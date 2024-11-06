Hoover Business Happenings November 2024

Now Open

× Expand Trampled by Tacos

Trampled by Tacos recently opened at 5363 U.S. 280, Suite B 101, in the space previously occupied by Little Donkey. The menu offers a variety of tacos, burritos, bowls and fresh-squeezed lime margaritas. Customers can expect a large outdoor seating area boasting an outdoor bar, and a casual atmosphere. The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 659-219-8698

Dr. Emily Rehberg has opened Lung Care And at 501 Doug Baker Blvd. She offers medical care in pulmonary medicine and more. 256-401-0390

Tammy Burton has opened Bluff Park Massage and Wellness at 2170 Clearbrook Road, Suite 103. 205-492-6989

Jessica Zillman has opened two businesses, The Rainbow Balloon Co. and Sew Snarky Designs screen printing and embroidery, under one roof at 3659 Lorna Road, Suite 151. The shop offers everything from grab-and-go balloon garlands and helium balloons to personalized embroidered items, custom-designed shirts, tumblers, keychains and more. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. 205-542-5881

The Pink Tulip, a locally owned fashion boutique, held a grand opening for its new 2,000-square-foot space in The Grove shopping center at 5533 Grove Blvd., next to Pivot Fitness and Popshelf, on Oct. 5. The boutique, which has another location in downtown Homewood, was founded in 1986 by Letty Algren and is now operated by Algren and her daughter, Hadley Algren. 205-637-0031

Hair by Kim Laslo Alternative Hair Solutions recently opened in September, next to GameStop in the River Ridge shopping center. The salon is designed for customers that need alternative hair solutions, including wigs, toppers, extensions and other non-surgical hair replacement options. Hair By Kim is a private salon for men and women, and customers are required to book an appointment to be seen. Appointments can be scheduled on Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 205-767-3371

Relocations and Renovations

Birchtree Day Spa has relocated from Ross Bridge to Bluff Park at 801 Shades Crest Road, Suite C, just a few doors down from Mr. P's Butcher Shop & Deli. 205-989-0001

The Cadillac of Birmingham dealership at 1677 Montgomery Highway has started a renovation project involving a total overhaul of about 90% of the original showroom and office building, a refresh of the detail bays and parts warehouse and a minor refresh for the newer building that originally served as a Hummer showroom, General Sales Manager Brad Horton said. The renovation will enlarge the showroom to allow for display of more vehicles, and the entire project is expected to be completed by the end of June, Horton said. 205-259-6969

× Expand Yum Yai Street Thai

Yum Yai Street Thai, at 5426 U.S. 280 #9, closed on Aug. 1 for renovations. After reopening, the restaurant will have an updated look and offer customers more dine-in options. Yum Yai serves traditional Thai foods with a modern twist. This includes a variety of fried rice dishes, wide rice noodles, curry dishes and much more. Follow Yum Yai on Facebook for updates on an official reopening date. 205-637-6352

News and Accomplishments

× Expand Justin Scarsella

Justin Scarsella, owner and master instructor at Master Scarsella’s World Class Tae Kwon Do, has been honored as one of the 2024 Birmingham’s Finest by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The distinction was given to Scarsella because of his “leadership, professional successes and philanthropic spirit.” Master Scarsella’s World Class Tae Kwon Do has two locations, with one in Inverness at 268 Inverness Center Drive and one in Hoover at 3417 Old Columbiana Road. 205-981-9636

APCO Employees Credit Union renamed its branch at 6400 Tattersall Park Drive to honor longtime employee and CEO Derrick Ragland Jr. Earlier this year, Ragland was named Alabama Professional of the Year by the League of Southeastern Credit Unions. The board of directors for APCO Employees Credit Union chose to honor Ragland for his 42 years of service to the credit union and its members. The Tattersall Park location opened in the summer of 2020. 205-547-9400

The Alabama Broadcasters Association recently inducted former ABC 33/40 news anchor Pam Huff into the ABA Hall of Fame and named former ABC 33/40 Vice President and General Manager Eric Land as Broadcaster of the Year. 205-403-3340

× Expand Long-Lewis Automotive Group

The Long-Lewis Automotive Group, which owns the Long-Lewis of Hoover dealership at 2551 John Hawkins Parkway, has acquired Eckenrod Ford Lincoln in Cullman. The official name of the dealership is now Long-Lewis Ford Lincoln of Cullman. Long-Lewis purchased all assets, including the real estate, and will also retain 100% of the Eckenrod employees. This adds about 50 additional new employees to the Long-Lewis Automotive Group, bringing the total employee count to about 900. Long-Lewis now has 11 dealerships in eight cities across the state. Long-Lewis recently celebrated its 137th anniversary and announced additional plans to strategically expand throughout Alabama. 205-989-3673

× Expand Hero Doughnuts & Buns

All locations of Hero Doughnuts & Buns restaurants in Alabama, including the one at 1013 Marble Terrace in Stadium Trace Village, have expanded their hours and now are serving dinner. The new hours are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. New menu items include fried pork chop sandwiches, fried bologna sandwiches and cucumber tomato salad. Hero Doughnuts & Buns also has locations in Homewood, Trussville and Railroad Park in Birmingham. 205-502-2807

Personnel Moves

Tim Burke has been promoted to president of Apex Roofing & Restoration after serving less than two years as the company’s chief financial officer. In his new role, Burke will oversee the company’s strategic initiatives, focusing on growth and operational efficiency. Additionally, David Andrews has joined the company as executive vice president and chief financial officer, bringing more than 20 years of experience in building private, equity-backed, multi-site service businesses in the health care and transportation sectors. Apex is headquartered at 4601 Southlake Parkway 205-685-0040

Anniversaries

Rest and Digest Wellness has been providing services in Southlake Village for one year. The business offers deep relaxation services that “aid in achieving the Rest and Digest response of the parasympathetic nervous system.” These services include massage therapy, infrared sauna, LED light therapy, wellness packages and more. Customers can go online to book an appointment on Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-739-1160

The Lee Branch location of Sanpeggio's Pizza has been serving customers for one year now. The original Sanpeggio's location opened in Chelsea in 2000, and the local chain now has five other locations. Every pizza is hand-tossed and made to order, complete with homemade sauce, quality meats and cheeses and locally sourced veggies. Diners can stop by the Lee Branch location Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 205-709-8585

Customers have been enjoying JaWanda’s Sweet Potato Pies for one year at the bakery off Valleydale Road. Owned by JaWanda Jackson, the business is family owned and operated. JaWanda’s sells sweet potato pies in 15 flavors, along with various pound cakes, cobblers and other seasonal items. The bakery also has a food truck that makes stops during the week around town. The only time to visit the bakery itself is on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. 205-874-9880