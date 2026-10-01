Hoover business happenings: October 2026

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A spray tanning studio franchise, goGLOW Hoover, had its grand opening Aug. 15 at 4745 Chace Circle, Suite 109, in the Chace Lake area. Every airbrush tan is hand applied by a certified technician using their proprietary technique and custom-blended formula. The formula is custom blended for the customer’s skin tone and depth without UV damage or harsh ingredients. Owned by Kristen Adaraloye, the Hoover location is open Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

205-600-2103, goglow.co/hoover

The Painted Purple Turtle DIY craft workshop opened Aug. 29 at 3704 Lorna Road in Hoover’s River Oaks Village shopping center. The studio offers creative, hands-on crafts for social events, private parties, team-building events, subscription boxes and DIY kits. From their open studio to pick-a-project sessions, people can create projects using wood, resin, paint, sea glass and more. They are only open during scheduled social events, and people are invited to stop by for walk-ins, shopping or project pick-ups during those workshop times.

256-870-9115, thepaintedpurpleturtle.com

Fifth Third Bank opened a new branch at 6602 Tattersall Lane in Hoover near Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux off of U.S. 280. The 168-year-old company is based out of Cincinnati and entered the Alabama market in 2024, and there are also locations in Liberty Park and Vestavia Hills. The bank offers financial services for individuals, families, businesses and communities. The branch is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon.

205-986-0189, 53.com

Diggin’ Depot Play Café opened at 2057 Old Montgomery Highway in the Legacy Park of Riverchase shopping center as an indoor play café for children ages 1 to 7. From construction vehicles and interactive play zones to its 40 tons of sand, Diggin’ Depot offers a place for children to dig, pour, build, scoop, and play with sand and toys. They are open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 3 p.m. Diggin’ Depot is also open for private parties after 3 p.m. on Sunday.

205-276-5524, diggindepot.com

Donna K Rheumatology and Infusion Services recently opened at 5190 Medford Drive, Suite 100, in The Shops at 150 near Jubilee Joe’s. They provide rheumatology consultations and ongoing care for autoimmune, inflammatory and musculoskeletal conditions. The clinic offers infusion services including biologic therapies for conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, gout and lupus, as well as wellness infusions. Dr. Donna K. Maneice has more than 30 years of medical experience with patients with rheumatic and autoimmune conditions, and she previously worked at a practice in Tuscaloosa. The clinic is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to noon.

205-800-8887, donnak.care

RELOCATIONS AND RENOVATIONS

Whiskey Foxtrot relocated its Hoover location to 2801 John Hawkins Parkway near Tortugas Homemade Pizza. Previously located at 2341 John Hawkins Parkway in Lake Crest Plaza, Whiskey Foxtrot is known for its Wagyu beef burgers, craft beers, hot dogs and house-made sauces. Owned by brothers Ben and Zac Williams, the restaurant first opened in Hoover in 2021 and also has a location in Homewood. Whiskey Foxtrot is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

205-536-6172, whiskeyfoxtrotbham.com

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Birmingham Orthodontics is distributing more than 7,000 oral hygiene kits to schools and community organizations across Birmingham through a back-to-school initiative. The program is designed to improve children’s oral health and ensure they have access to basic hygiene supplies. Each kit includes a toothbrush, fluoride toothpaste, dental floss and a reusable carrying case that can also be used as a pencil pouch. School nurses will distribute the kits to students who need access to basic oral hygiene supplies. The initiative is part of a large investment in oral hygiene supplies supporting schools and families across multiple states. Schools, PTOs, school nurses and youth-serving community organizations can request kits. Their Hoover location is at 5391 Magnolia Trace and is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

205-584-4030, bhamorthodontics.com

PERSONNEL MOVES

Matthew C. Anderson, a fellowship-trained hand and upper extremity surgeon and Birmingham native, joined OrthoAlabama Spine and Sports in September. He will see patients in Hoover at 118 Mars Hill Road, as well as in Trussville. Dr. Anderson specializes in comprehensive surgical and nonsurgical care of conditions affecting the hand, wrist and elbow, including arthritis, sports injuries, fracture care, overuse injuries, nerve repair, compressive neuropathies and other conditions. He earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham Heersink School of Medicine, completed his residency at Prisma Health Upstate in Greenville, South Carolina, and did his fellowship training at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and American Sports Medicine Institute.

205-228-7600, orthoalabama.com

Ryan T. Cordry, D.O., has joined Southlake Orthopaedics Sports Medicine and Spine Center, a division of SOA. Cordry specializes in orthopedic surgery and joint reconstruction, and his expertise is in conditions of the hip, knee and shoulder. Southlake Orthopaedics offers testing, surgery and rehabilitation services like onsite MRIs and physical therapy. The practice has locations at 4517 Southlake Parkway in Hoover and 3686 Grandview Parkway, Suite 430, in Birmingham.

205-985-4111, southlakeorthopaedics.com

ANNIVERSARIES

The Casual Pint is celebrating seven years of serving craft beer, weekend brunch and other savory dishes at 5541 Grove Boulevard, Suite 111, in Hoover. Located in The Grove, they offer dishes including cheese curds, pretzels and beer cheese, wings, flatbreads, brats, sidewinders, beer mac and cheese, wraps, salads, burgers, sandwiches and more. The Casual Pint is open Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to midnight, Saturday 10 a.m. to midnight and Sunday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

205-783-1108, thegrove.thecasualpint.com

Located at 5363 U.S. 280 West, Suite 105-B, in Hoover, Champion Cleaners is celebrating its 20th anniversary at its Greystone store. They offer dry cleaning services that include hand-pressing the clothes, on-site cleaning, executive shirt service with add-ins, complete repair, alteration services and other add-on services. Owners David and Sherry Whitehurst opened the first location on Rocky Ridge Road 24 years ago, and their son, Mark, became the general manager in 2017. Champion Cleaners in Greystone is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon. They also have locations in Vestavia Hills, Crestline and Calera.

205-408-2797, championcleaners.com

Moss Rock Pharmacy is celebrating its fourth anniversary in The Preserve at 610 Preserve Parkway, Suite 160, next to Vecchia. The independently owned community pharmacy offers prescription refills, medication therapy management, home delivery, health screenings, immunizations, travel vaccinations, over-the-counter products and gifts. The pharmacy is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

205-332-3888, mossrockpharmacy.com

Heritage Preschool is celebrating its sixth anniversary in Hoover at 2700 Ross Bridge Parkway. They teach children from infants through kindergarten, focusing on developmental milestones in four specific areas: spiritual, physical, social and academic. Heritage Preschool offers activities including dance, martial arts and sports programs, as well as an outdoor playground and splash pad. They also have locations in Homewood, Pelham, Huntsville, Trussville and Liberty Park. The Ross Bridge location is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

205-547-2313, heritagepreschool.com/ross-bridge

CLOSINGS

Desi Twist, an Indian/Pakistani restaurant and bar, closed Sept. 1 at 1031 Brocks Gap Parkway in Hoover until further notice. The team shared that they appreciate their customers’ support and understanding and will keep them posted. Desi Twist was open Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

205-593-4034