Hoover Business Happenings - October 2021

Now Open

Hoover residents George and Eileen McCluney have opened their third Beef O’Brady’s franchise at 5279 U.S. 280 in the Brook Highland Plaza shopping center. Their other Beef O’Brady’s restaurants are in Helena and in The Grove shopping center in Hoover.Helena-based A&B Professional Services is now open and offers comprehensive services, including carpet cleaning, floor cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, upholstery cleaning and janitorial services. 205-218-8812

The Center for Vein Restoration has opened an office at 2290 Valleydale Road, Suite 204, led by Dr. Mohamed Hassan. 888-507-2865

Club4Fitness opened its new 35,000-square-foot fitness center in the former Steinmart store at 2792 John Hawkins Parkway in the Colonial Promenade Hoover shopping center July 16. The fitness center includes free weights, cardio machines, cycling classes, group fitness classes, hydro massages, tanning services, red light therapy, personal training, a Crossfit rig, Olympic deadlift platform and child care. 205-644-8719

A Rose Cleaning Services is now open and provides residential and commercial cleaning services. The licensed, bonded and insured company uses eco-friendly cleaning products and works to provide excellent, professional services such as deep cleaning, minor cleaning, organizing, floor buffing, grout cleaning, lawn cutting, declutter and more. 205-529-9352

Coming Soon

My Eyelab plans to open a 2,600-square-foot eyewear store in the new Cahaba Market shopping center at 5415 U.S. 280, Suite 103, according to the D&G Development Group.

Benchmark Physical Therapy plans to open a new clinic in a 1,980-square-foot space at 771 Shades Mountain Plaza, according to Casey Howard, a vice president for Harbert Retail, which is representing the landlord of the shopping center, Shades Mountain LLC. The clinic will take up part of 4,500-square-foot space formerly occupied by ABC Day Care. Harbert Retail is working with two other potential tenants to take up the remaining space, Howard said. 866-518-0283

Neil Patel plans to open a Saw’s BBQ franchise at 3780 Riverchase Village in a 3,300-square-foot spot formerly home to IronStone Pizza and right next to Chicken Salad Chick. The restaurant, scheduled to open this fall, will have about 100 seats inside and 10-15 patio seats and employ 20-25 people, said Amy Cain, who handles franchise development for Saw’s BBQ. This will be Saw’s BBQ’s third franchise location and sixth overall. The menu will be like the menu at the Saw’s BBQ in Birmingham’s Avondale community, including barbecue, fried chicken sandwiches, and shrimp and grits, Cain said. 205-538-7337

Sunoco Hwy 31 plans to open a gasoline station and convenience store at the vacant gas station and convenience store at 1537 Montgomery Highway.

Sonic Drive-In plans to open a restaurant at 20 Meadowview Drive in the former location of Joe’s Crab Shack. 866-657-6642

Construction is underway for two climate-controlled self-storage buildings along Alabama 150 near the Walgreens and the entrance to the Deer Valley community. Plans for the two buildings include about 700 self-storage units with about 90,000 square feet of climate-controlled storage space. storeease.com

Sabzi Mandi Market, an halal meat market and restaurant, plans to open at the former location of Deluxe Cleaners at 3633 Lorna Road. 205-502-7322

Relocations and Renovations

Deluxe Cleaners has relocated from 3633 Lorna Road to 1590 Montgomery Highway, in front of Publix and across from Archie’s Bar-B-Q and Burgers. 205-979-1615

Pivot Fitness has completed its relocation from 2801 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite 157-O, in the Galleria Trace Plaza to a 4,500-square-foot spot at 5529 Grove Blvd. in The Grove shopping center that formerly was home to Anytime Fitness. Pivot Fitness offers two types of training: 1) high-intensity interval training with a focus on running, rowing, TRX, dumbbell and bodyweight movements and 2) functional fitness classes that incorporate weightlifting movements, cardio and gymnastics. The new location opened in August. 205-438-200

Hoffman Media, 1900 International Park Drive, plans to relocate its corporate headquarters to the former Waldrep, Stewart & Kendrick building at 2323 Second Ave. N. in Birmingham. Hoffman Media plans to lease the two-story 21,840-square-foot building from an affiliate company called The Hoffice on Second and add eight employees to its existing workforce of 91 employees, increasing its payroll to $5,560,218, according to information the company provided to the Birmingham Industrial Development Board. The company plans to spend $2.625 million to renovate the Birmingham building. The Birmingham Industrial Development Board agreed to abate non-educational property taxes and construction-related transaction taxes in connection with the move. 205-995-8860

News and Accomplishments

America’s First Federal Credit Union, with partners ABC 33/40, The CW 21 and My 68 WABM, raised $25,000 and collected 19,500 food items (enough to provide about 116,250 meals) during its Feeding Families Across Alabama Food Drive in July. All efforts benefited the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama. The Hoover branch at 3312 Old Columbiana Road had the second most food donations, with 1,518 items. Its other Hoover branch is located at #2 Inverness Center Parkway. 205-823-3985

Lake Homes Realty, 15 Southlake Lane, Suite 200, in 2021 was ranked No. 2,711 on Inc. magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list, a ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Lake Homes moved up 445 spots on the list after having a record sales year in 2020, with sales increasing more than 60%. This is the fifth consecutive year Lake Homes Realty has made the Inc. 5000 list. From 2017-20, the revenue at Lake Homes Realty revenue increased by 149%, and the number of employees quadrupled.

205-985-2991

Fresh Technology, 2200 Riverchase Center, Suite 500, an information technology company specializing in products and technologies to help restaurants grow in presence, reputation and profitability, was ranked No. 3,232 on Inc. magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list, a ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Fresh Technology, at 2200 Riverchase Center, Suite 500, grew 113% over three years. The company also made the Inc. 5000 list in 2016 (No. 3,553) and in 2019 (No. 4,824). 205-451-1872

Avadian Credit Union, based at 1 Riverchase Parkway South and with branches in Hoover at 420 Old U.S. 280 and 4720 Chace Circle, has been named as one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Alabama” by Business Alabama and the Best Companies Group. This is Avadian’s third consecutive year to receive this designation. 205-444-3745

Autism in Motion Clinics, 1820 Southpark Drive, has received a two-year accreditation from Behavioral Health Centers of Excellence, recognizing the autism therapy organization as a behavioral health provider committed to the highest clinical quality and client care in applied behavior analysis. Autism in Motion has 22 clinics across five states, including one in Hoover and one in the Avondale community in Birmingham. The organization plans to open another clinic in Gardendale in early 2022. 205-490-8228

Personnel Moves

Greystone Golf and Country Club, 4100 Greystone Drive, has hired Cameron Hayes as its new food and beverage director. He oversees all “front of the house” service (bars, beverage carts, restaurants, catering, plaza, and the pool grill). He will be responsible for hiring, training, setting higher standards and ensuring enjoyable and consistent experiences at the club. Cameron comes from Pursell Farms, where he was in the same capacity. His experience also includes Shadow Wood Country Club in Florida as assistant food and beverage director and Sea Island at the Lodge for several years on the food and beverage management team. He is a graduate of Georgia Southern University with a bachelor’s degree in hotel and restaurant management. 205-980-5200

Dr. Zane Hyde, a fellowship-trained sports medicine surgeon, has joined Ortho-Alabama Spine & Sports and will be serving patients at the clinics at 118 Mars Hill Road in Hoover and 1801 Gadsden Highway in Trussville. His expertise includes ACL reconstruction, partial and total knee replacements, shoulder replacements, ultrasound-guided injections and ankle, hip, knee and shoulder arthroscopy. He received his medical degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine. After completing a residency in orthopedic surgery at UAB, he underwent extensive specialty training at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville through a sports medicine fellowship. He is an active member of the Alabama Orthopedic Society, American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine and the Arthroscopy Association of North America. 205-228-7600

Anniversaries

T. Fox Salon, 2080 Valleydale Road, Suite 7, recently celebrated its 12th anniversary. 205-403-8369

Closings

The Crafters House, 2000 Riverchase Galleria, Space 147C, has closed its arts and crafts studio inside the Riverchase Galleria.

Otto’s Bark and Stuff, 3410 Old Columbiana Road, has closed.