Hoover Business Happenings October 2024

Planson Outdoors is a high-end retailer of outdoor furniture and accessories now open at 1401 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 107. Products include outdoor furniture, umbrellas, grills, fire pits, custom outdoor kitchen islands and cabinets, outdoor appliances, outdoor heaters, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, fire and water features, garage cabinetry and seasonal, high-end holiday decor. They offer a price match guarantee to ensure customers are getting the best deal. 833-PLANSON (752-6766)

Anniversaries

Iron City Dance Factory has been open at 7350 Cahaba Valley Road, Suite 103, for one year. Business owner and Artistic Director Tiffeny Robertson has been dancing for 34 years and teaching for 21 years, along with a full staff of instructors. Iron City Dance offers classes for all ages, beginning with recreational dance and progressing through the leveled dance programs. The studio also offers a competitive dance program as an option for advanced dancers. The studio is open Monday through Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. 205-444-0158

Chipotle Mexican Grill is nearing the location’s one-year anniversary, across from Walmart on U.S. 280. The fast food restaurant chain offers fresh burritos, quesadillas, tacos and bowls, made to order from fresh, responsibly sourced ingredients. Diners can stop by daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. 659-272-0321

Master Scarsella's World Class Tae Kwon Do is celebrating 20 years in Birmingham. The school is headquartered at 268 Inverness Center Drive, just off U.S. 280. Currently, there is a second school located at 3417 Old Columbiana Road in Hoover. That location will be moving to Riverchase Promenade later this year. 205-981-9636

Haven Space Salon, 5291 Valleydale Road #125, is celebrating four years in business. The salon offers cuts, color, chemical treatments, event styling and more. The stylists focus on hospitality in keeping with the “more than hair” motto, and are proud to gift a portion of services to The Lovelady Center. Customers are seen on Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on the first and third Saturdays of each month from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. 205-582-2600

Renew Dermatology is celebrating its one year anniversary at 2827 Greystone Commercial Blvd. Dr. Curl, Dr. Bares and the Renew staff offer both medical and cosmetic dermatology, physician-grade skincare, aesthetician services and more. Renew Dermatology has one other location in Homewood. Patients can be seen in Greystone Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-580-1500

Relocations and Renovations

The Family Medical Supply Store is celebrating five years in business with a move from the Dolly Creek Station shopping center in Vestavia Hills to a new store located at 3205 Lorna Road #102 in Hoover. The business announced the move on Facebook, effective Oct. 1. The store carries retail medical supplies and equipment. Customers can stop by Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 205-502-4416

Marshalls has recently opened on U.S. 280, in the River Ridge shopping center near Super Target. Marshalls offers customers a variety of merchandise including home goods, clothing, shoes, accessories and more. The items are typically from well-known brands and sold at discounted prices. Shoppers can visit the store daily from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. 205-995-7154