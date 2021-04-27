Hoover Business Happenings

Now Open

1. Helen Hays has opened Haven Space Salon at 5291 Valleydale Road, Unit 125. 205-582-2600, havenspacessalon.com

2. Longhorn Steakhouse opened its new restaurant at 1063 Amber Drive in the Stadium Trace Village development on April 13. 205-986-0600, longhornsteakhouse.com

3. Taco Bell has opened on an outparcel at 5622 Grove Blvd. in the The Grove shopping center. tacobell.com

4. Former Auburn University and NFL player Reggie Torbor and his wife, Michelle, were scheduled to open a new cafe called Taproot Cafe, 5190 Medford Drive, Suite 124, in April. The cafe is offering wholesome seasonal food from local suppliers.

5. The new Dunkin’ opened at 2415 Acton Road on April 13, offering coffee, doughnuts and other treats to nearby residents. dunkindonuts.com

6. Joint Chiropractic, 270 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 400, is now open and offers pain relief and preventative care by licensed chiropractors with convenient evening and weekend hours. 205-927-4892, thejoint.com

7. The U.S. 280 location of Best Buy moved from the River Ridge shopping center and is now open in Brook Highland Shopping Center at 5201 U.S. 280. 205-437-8966, bestbuy.com

Coming Soon

8. Whiskey Foxtrot Burger Dive, 2341 John Hawkins Parkway, pushed back its expected opening date at the former location of Jubilee Joe’s Cajun Seafood Restaurant to May 24.

News and Accomplishments

9. The Hoover City Council on April 19 gave approval for Whataburger to build a drive-through restaurant on the spot currently occupied by Pier 1 Imports in the Riverchase Promenade shopping center. whataburger.com

10. Ruby Sunshine, a New Orleans inspired all-day brunch restaurant, is planning to open a new location at 5243 U.S. 280. It also has a location in Homewood’s Edgewood neighborhood. rubysunshine.com

11. The Juicy Crab restaurant chain, which started in Duluth, Georgia, in 2015, plans to open a location in the former Logan’s Roadhouse at an outparcel in the Colonial Promenade Hoover shopping center at 2740 John Hawkins Parkway. As of mid-April, there was one location of The Juicy Crab in Tuscaloosa and others planned in Hoover, Dothan, Mobile and Montgomery. Altogether, The Juicy Crab as of mid-April had 32 restaurants in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas and 15 more listed as "coming soon" on the company’s website, including the four new ones coming to Alabama. thejuicycrab.com

Relocations and Renovations

12. Maven Hair Co. has moved to a new location at 1001 Beaumont Ave., Suite 101. 205-616-4255, facebook.com/Maven-Hair- Company-130107177837191

13. Hoover City Council on April 5 approved a license for Plenty of Vino to sell beer and wine for consumption off the premises at 1650 Montgomery Highway in the Hoover Square shopping center.

14. Construction is underway for the new Brock’s Gap Brewing Co. brewery and tap room that will be at the corner of Stadium Trace Parkway and Mineral Trace, right next to the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium parking lot.

15. Yellow Hammer Construction has purchased a 1,414-square-foot office condo in the 280 Village office complex at 2803 Greystone Commercial Blvd., Suite 18. Yellow Hammer Construction had been renting the space. Terry Ponder of NAI Chase Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord in the transaction, and Tina Baum of RE/MAX Advantage South represented Yellow Hammer. Josh Thaggard at Cadence Bank provided the financing. 205-617-1166, yellowhammerconstruction.com

16. The Hoover City Council on April 19 gave Delta Investments and Development approval to convert the Riverchase Car Wash site at 3641 Lorna Road into a convenience store and gasoline station.

17. D&G Development has begun construction on a new 12,600-square-foot strip shopping center in the 5400 block of U.S. 280, next to Tattersall Park. The center is supposed to include Anatole’s bike, skate and surf shop, Dunkin’ doughnut and coffee shop, Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Jersey Mike’s Subs. 423-429-1107, dg.dev

18. Veterinarian Alexandria Sheppard has joined Banfield Pet Hospital inside the PetSmart at 3780 Riverchase Village, Suite 300. Sheppard graduated from Hoover High School in 2009 and obtained a bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in biology, chemistry and marine science in 2013 and a master’s degree in public health and doctorate in veterinary medicine from St. George’s University in Grenada. She joins Dr. Brett Earley at Banfield Pet Hospital. 205-682-9893, banfield.com/veterinarians/al/hoover/hvr

Personnel Moves

19. ARC Realty has had several new agents join its Hoover office at 5220 Peridot Place, Suite 124, in Stadium Trace Village this year. Patti Schreiner and Dave Taylor came to ARC Realty from RE/MAX, Clara Berguson switched from Signature Homes to ARC Realty, and Brittany Mareno joined the ARC Realty team. 205-969-8912, arcrealtyco.com/real-estate-office/103/hoover

20. Dr. Mark Kidd, owner of Double Oak Mountain Animal Clinic, 5490 U.S. 280, died April 4. The veterinary practice will continue to operate with Dr. Robert Douglas, and Dr. Jason Vargas, the medical director of VCA Liberty Animal Hospital in Liberty Park, has also started providing care at Double Oak Mountain Animal Clinic. 205-991-5446, doubleoakmountainvet.com

21. Leigh White has relocated from the spa and salon at the Belk at the Riverchase Galleria to Chase Hair & Nail, 3825 Lorna Road, Suite 204. White worked at Chase Hair & Nail previously. She joins Theresa Abouhaidar, Jill Marie Rodriguez, Tracy Giles, Jean Mcree, Carolyn Lovell, Jina Norris, Lina Harb, Sonja Hardy, Jane Smith, Tonya Albarado and Cindy Cross. 205-982-2008

22. Ronald Eason and Ted Swartz have joined the Hoover office of Krch Realty, 2112 Rocky Ridge Road, Suite 100. 205-543-5303, krchrealty.com

23. Global Services, a screenprint, embroidery and logo company at 512 Mineral Trace in the Trace Crossings community, celebrated its 28th anniversary in March. The company was formed in Bluff Park in 1993, moved to Pelham in 1998 and back to Hoover in 2006, co-owner Navdeep Harang said. 205-987-7787, shivawear.com

Annniversaries

24. Cathie Bonner, a physical therapist and clinic director at TherapySouth’s Greystone location, 2823 Greystone Commercial Blvd., is celebrating 10 years there. 205-408-1713, therapysouth.net

Closings

25. F45 South Hoover gym and physical fitness center, 1713 Montgomery Highway, Suite 139, closed April 12.