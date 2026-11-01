Hoover business happenings: November 2026

× Expand Barking Bubbles

NOW OPEN

Barking Bubbles, a dog grooming business, is now open at 3659 Lorna Road, Suite 145, in Hoover. With more than 20 years of professional grooming experience, Amy Custer provides one-on-one grooming for most breeds. They offer baths, blow drying, brush outs, nail trims, face trims, sanitary trims, body trims, full haircuts and ear cleaning services for dogs. Barking Bubbles is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 8 p.m.

205-440-1678, clients.tryteddy.com/barking_bubbles

Expand Bumble Roofing of Birmingham

Bumble Roofing of Birmingham opened at 200 Century Park South, Suite 113. The roofing company offers services including roof replacements, roof repair, storm damage assessment, 24/7 emergency roofing and warranties on their work. The company services the greater-Birmingham area, and there are also Bumble Roofing branches across the country.

205-963-7663, bumbleroofing.com/birmingham

Expand Bonney Mack x Jake’s Food Truck and Catering

After closing Jake’s Soul Food Café Hoover in August, Bonney Mack x Jake’s Food Truck and Catering opened in September to bring back its Caribbean and southern classics in a mobile format. The food truck offers dishes including jerk chicken, catfish, pork chops, cabbage, sweet potatoes, Caribbean rice, French fries, okra, coleslaw, peach cobbler and drinks like strawberry lemonade. Follow its social media accounts to find its current location and times, but it can often be found in the previous Jake’s Soul Food Café parking lot at 3075 John Hawkins Parkway in Hoover from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

jakessoulfoodcafe.com

Expand Build Physical Therapy and Performance

Build Physical Therapy and Performance opened a clinic in Hoover at 2321 John Hawkins Parkway. Owner David Cameron, PT DPT, was born and raised in Tuscaloosa and graduated from the University of Alabama. He has more than a decade of orthopedic outpatient experience and offers evaluations and assessments for injuries and other PT matters. They provide post-operative rehabilitation, manual therapy, functional dry needling, joint manipulation, cupping, chronic pain management, concussion rehabilitation and headache/migraine treatment. They are open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

205-795-3487, build-pt.com

Expand Amethyst Mountain

Hoover resident Valerie Mars launched Amethyst Mountain, a boutique digital marketing consultancy, after supporting larger marketing teams for more than 20 years. She strives to distinguish brands through timeless, emotionally resonant advertising paired with modern marketing technology. The firm provides creative direction, strategy and campaign management with a concierge approach.

205-913-1263, amethystmtn.com

COMING SOON

Expand Nekter Juice Bar

Nekter Juice Bar, a California-based franchise, is set to open its first Alabama location at 4647 U.S. 280, Suite B, in the Riverhills Shopping Center in November. It will serve fresh juices, smoothies, acai bowls and seasonal specials. Created in 2010, Nekter focuses on providing ingredient transparency and eliminating artificial flavors, hidden fillers, unnecessary sugars, premade mixes, concentrates and overly processed ingredients. They have opened more than 220 locations across 26 states with several others in development. The juice bar is set to be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during weekdays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekends.

800-385-1650, nekterjuicebar.com

Expand Alabama’s HomeSense

Shoe Dept. and Alabama’s first HomeSense are coming to Riverchase Crossings Shopping Center in the former Big Lots space at 1773 Montgomery Highway in Hoover. The two retailers will divide the space, with HomeSense occupying approximately 27,278 square feet and Shoe Dept. using 10,515 square feet. Part of the TJX family of brands, HomeSense offers home décor items like artwork, furniture, rugs and lighting. Shoe Dept. offers footwear and accessories for women, men and children. No opening date has been announced yet.

shoeshowmega.com, homesense.com

Expand Sword & Crown Salon

Sword & Crown Salon is opening soon at 2142 Tyler Road, Unit 104, in Bluff Park. They specialize in wigs, toppers and extensions for women navigating hair loss, wanting to reinvent their look and everything in between. They also offer nano brow, restorative extension and corrective tattooing services.

swordandcrownsalon@gmail.com

June Coffee, located at 213 25th St. N., Suite C, in Birmingham, will be opening its second location at Knox Square in Hoover in 2027.

Expand June Coffee

Originally created as a specialty roaster supplying coffee to local restaurants and businesses, June opened its first café in 2022. They offer a variety of staple and seasonal drinks including lattes, cappuccinos, espressos, teas, spiced chai, matcha and more. The downtown location is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

junecoffee.co

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Capstone Building Corp., headquartered at 1200 Corporate Drive, Suite 350, in Hoover, began construction on Beaumont Mill, a $51 million multifamily development located in Spartanburg, S.C. The development will include 208,626 square feet of rentable space with 275 apartment homes, and it is set to be completed in 2028. The community will include elevators, a gym and a central courtyard with a pool and gathering area. Capstone Building Corp. has also started construction on The Emerald, a $45.1 million multifamily apartment development in Centerton, Ark. The Emerald will encompass 312,414 square feet and feature 256 units across nine residential buildings, along with a dedicated clubhouse. The development is expected to be completed by the summer of 2028, and it will feature a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, fire pits, gathering areas and retail areas.

205-803-5226, capstonebuilding.com