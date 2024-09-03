Hoover Business Happenings - September 2024

Now Open

× Expand Spirit Halloween

The Spirit Halloween seasonal store has opened in the Patton Creek shopping center at 4371 Creekside Ave., Suite 121. 855-704-2669

Coming Soon

Corinne Sweet plans to open the first charcuterie restaurant in the state this fall. Board in Birmingham will be a brick-and-mortar dining option for customers who want a bar, specialty cheeses, meats, pickled vegetables, olives and other choices a charcuterie board offers. They will be able to choose the items on their board, and enjoy it in a comfortable sit-down atmosphere or take it to-go. The restaurant will be located at 5426 U.S. 280, Suite 6, in the Terrace at Greystone shopping center. Sweet hopes to have the restaurant open by mid-September or October, and begin with a small staff on Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. She will continue to run her popular catering business in the meantime. Customers can connect with Board in Birmingham through its Facebook page or by phone for more information. 205-261-9853

A Bodybar Pilates location is planned to open soon in the Knox Square shopping center, across from Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

New Ownership

Orlando Health, a private, nonprofit healthcare organization that currently serves the Southeastern United States and Puerto Rico, has signed a definitive agreement to purchase Tenet Healthcare’s majority interest in Brookwood Baptist Health, which operates a freestanding emergency department in Tattersall Park and a medical office building in the Trace Crossings area, among other facilities. Brookwood Baptist Health was formed in 2015 following a merger agreement between Tenet Healthcare and Baptist Health System. When the purchase is complete, Orlando Health will manage day-to-day operations of Brookwood Baptist Health in partnership with the Baptist Health System. The name of the system will be Baptist Health, and it will remain a faith-based organization, according to a news release from Orlando Health. Thibaut van Marcke, who currently serves as senior vice president of Orlando Health’s Southeast Region and president of Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital, will lead Orlando Health’s efforts in Alabama. Brookwood Baptist Health consists of five hospitals across central Alabama with more than 70 primary and specialty care clinics, approximately 1,500 affiliated physicians and more than 7,300 employees. Orlando Health, headquartered in Orlando, Fla., includes 17 hospitals, 10 freestanding emergency rooms, 10 specialty institutes, nine Hospital Care at Home programs, skilled nursing facilities, an inpatient behavioral health facility and more than 375 outpatient and urgent care facilities, plus seven partner hospitals and emergency departments in Puerto Rico. An additional four hospitals and six freestanding emergency rooms are in development. The transaction is expected to close in the fall of 2024.

News and Accomplishments

America's First Federal Credit Union Board of Directors has announced that Kevin Morris will succeed Bill Connor as president and CEO of AmFirst, effective March 1, 2025. Connor recently announced his intention to retire after 44 years of distinguished service to the credit union. Connor joined AmFirst in 1980, when it was still Iron and Steel Credit Union, as a staff auditor. He has held numerous leadership roles throughout his career, culminating in his appointment as president and CEO in March 2011.The transition process commenced on Aug. 1, when Morris assumed the title of executive vice president and the role of second executive officer. AmFirst has two local branches located at 2 Inverness Center Parkway and 3312 Old Columbiana Road in Hoover.

Forbes recently named Avadian Credit Union, which has its corporate headquarters at 1 Riverchase Parkway S. and branches in Hoover at 4720 Chace Circle and 420 Old U.S. 280, as one of the top three credit unions in Alabama. Forbes asked credit union members and former members about their level of satisfaction with their credit union, if they would recommend the credit union and to rate it on member service, the quality of the financial advice offered, fee structures, ease of navigating digital and in-person services and their trust in the credit union. 205-985-2828

Dale Benton, owner of the Benton Nissan dealership at 1640 Montgomery Highway and dealerships in Bessemer, Oxford and Columbia, Tenn., was Alabama’s nominee this year for the TIME Dealer of the Year award. The national award is given to successful auto dealers who demonstrate a longstanding commitment to community service. Benton founded the annual Benton Nissan Bass Fishing Tournament to benefit King’s Home, which serves youth, women and children fleeing abuse, neglect or homelessness across Alabama. In the past six years, the tournament has raised $217,000 for the King’s Home. Benton also has donated more than $130,000 in the last few years to the Foundry Ministries in Bessemer, which helps men and women break the chains of addiction and rebuild their lives, and more than $100,000 to the Christian Service Mission in Birmingham to provide food for needy families. In addition, Benton’s employees over the past 10 years have given away over 7,000 backpacks with $80,000 in school supplies to help children in need. Other organizations supported include The Donoho School in Anniston, Wallace State Community College in Hanceville, Rotary Club of Calhoun County, Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Autism Society, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Birmingham and Hoover Helps. 205-979-5420

Personnel Moves

Avadian Credit Union, which has its corporate headquarters at 1 Riverchase Parkway S. and branches in Hoover at 4720 Chace Circle and 420 Old U.S. 280, has announced that Brant Malone will succeed Linda Cencula as president and CEO upon Cencula’s retirement at the end of 2024. Malone joins Avadian from Robins Financial Credit Union in Warner Robins, Ga., where he served as chief financial officer. He is a Birmingham native and has previously served as CEO at Coosa Pines Credit Union and Credit Union of Georgia, as well as a CFO at All In Federal Credit Union. Malone started working in July as part of the transition. 205-985-2828

Anniversaries

Salt Clothing Company celebrated one year in June. The boutique, run by a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law pair, offers clients clothing, jewelry, gifts and more. Shoppers can come by the store at 1801 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 113, Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday until 1:30 p.m. 205-238-5926

× Expand Pet Paradise

Pet Paradise has been welcoming furry clients for one year. Located in Tattersall Park, Pet Paradise offers pet grooming, boarding, daycare and full-service veterinary care all in one place. Dogs can enjoy the outdoor, bone-shaped swimming pool and splash pad, synthetic grass play areas, shaded play yard with misting stations and auto-filled fresh water bowls, while the cats can relax in quiet, private condos. Clients can access a live webcam to see their pet during the day. The business is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on the weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.