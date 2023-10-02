Hoover Business Happenings October 2023

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Renew Dermatology has opened a new office in the Greystone area.

Now Open

Renew Dermatology’s Greystone location is now open for business. The office is located at 2827 Greystone Commercial Blvd. in Hoover, next to Jim ‘N Nicks BBQ. This is Renew Dermatology’s second location. The first location is at 1651 Independence Court, Suite 211, in Homewood. 205-580-1500, renewdermatology.net

Spirit Halloween once again has opened a temporary location at 4371 Creekside Ave. in the Patton Creek shopping center for the Halloween season. 855-704-2669, spirithalloween.com

Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center on Oct. 2 opened a new location at 2321 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite 113, in Hoover. The business recently welcomed Dr. Matthew Beidleman, a non-surgical sports medicine physician, and Dr. Daniel Kim, an orthopedic spine surgeon, to its staff. The two doctors are now accepting and seeing new patients at the Hoover clinic. Beidleman treats patients of all ages and activity levels, including sports-related injuries and non-sports-related musculoskeletal conditions such as osteoarthritis. He was raised in Homewood and graduated from Homewood High School, the University of Alabama and University of Alabama School of Medicine. He completed his residency at the University of Tennessee Graduate School of Medicine at the UT Medical Center in Knoxville, where he was elected to serve as chief resident in his third year. Beidleman then completed a one-year primary care sports medicine fellowship at Andrews Sports Medicine. Kim treats patients with cervical, thoracic and lumbar issues. He is originally from San Francisco and earned bachelor's degrees in physiology and Spanish from the University of California at Los Angeles, a master's degree in physiology from Georgetown University and a medical degree from the University of Kentucky in Lexington. He then completed his orthopedic surgery residency at the University of South Alabama, where he served as academic chief resident, and completed a spine fellowship at the Twin Cities Spine Center in Minneapolis. In 2022, Kim was named to the North American Spine Society's SpineLine “20 under 40” list of the top spine surgeons in the country. 205-939-3699, andrewssportsmedicine.com

Coming Soon

Daysol Coffee Lab and Good Neighbor Baking are opening a joint location in the former Joyful Food Co. spot at 759 Shades Mountain Plaza. 205-286-2359, daysolcoffeelab.co, goodneighborbaking.com

First Bank plans to open a new branch in the new Cahaba Pointe commercial area in the 5300 block of U.S. 280, across from the Walmart Supercenter, according to Brian Harris, who was representing the Terra Equities development company at the September Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. firstbankonline.com

Chipotle plans to open a new location in the new Cahaba Pointe commercial area in the 5300 block of U.S. 280, across from the Walmart Supercenter. chipotle.com

Relocations and Renovations

The Residence Inn Hoover, 2725 John Hawkins Parkway, recently completed more than $4 million worth of renovations, including all-new vinyl, carpet, case goods, soft goods, finishes and some electrical and plumbing upgrades. The hotel, owned by the Kana Hotel Group, offers suites with a furnished full kitchen, work desk and living area. The pet-friendly hotel offers a free breakfast buffet, laundry, 24-hour fitness center, outdoor pool and a patio with a grill. 205-733-1655, marriott.com

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson One of the newly renovated suites at the Residence Inn in Hoover, Alabama, on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.

Tameron Hyundai, 1595 Montgomery Highway, has completed an $11 million project involving the demolition of its former 12,238-square-foot main sales and service building and the construction of a 38,372-square-foot building in its place, general manager Blake Braden said. The new service center has new racks and equipment. The other 3,440-square-foot building, which had been used for sales of used vehicles, has been remodeled and will be used for administrative offices, Braden said. Tameron Hyundai also has expanded its staff, adding 15 new employees in its sales department, nine new technicians and two new service advisors, he said. This brings total staffing to about 90 employees, Braden said. 855-427-7414, tameronhyundai.com

The Chick-fil-A at 3020 John Hawkins Parkway has completed a major renovation and reopened on Sept. 14. The restaurant removed its indoor playground, expanded its seating area, added more parking and redesigned its drive-through lanes, tripling the capacity of the drive-through to 110 vehicles, said Trevor Gospodareck, the location’s information technology and human resources director. 205-987-7568, chick-fil-a.com

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Chick-fil-A at 3020 John Hawkins Parkway in Hoover, Alabama, reopened on Sept. 14, 2023, after a complete exterior and interior renovation.

The Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3320 Lorna Road has completed a $4.5 million renovation project, manager Jeffrey Post said. The company removed the conveyor belt checkout stations; added four additional self-checkout stations, for a total of 13; replaced most of its shelving, fixtures and signs; expanded its pickup and delivery area, to double its capacity to about 180-250 orders per day; added a second drive-through lane at the pharmacy; added a private health services rooms for shots; expanded its Hispanic grocery section to a full aisle; and expanded its pet section, Post said. 205-909-4306, walmart.com

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3220 Lorna Road has completed a $4.5 million renovation project that included removal of the conveyor belt checkout stations and the addition of four more self-checkout stations, for a total of 13.

New Ownership

The Winn-Dixie store at 500 Inverness Corners is being purchased by Aldi as part of a deal in which Aldi is buying about 400 Winn-Dixie and Harvey's Supermarket locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Aldi said it plans to convert some stores to its own brand but intends to continue operating the rest under their current brands. Winn-Dixie has eight locations in the Birmingham-Hoover area, including stores in Inverness, Bessemer, Chelsea, Clay, Fultondale, Pinson, Trussville and Vestavia Hills. 205-991-0230, winndixie.com, aldi.us

News and Accomplishments

Six companies in Hoover made the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., which tracks companies’ growth rates over the previous three years. Transportation & Logistical Services at 1855 Data Drive #170, which provides freight services, was No. 2,826 on the list with a 189% growth rate over the previous three years. Renfroe at 1800 International Park Drive, Suite 250, which provides staffing solutions for the insurance industry, was No. 3,041, with a 171% growth rate. Wildsparq at 19 Inverness Center Parkway #300, which provides leadership skills development for companies, was No. 3,699 with a 130% growth rate. American Family Care, which is based at 3700 Cahaba Beach Road and has clinics at 1680 Montgomery Highway, 5569 Grove Blvd. #121 and 5410 U.S. 280, was No. 4,281 with a 102% growth rate. Lake Homes Realty at 500 Corporate Parkway, Suite 400, was No. 4,625 with an 88% growth rate. Mountain High Outfitters, which has a location at 2000 Galleria Circle, was No. 4,690 with an 86% growth rate.

The Federal Reserve Board recently fined Regions Bank about $2.95 million, citing unsafe and unsound practices in its flood insurance compliance program and for flood insurance regulatory violations. The board said Regions failed to effectively monitor a portfolio of home equity loans for compliance with flood insurance regulations due to changes in loan servicing platforms and third-party service providers. The board also fined Regions for a pattern or practice of individual violations. 800-734-4667, regions.com

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, based at 450 Riverchase Parkway, has been named to the Forbes list of America’s Best-in-State Employers 2023. Companies were identified based on 2.1 million employer recommendations from employees working for companies with more than 500 employees in the U.S. The evaluation was made on a state-by-state basis and is based on three distinct criteria: in-state indirect recommendations, national in-industry indirect recommendations and direct recommendations. Employees were asked to give their opinions on a series of statements surrounding work-related topics, such as working conditions, diversity, salary, potential for development and company image. 888-267-2955, bcbsal.org

Personnel Moves

Ann Snoddy and Wesley Rodgers have joined the RealtySouth office at 2409 Acton Road, Suite 137. 205-978-9000, realtysouthotmacton.com

Chandler Fullman, a 2014 graduate of Hoover High School and 2018 graduate of Auburn University, has joined the Northwestern Mutual office at 1849 Data Drive as a financial representative. He spent the past four years as a teacher or coach in the Chambers County and Lee County school systems. 205-837-4043, northwesternmutual.com

American Family Care, which has clinics in Hoover at 1680 Montgomery Highway, 5410 U.S. 280 and 5569 Grove Blvd. #121, has hired Dr. LouAnne Giangreco as its new chief medical officer. Giangreco has served as chief medical officer and in other leadership roles at several health care systems and insurance providers, including BlueCross BlueShield Rhode Island, Cayuga Health System in New York, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield and Five Star Urgent Care. She has a bachelor's degree in biological sciences with a concentration in neurobiology and behavior from Cornell University and a medical degree from Albany Medical College. She completed her residency in emergency medicine at Upstate Medical University in New York, is a fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians and a graduate of the Six Sigma Greenbelt training program at Villanova University. 205-403-8902, afcurgentcare.com

Dr. Blake Perry has joined the OS1 Sports Injury Clinic in The Village at Brock's Gap at 1031 Brock’s Gap Parkway, Suite 185. Perry, a native of Daphne, received his bachelor's degree in biochemistry from Samford University and completed medical school at the University of Alabama School of Medicine. He then finished his residency in family medicine at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem, North Carolina, and served as a team physician for Winston Salem State University. He completed additional training in sports medicine at the University of Alabama and served as a team physician for Hillcrest High School, Shelton State Community College, Stillman College and the University of Alabama. Prior to joining OS1, Perry practiced primary care and sports medicine in the Birmingham community and served as team physician for the Birmingham Bulls. 205-352-2911, bettersooner.com

Anniversaries

Tortugas Pizza in September started its 25th year in business. The restaurant has locations at 2801 John Hawkins Parkway in Hoover and 1304 Second Ave. S. in Birmingham. 205-403-9800, tortugaspizza.com

Family owned and operated Family Medical Supply, located at 2409 Acton Road, Suite 117, celebrates four years in business in October. 205-502-4416, familymedicalsupply.store

Itty Bitty Bakers, a company that offers hands-on culinary opportunities for children ages 3-14, celebrated its fifth anniversary Oct. 1 with a birthday party bakeoff at the Riverchase Galleria from 2 to 4 p.m. Kids ages 5-14 were invited to bring their best baked celebration cupcake for a chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card and the Wooden Spoon Trophy Award. 205-606-5136, ittybittybakers.com

Closings

Komeh Davis, the owner of the CakEffect custom cake and baking business at 1021 Brock's Gap Parkway, Suite 109, in The Village at Brock's Gap, has permanently closed her shop. Davis started the business from her home in 2009, then opened a commercial space in Homewood in 2011 and moved to The Village at Brock's Gap in March 2019. Davis said she is retiring from the business.

The Joyful Food Co. has decided to close its location at 759 Shades Mountain Plaza in Bluff Park after nearly nine years of business there. The company is consolidating to one location at 4500 Montevallo Road, Suite E-104 in Birmingham. 205-538-5868, thejoyfulfoodco.com

The Cool Shots Selfie Museum at 4421 Creekside Ave., Suite 157, in the Patton Creek shopping center has closed.

Quik Pawn Shop is closing its location at 1543 Montgomery Highway in Hoover and consolidating its merchandise into another location at 2444 Green Springs Highway in Birmingham. Quik Pawn Shop is supposed to be out of the Hoover location by Oct. 15, a manager said. 205-942-3399, firstcash.com