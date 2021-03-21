Hoover Business Happenings

Now Open

1. Mapco opened a new 5,000-square-foot convenience store and gas station at 200 Inverness Center Drive on March 16. The store features 20 fuel pumps, Wi-Fi, fresh food and grocery items, smoothies, an assortment of coffees including bean-to-cup, and a beer cave featuring domestic, craft and local brands. mapcorewards.com

2. El Comal Mexican Restaurant was planning to open a third location in the Morgan Village shopping center at 1205 Lake Drive S.E., Suite 101, in late March or early April. The other locations are in McCalla and Centerville. 205-434-4371

3. Missy Beasley and Gigi Snider plan to open a Hotworx 24-hour fitness studio at 2786 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite 100, in late March or early April. The studio will offer a virtually instructed exercise program in which users experience infrared heat absorption while completing a 30-minute Isometric workout or 15-minute high intensity interval training session. 205-438-6363, hotworx.net/studio/hoover

Coming Soon

4. Culver’s, a Wisconsin-based casual fast food restaurant chain that is known for its butterburgers, fresh frozen custard and Wisconsin cheese curds, plans to open a restaurant in the Tattersall Park development off Alabama 119 next to Greystone. 205-541-4376, culvers.com

Relocations and Renovations

5. The Vintage Shoppes plans to relocate from the Riverchase Crossings shopping center at 1775 Montgomery Highway to another location that had not been disclosed as of mid-March. thevintageshoppes.com

6. Plaza Cleaners has relocated from 104 Bluff Park Village to 2009 Old Montgomery Highway in Riverchase. The dry cleaning business had been in Bluff Park for 15 years, including a stint in Shades Mountain Plaza. 205-502-7521

7. Subway, 3305 Lorna Road, Suite 13, in The Village on Lorna shopping center, was remodeled during March. 205-822-1122, subway.com

News and Accomplishments

8. Maximum Physical Therapy + Sports Wellness, 2680 Valleydale Road, Suite A, has opened a second clinic in Alabaster at 9330 Alabama 119, Suite 200. 205-981-1690, maximumpt.net

9. Capstone Building Corp., 1200 Corporate Drive, Suite 350, in Meadow Brook Corporate Park, has started construction on a four-building, 96,356-square-foot mixed-income apartment development in Warner Robins, Georgia. The complex will have 90 units with one to three bedrooms, along with a community garden, wellness room, computer room, fitness room and community patio with a pavilion. This project is part of a collaboration with the Georgia Veterans Education Career Transition Resource Center, which will offer housing and on-site learning experiences for active-duty military personnel and veterans. The project is across from Robins Air Force Base and is scheduled for completion in September. 205-803-5226, capstonebuilding.com

10. The Hoover City Council on March 1 approved a license for the Chipotle Mexican Grill at 1051 Amber Drive, Suite 105, to sell beer for consumption on or off the premises. 205-203-1028, chipotle.com

11. The Hoover City Council on March 15 rezoned 64 acres between the Stadium Trace Village development and the Scout Creek community in Trace Crossings from agricultural use to a community business district to make way for a 373-unit senior living community to be called Celebration Village. The village is slated to include 198 assisted living units (including a memory care program), 60 independent units in another building to be sold as condos, 56 bungalows with an estimated 2,400 to 2,800 square feet each, 29 cottages with about 1,800 square feet each and two personal care homes that include studio apartments for 20 people in need of more acute, around-the-clock care. The entire community would be restricted for people aged 55 and older, with no children younger than 18 allowed to live there more than 29 days. theascgroup.com

12. Whataburger Restaurants is seeking permission from the city of Hoover to put a drive-through restaurant at 1727 Montgomery Highway, the former location of Pier One, in the Riverchase Promenade shopping center. The plan is to tear down the Pier One building and construct a new Whataburger restaurant. The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on March 8 recommended the Hoover City Council approve the request. whataburger.com

13. Signature Homes, Marbury Properties and CCN Asset Management are seeking approval from the city of Hoover to build 2,344 residential units and 250,000 to 500,000 square feet of commercial space in a community to be called Everlee on 833 acres between Lake Cyrus and Ross Bridge. 205-989-5588, e-signaturehomes.com

14. Chief Information Security Officer Ben Barnes at McLeod Software, 100 Corporate Parkway, is a finalist for the Chief Information Officer of the Year Award for Alabama. The award is given by the Inspire CEO Leadership Network. 205-823-5100, mcleodsoftware.com

Personnel Moves

15. Dr. Michael Latshaw, an otolaryngologist (ear, nose and throat doctor) at Medical West Hospital, is now seeing patients at the Medical West Hoover Health Center, 5310 Medford Drive. His areas of interest include sinus surgery, allergies, endocrine surgery, pediatric otolaryngology, sleep medicine surgery, head and neck cancer surgery and surveillance, otology and laryngology. 205-820-8440, medicalwesthospital.org/health-centers/medical-west-hoover-health-center

16. Andrew Nix will join Regions as chief governance officer, advising the Regions Financial Corp. board of directors and executive management on a wide range of corporate governance best practices while serving as a liaison to external stakeholders, including institutional stockholders, regarding corporate governance matters. Nix will report to Tara Plimpton, chief legal officer for the bank. Regions has local branches at 2090 Parkway Office Circle, 1592 Montgomery Highway, 2532 John Hawkins Parkway, 3065 John Hawkins Parkway, 1849 Montgomery Highway, 2668 Valleydale Road, 5420 U.S. 280 and 102 Inverness Plaza. regions.com

17. Krch Realty has added two new agents — Toussaint Thomas and DJ Mostella — to its office at 2112 Rocky Ridge Road, Suite 100, in recent months. The office, the first one for Krch Realty in Alabama, was opened in May 2020. Tom Jackson is the managing broker, and other agents include Ben Bonham, Ross Carpri, Ya’mesha Davis, Al Holmes, Allen Jackson and Hung Pham. Krch Realty is based in Reno, Nevada. 205-543-5303, krchrealty.com

18. Ray Stotser has joined the staff at Maximum Physical Therapy + Sports Wellness, 2680 Valleydale Road, Suite A, in the Valleydale Village shopping center, as a physical therapist. Stotser recently graduated from the physical therapy school at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and completed an internship at Champion Physical Therapy and Performance in the Boston area. 205-981-1690, maximumpt.net

Anniversaries

19. CoreFit 24/7 Fitness, Training & Recovery, 4524 Southlake Parkway, recently celebrated its third anniversary. 205-848-8480, corefitstrong.com

20. Front Porch Restaurant, 2301 Grand Ave., Suite 109, in Ross Bridge celebrated its fifth anniversary March 8. 205-436-2072, frontporchrossbridge.com