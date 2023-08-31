Hoover Business Happenings - September 2023

Now Open

Apricot Lane Boutique, a locally-owned and operated women’s clothing store, is now open at 4730 Chace Circle, Suite 108. The business offers clothing and accessories for women of all ages. 205-777-3132

Stix, after initially announcing this spring that its location at 3250 Galleria Circle was closing permanently, has reopened under new ownership after some renovation work. 205-238-7903

Cava, a Mediterranean-style fast-casual restaurant, held its grand opening July 28 in the former location of Kome Japanese Cuisine at 3076 John Hawkins Parkway, next to Verizon and across from Wells Fargo.

Dermatology Care of Alabama, founded in 2017 by former Alabama Gov. Dr. Robert Bentley, opened a new satellite office in Hoover at 2321 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite 201, in the Lake Crest Center on Aug. 1. 205-759-1519

Pediatric Dental Associates and Samuelson Orthodontics celebrated the grand opening of their shared new facility at 5564 Grove Blvd. in The Grove shopping center on Aug. 4. The new building includes laboratory space with 3D imagery and scanners. Pediatric Dental Associates: 205-795-3440, Samuelson Orthodontics: 205-988-9678

O’Reilly Auto Parts held a grand opening in July for a new store at 40 Meadowview Drive just off U.S. 280 in the Meadow Brook area. The store is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. 205-820-9120

Pet Paradise on July 31 opened its pet boarding, grooming, day care and veterinary care facility in Tattersall Park at 6265 Tattersall Blvd. 659-674-3036

Coming Soon

A new Firehouse Subs restaurant is planned to open in the Hoover Village shopping center on U.S. 31.

A new Baskin Robbins ice cream shop is planned to open soon in the new Hoover Crossings shopping center at 1539 Montgomery Highway, between Smoothie King and Wing Zone.

News and Accomplishments

The soda fountain/breakfast and lunch area at Green Valley Drugs at 1915 Hoover Court has closed. The soda fountain has been part of the drugstore since it opened in 1961. 205-822-1151

Personnel Moves

Dr. Chase Horton has transferred his real estate license from eXp Realty to HBH Realty at 3000 Galleria Circle, Suite 301 in The Offices at 3000 Riverchase office tower. Horton formerly worked as a board-certified chiropractor at Rocky Ridge Chiropractic before shifting careers and becoming a Realtor. He also hosts a Discover Birmingham podcast. 205-213-9720

Dalton Jennings, a former teacher from Auburn, has joined the Northwestern Mutual office at 1849 Data Drive as a financial representative. 256-749-4925

Johnna Marie Silvester has joined Burn Boot Camp Meadow Brook at 1801 Doug Baker Blvd. as a member of the ambassador team. She is a Chelsea resident and former CrossFit coach and trainer and has been a stay-at-home mom for almost seven years. 205-903-8154

Kathy Ann Tomaszewski is the new broker for the RealtySouth office in the Inverness Plaza shopping center at 109 Inverness Plaza, Suite 4800. There also are at least 17 other new agents there. Fifteen are new to the company (Josh Manning, Kelley Jo Brand, Kathy Glaze, Benjamin Pittman, Kim Milazzo, Cindy Mangos, Karina Barons, Nadya Mohamed, Donna Porter, Neely Davis, Wendy Hartley-Gregerson, Reggie Hope, Nikole Mangos, Grant Sikes and Kyla Morse) and two are transfers from RealtySouth’s office in Homewood (Joseph Heckel and Wendi Thomas). 205-991-6565

Taylor Sarallo had her last day as a meteorologist at the ABC 33/40 TV station at 800 Concourse Parkway #200 on Aug. 4, after four years at the station. 205-403-3340

Anniversaries

Eclipse Hair Studio in September is celebrating the 18th anniversary of its location at 2037 Old Montgomery Highway. 205-403-2700

Your CBD Store celebrated its fourth anniversary in the Lake Crest community at 2341 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite 131, on July 28. 205-739-2200

Hoover Hypnosis in August celebrated its fourth year in business at 2231 Victory Lane, Suite 150A. The business offers both in-office and online hypnosis sessions. 205-201-0304

Clean Eatz Hoover, a healthy food cafe and meal-planning business, celebrated its second anniversary in August. The business, owned by Steven and Katie Lee, is at 1021 Brock’s Parkway, Suite 141, in The Village at Brock’s Gap. 205-490-1141

Closings

The Bassett Home Furnishings store at 2970 John Hawkins Parkway closed on July 23.