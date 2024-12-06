Hoover chamber salutes retiring commercial Realtor with Lifetime Achievement Award

× 1 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Ira Levine, who recently retired after a 39-year career in commercial real estate, accepts the new Ira Levine Lifetime Achievement Award during the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce's 2024 Leadership Celebration & Giving Gala at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. × 2 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Nan Baldwin speaks at the chamber's 2024 Leadership Celebration & Giving Gala at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. × 3 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce 2024 President Rohen Porbanderwala gives a year-in-review speech at the chamber's 2024 Leadership Celebration & Giving Gala at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. × 4 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Sherry Emmerke, Traci Fox and Tynette Lynch were among about 100 people attending the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce's 2024 Leadership Celebration & Giving Gala at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. × 5 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Melanie Posey-Joseph, the public information officer for the city of Hoover, Alabama, serves as mistress of ceremonies for the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce's 2024 Leadership Celebration & Giving Gala at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. × 6 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Ira Levine, who recently retired after a 39-year career in commercial real estate, accepts the new Ira Levine Lifetime Achievement Award during the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce's 2024 Leadership Celebration & Giving Gala at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. × 7 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Nan Baldwin, right, presents the 2024 Ambassador of the Year award to Shannon McBrayer, manager of the Southern States Bank branch in Mountain Brook Office Park, at the chamber 's 2024 Leadership Celebration & Giving Gala at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. × 8 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A representative for Galactic Inc. accepts the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce's 2024 Chairman Award during the chamber's 2024 Leadership Celebration & Giving Gala at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. × 9 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Andrea Egea, membership development director for the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce, introduces the chamber's 2024 Ambassador of the Year during the chamber's 2024 Leadership Celebration & Giving Gala at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. × 10 of 10 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Ira and Jean Levine, Helen Watson and Andy Tatum were among about 100 people attending the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce's 2024 Leadership Celebration & Giving Gala at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. Prev Next

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday night paid tribute to former longtime board member Ira Levine by naming an award after him.

Levine, who recently retired after a 39-year career in commercial real estate, became the first recipient of the Ira Levine Lifetime Achievement Award during a new event called the Leadership Celebration and Giving Gala at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel.

Levine previously served on the board of directors for the Hoover chamber for 12 years and has been a chamber member for more than 30 years.

New chamber President and CEO Nan Baldwin said Levine had made a significant and sustained contribution to the Hoover business community and local area over the course of his career. He was one of the people that former longtime chamber Executive Director Bill Powell recommended Baldwin get to know to help her get the lay of the land, she said.

He has shown exceptional leadership and dedication throughout his time with the chamber, Baldwin said.

Andy Tatum, an account executive for the Hoover chamber who has been a chamber member for more than 20 years, said Levine has been an avid promoter of business in Hoover and the surrounding area for a long time.

Linda Harper, another chamber member and neighbor of Levine, said the two words that come to mind when she thinks of Levine are integrity and kindness. “He is kind, and he’s a man of integrity, and his honesty has been such a blessing for our community.”

Levine moved to the Birmingham area in 1974 after a brief period working as an assistant controller for First Atlanta Bank. In Birmingham, he managed the corporate accounting department of Sonat, a company (now owned by El Paso Natural Gas) with interests in oil and natural gas exploration and production.

He changed careers in late 1985 and spent the first 12 years of his commercial real estate career with Crest Realty in Vestavia Hills before launching Levine & Associates in 1998.

Levine said his decision to retire recently was tough because commercial real estate had become so much of his identity and purpose. He enjoys riding along U.S. 31 in Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Homewood, Alabaster and Pelham and seeing so many businesses he helped find space over the years, he said.

He also said he treasures the relationships he has built with people in the Hoover chamber and with the city of Hoover, noting he assisted the city with its acquisition of land along Municipal Drive for the police training center and was able to serve as a consultant for city officials about other commercial real estate projects.

“This is an unexpected honor, and I appreciate this recognition,” Levine told the 100 or so people in the crowd at chamber gala Thursday night. “Woody Allen once said 90% of success is showing up. That’s what I’ve tried to do in the 35 years or so that I’ve been a member of this chamber.

“I’ve tried to attend as many events as I can and have done significant business and have made many wonderful friends,” Levine said. “I think a lot of business is generated by osmosis. That is, if you show up often enough, people you meet will think of you first when they need your product or service.”

Chamber officials also on Thursday named Shannon McBrayer, the manager of the Southern States Bank branch in Mountain Brook Office Park, as the chamber’s 2024 Ambassador of the Year and Galactic Inc. as recipient of the 2024 Chairman’s Award for exceptional contributions to the chamber over the past year.

McBrayer has been an ambassador for the chamber for only one year but has shown dedication, outstanding work ethic and unbridled enthusiasm, working at almost every chamber event and graciously donating her time to make every chamber member feel welcome, said Andrea Egea, the chamber’s membership development manager.

Galactic Inc., a professional employer organization and human resources support company which joined the chamber earlier this year, was chosen for the Chairman’s Award because of its employees’ dedication, partnering with the chamber on several events and demonstrating genuine commitment to engaging with the Hoover community, Chairman Rohen Porbanderwala said.

Porbanderwala said he is proud of the chamber’s accomplishments this past year, including making all networking events free except chamber luncheons, offering several business development workshops and hiring Baldwin as the chamber’s new CEO and president in June.

Under Baldwin’s dynamic leadership, the chamber added 169 new members in 2024 so far, bringing total membership to 872, Porbanderwala said.

“I am thrilled to see the diversity and vibrancy they bring to our community,” he said. “These businesses have brought fresh energy, ideas and opportunities, reinforcing our chamber as the hub of collaboration and innovation.”

The chamber in August gave out $20,000 in scholarships to students headed to college and also held a veterans and senior citizen expo, cosponsored a Washington update with U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer and supported the Hoover Health Care Authority’s effort to obtain a certificate of need for an ambulatory surgery and health care diagnostics center in Riverchase.

The chamber this year successfully connected entrepreneurs and facilitated partnerships that drive economic development, Porbanderwala said.

“We have created opportunities for education, networking and innovation that had a real impact,” he said.

The chamber understands that it needs to keep pace with the evolving needs of the business community, Porbanderwala said.

“As we move into the new year, we must continue to innovate, collaborate and, by working together, we can turn challenges into opportunities and dreams into realities,” he said. “Let us take this evening as a moment to connect, celebrate and envision the future we all want to build together because when businesses thrive, communities flourish. Together, we will continue building an environment where businesses can thrive and create lasting value for the community.”

The chamber also on Thursday featured several nonprofit organizations that serve the Hoover area and beyond and gave them a chance to talk about the services they provide. Those included the Hoover City Schools Foundation, Grace Klein Community, Hoover Lions Club, Hoover Service Club, The Adoption and Foster Care Clinic, Junior League of Birmingham, Hoover Kiwanis Club and the Hoover Historical Society.

Chamber members were encouraged to make donations to the nonprofits before leaving for the night.