice during a council work session on Thursday who paid for the study. Rice said the city paid for it with money from the mayor’s budget.

Council President Gene Smith asked if the mayor had a discretionary fund he could spend without the knowledge of the council, and Rice said that is not what he said.

Rice said every contract for professional services must be approved by the council, but there was not a contract for this study. The mayor has authority to spend money allocated to him by the council in the budget, Rice said. This was not an unusual occurrence, he said.

Lyda asked to be provided a copy of the economic impact study prior to Monday so he could be better prepared for the meeting. Rice said it would be inappropriate to release the report as it stood Thursday because it was still in draft form and Deravi was still making some changes to it. Also, the report by itself could be misleading without Deravi having the opportunity to explain his findings, Rice said.

Deravi is scheduled to be at Monday’s Economic Development Committee meeting to present his findings and answer questions. Rice said the council is not being asked to vote on anything related to the project on Monday.

Councilman Derrick Murphy, chairman of the committee, said the committee process was set up so the council would have at least two weeks to process economic development proposals prior to being asked to vote on them.

Councilman Curt Posey in June said that, at first glance, any project that involves a $300 million investment in Hoover and 1,000 new jobs for the city would be great. Putting $20 million into making a project like that a reality should be worth the investment, but he would like to see an economic impact study, he said then.

Smith in June said he wanted to know how the entity the city was pursuing would benefit the city and whether it would pay property taxes or generate other revenues for Hoover. He wanted to know the expected return on investment before approving any incentives or tax abatements, if there were any proposed for the project.

Lyda on Thursday noted the council had no input on who was selected to do the economic impact study.

“There’s probably an incentive deal coming along with this,” he said. “It just seems to be a secretive plan at this point that we’ve had no input on whatsoever.”

This article was updated at 12:33 p.m. to clarify remarks by City Administrator Allan Rice concerning the release of the economic impact study.