Hoover council OKs earlier deliveries for Walmart on John Hawkins Parkway

The Hoover City Council on Tuesday night gave the Walmart Supercenter on John Hawkins Parkway permission to start receiving deliveries at 4 a.m. instead of a 7 a.m. restriction that has been in place since the property was zoned to accommodate Walmart in 1999.

The grocery chain has been lobbying for the change for more than 18 months and faced a legal challenge from at least one resident of the neighboring Cahaba River Estates subdivision that went all the way to the Alabama Supreme Court.

Glen Wilkins, the director of public affairs and government relations for Walmart, told the Hoover City Council that the company wants to open three hours earlier to ensure that early morning customers have access to fresh food, particularly produce and meat, which are delivered daily.

The later deliveries left the store with excess inventory that had to be held til the next day, thus resulting in products that are not at their freshest for customers and significantly impacting Walmart’s pickup and delivery business, the company maintained.

Some residents of Cahaba River Estates objected to the change, saying it went against restrictions that were put in place in 1999 to protect residents.

An effort to get the Hoover City Council to approve the new delivery hours failed in January 2022 with a 3-3 vote. Walmart then withdrew its request to remove a prohibition against drive-through restaurants on its property, which was another element of its request last year, and decided to focus solely on the change in delivery hours.

Some of the Cahaba River Estates homeowners who objected to the change argued that the city couldn’t change the zoning restrictions without court approval or agreement from all parties to a 1999 lawsuit. A Jefferson County judge in late 2021 ruled the city has the authority to change zoning restrictions. The neighbors appealed to the Alabama Supreme Court and lost.

In the meantime, Walmart was able to obtain cooperation from the Cahaba River Estates Homeowners Association, even though some individual homeowners still objected.

The Hoover City Council’s vote on Tuesday night was 6-0 in favor of Walmart’s request. Now, Walmart can receive deliveries at that location at 2780 John Hawkins Parkway between 4 a.m. and 10 p.m.

In other business Tuesday night, the Hoover City Council: