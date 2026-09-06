Hoover business happenings: September 2026

× Expand The Park Nutrition

NOW OPEN

The Park Nutrition, a community-focused tea and shake shop, recently opened at 585 Shades Crest Road in Bluff Park. Located in the former Wild Roast Cafe location near Bluff Park Diner, The Park Nutrition offers a variety of protein-packed shakes and energy teas to make healthy eating quick, convenient and enjoyable. Whether someone is looking for a nutritious meal replacement, post-workout drink or a place to meet up with friends, The Park Nutrition offers a local hangout for great company and drinks.

205-540-4699, theparknutrition.com

Urban Planet opened its first Alabama location at the Riverchase Galleria in the former Forever 21 location. Affiliated with Charlotte Russe, Urban Planet is an affordable Canadian fashion chain that carries a variety of clothing including dresses, shoes, bags, men’s clothing, athletic wear, denim, T-shirts and more. Urban Planet is at 2000 Riverchase Galleria and open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

201-868-6220, urbanplanet.us

Expand Inverness Country Club

Inverness Country Club completed a multi-million-dollar renovation of its tennis and pickleball complex. They added a fully renovated racquet sports clubhouse, six new pickleball courts and expanded spaces designed for play and connection among members. The clubhouse includes updated locker rooms, an expanded outdoor patio and improved spaces for the racquet sports programming. At 1 Country Club Drive, the club celebrated the project completion Aug. 13. The renovation is part of Heritage Golf Group’s ongoing reinvestment in Inverness Country Club.

205-991-8608, iccalabama.com

Dobbins Group, a multifamily real estate investment firm, and general contractor, Capstone Building Corp., have completed Colina Hillside, which is a 475-unit multifamily apartment development. Colina Hillside features one-, two and three-bedroom apartment homes in four- and five-story buildings. The development offers amenities including two saltwater pools, private pool cabanas, professional fitness center, pet spa and parks, open-concept clubhouse, co-working areas, outdoor greenspace, garages and more. Colina Hillside is at 1121 Colina Street in unincorporated Jefferson County near Hoover.

205-557-3158, colina-hillside.com

COMING SOON

Expand Dogtopia

Dogtopia is planning to open a location at 5361 U.S. 280 in the Bazaar 280 shopping center. The dog daycare, boarding and spa franchise will be operated by Henson and Carlton Millsap, who also own Dogtopia locations in Birmingham and Homewood. The indoor facility will offer overnight boarding, spa services and daycare. Dogtopia has more than 285 locations across the country. An opening date has not been set yet.

dogtopia.com

Expand Churro Station

Churro Station will be opening at 4730 Chace Circle, Suite 108, in Hoover this fall near Ashley Mac’s Kitchen and Five Guys. They were previously located at The Summit until closing in February. Owners Aaron and Jazmin Diaz opened the first “churreria” in Alabama after moving from Mexico to Birmingham. They offer churros with different fillings and toppings like Nutella, dulce de leche, cream cheese, crushed Oreo, sprinkles, marshmallow and more. Churro Station also offers a variety of drinks including lattes, milkshakes, mocha frappes, mochas, sodas and more. The shop also serves ice cream.

thechurrostation.com

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Expand Harold Collins II

Harold Collins II from Collins Group Real Estate is now the No. 1 solo eXp Realty agent in the state. With more than $20 million in sales so far this year, Collins has shown his dedication, expertise and commitment to serving his clients at the highest level. Collins lives in Bluff Park and attended Hoover High School. The Collins Group is a family-operated real estate team that helps families buy and sell real estate.

205-919-1861, youmaylikeithere.com

Capstone Building Corp., a general contractor headquartered at 1200 Corporate Drive, Suite 350, has projects in both Orlando and Atlanta. They recently began construction on The Gateway, a luxury multifamily apartment development minutes from Orlando International Airport. The Gateway will encompass more than 417,000 square feet and feature 270 luxury apartment homes. The anticipated completion is in late 2027. Capstone also recently completed Herndon Square Phase II, a $57 million multifamily housing development in Atlanta. The project spans 335,348 square feet and includes a six-story residential building with 201 apartment homes. The project represents the second phase of the transformative Herndon Square redevelopment on Atlanta’s Westside.

205-803-5226, capstonebuilding.com

Hoover-based Apex Roofing and Restoration recently installed its 1,500th fortified roof, making it the largest installer of this type of roof in the United States. The fortified program is a building standard created by the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety in 2010. Since adopting the fortified approach, Apex Roofing and Restoration’s business margins have grown by 10% to 20%. The firm operates in states including Florida, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee. Apex Roofing and Restoration is at 4601 Southlake Parkway in Hoover.

855-972-0256, apexroofs.com

PERSONNEL MOVES

OS1 Orthopedic and Sports Injury Clinic has named Joshua Smithey as its CEO. Smithey has experience with business development, growth and the patient experience. OS1 is a walk-in sports medicine and orthopedic clinic that offers services including arthritis and joint care, digital X-rays, post-injury rehabilitation, fracture treatment, MRIs, sprains and joint injuries, injections and more. Headquartered in Birmingham, OS1 has locations in Alabama and Georgia. The Hoover location is at 1031 Brocks Gap Parkway, Suite 185.

205-352-2911, bettersooner.com

CLOSINGS

Jake’s Soul Food Café Hoover closed in August after 10 years of serving Caribbean and Southern classics. At 3075 John Hawkins Parkway, the restaurant was known for dishes like its Jamaican beef patty, slow-cooked collards, Caribbean rice, coco bread, fried sweet plantains, Jake’s pasta bowl and more. The café served more than 1 million meals during the past decade.

205-438-6340, jakessoulfoodcafe.com

Applebee’s at 2933 John Hawkins Parkway in Hoover next to Saltgrass Steak House permanently closed this summer. The restaurant chain has more than 20 locations across the state and is known for its American dishes like burgers, salads, chicken and riblets. There are Applebee’s locations in areas like Pelham, Bessemer, Birmingham, Fultondale and Trussville.

applebees.com

Krystal, a fast-food chain known for its small square burgers, permanently closed its location at 1576 Montgomery Highway in Hoover. There are also Krystal locations in places like Hueytown, Birmingham, Calera, Gardendale, Center Point and Trussville.

krystal.com