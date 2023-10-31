Hoover Business Happenings - November 2023

Now Open

Rest and Digest Wellness has recently opened a 3,000-square-foot event center at 4524 Southlake Parkway, Suite 27, that can hold up to 85 people comfortably. Ideal for workshops, reunions, parties, speakers and more. 205-739-1160

Jawanda’s Sweet Potato Pies reopened Oct. 6 at 5291 Valleydale Road, Suite 111, after being closed since July while the owner recovered from surgery. 205-874-9880

Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center on Oct. 2 opened a new 4,098-square-foot clinic at 2321 John Hawkins Parkway. Doctors seeing patients there are Dr. Matthew Beidleman, a non-surgical sports medicine physician, and Dr. Daniel Kim, an orthopedic spine surgeon. Beidleman treats patients of all ages and activity levels, including sports-related injuries and non-sports-related musculoskeletal conditions such as osteoarthritis. Kim treats patients with cervical, thoracic and lumbar issues. 205-939-3699

Coming Soon

Broad Metro, the developer of Stadium Trace Village, said in October that it is ready to proceed with construction of the Village Green entertainment area, slated to include an amphitheater, multi-purpose pavilion, multi-use bar, outdoor recreation area and lawn. The Village Green will have amphitheater seating around a 10,000-square-foot public area with a synthetic lawn turf, but the total amount of open space for people will be about 21,000 square feet and should accommodate 600 to 800 people, Kadish said. The covered stage area will be 40 feet by 32 feet, including 800 square feet of stage support space with a large prep room for entertainers. A 900-square-foot bar with a 500-square-foot covered seating area will be to the west, and a 1,400-square-foot play area for children will be tucked between the bar and stage. Broad Metro said it plans to have a soft opening for the Village Green in the summer of 2024. 516-456-6599

Relocations and Renovations

Concepción Salon is in the process of moving from the Vestavia City Center to 1580 Montgomery Highway in the Hoover Village Shopping Center, close to Wild Birds Unlimited. 334-318-1428

The Jim ’N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q location at 2831 Greystone Commercial Boulevard has reopened after being closed for an extensive remodeling that includes an improved to-go station at the front of the restaurant, a renovated bar/waiting area and additional curbside parking spots. The restaurant has been there since 1999. 205-991-1306

Most of the Riverchase Shell gasoline station at 100 Riverchase Parkway E. was torn down, and now the station is being rebuilt. 205-987-7701

Steel City Insurance is relocating from 801 Shades Crest Road and building a 5,400-square-foot building in the 700 block of the Shades Mountain Plaza shopping center. Steel City Insurance plans to occupy 3,000 square feet of the space and lease out the remaining space to one or two other businesses. The new building will have 40 parking spaces. 205-518-6134

News and Accomplishments

M.J. Harris Construction Services, based at 1 Riverchase Ridge, Suite 300, recently wrapped up construction of the ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Avondale in Arizona. The 40,000-square-foot project includes 30 new patient beds. 205-380-6800

Avadian Credit Union, headquartered at 1 Riverchase Parkway S. and with branches in Hoover at 4720 Chace Circle and 420 Old U.S. 280, won the 2022 Louise Herring Philosophy in Action Award for credit unions in Alabama from the Credit Union National Association. The award is given to credit unions for practical application of credit union philosophy within their actual operations. Avadian was recognized for opening a new branch in the midtown area of Birmingham; creating a more member-friendly overdraft policy that only assesses an overdraft fee if transactions result in a negative balance of more than $10; and launching a home improvement loan, so members can tackle home improvement projects more quickly than with a typical home equity line of credit. 205-985-2828

The Alabama Retail Association recently named Wrapsody, a gift boutique that began in Hoover in 2004, as the state’s Gold Retailer of the Year for retailers with annual sales between $5 million and $20 million. Owners Christie and Reel Howell in 2017 bought the Hoover and Auburn stores from the original owners — Terry Shea and Sarah Brown — and in 2018 relocated the Hoover location from the Patton Creek shopping center to 1028 Marble Terrace, Suite 116, in Stadium Trace Village. The move gave the Hoover store a 15% to 20% sales boost. The Howells in May 2020 opened a third store in Trussville and on Oct. 4 held the grand opening for a fourth store in Homewood. The Alabama Retailer of the Year awards, started in 1999, honor retailers who have demonstrated growth, innovation and a commitment to their respective communities. This year’s 11 winners in various categories were selected from 57 entries submitted from a pool of 86 nominees. 205-989-7277

Two Hoover business people were selected to be part of the 2024 class of Leadership Shelby County: Heidi Ramey, senior communication specialist for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama at 450 Riverchase Parkway E., and Traci Fox, the owner of T. Fox SalonSpa at 2080 Valleydale Road, Suite 7.

Apex Roofing & Restoration, 4601 Southlake Parkway, recently secured the 17th position on Roofing Contractor Magazine’s “Top 100 Roofing Contractors List” in the United States. This is the fourth consecutive year Apex Roofing & Restoration has been included within the top 20 of the list. Apex Roofing & Restoration ranked eighth among roofing contractors with greater than 50% of sales with residential clients. 205-685-0040

ERA King Real Estate, 3075 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite B, has established the King Team Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to enhancing and enriching the communities it serves through numerous fundraising events and initiatives. The foundation’s inaugural event was the Megan Montgomery 5K, which was scheduled for Oct. 28 at Homewood Central Park, in honor of the daughter of ERA King Real Estate agent Johnny Montgomery, who was killed during a domestic violence incident in Hoover in 2019. 205-979-2335

The Hoover City Council on Oct. 2 terminated a tax abatement agreement for Lake Homes Realty that had been approved by the council in February 2022, in connection with a relocation and expansion of the company to Meadow Brook Corporate Park. The agreement that was approved by the council in 2022 waived an estimated $80,000 worth of construction-related sales taxes that were to be spent on the expansion, plus about $23,000 in non-educational personal property taxes. However, the legislation that allowed the tax abatement was designed to be used for purchases, and Lake Homes Realty decided it would be less expensive to lease space and equipment, so the expansion costs were no longer eligible for tax abatements, said Greg Knighton, the city of Hoover’s economic development manager. Lake Homes Realty still is moving forward with bringing 300 or more new jobs to the city, Knighton said. 205-985-2991

Scenthound is adding a fourth location in the Birmingham market. Following locations in Lee Branch, Mountain Brook and Hoover, the next location will be opening in Trussville in late December or early January. Embedded in the name, Scenthound focuses on the five core areas of maintenance that all dogs need: skin, coat, ears, nails and teeth. Monthly memberships, starting at $35, include a bath, ear cleaning, nail clip, and teeth brushing. Haircuts and other services can be added on as needed. The Hoover store is located at 5190 Medford Drive, Suite 118.

Personnel Moves

Tamara Canty transferred her real estate license and is the new owner and broker for the recently opened Transform Real Estate office in Hoover’s Chase Corporate Center, located at 1 Chase Corporate Drive, Suite 400. 205-774-8824

Regions Bank, which has an operation center at 2090 Parkway Office Circle and numerous branches in Hoover, has appointed Anna Brackin as chief compliance officer overseeing the company’s compliance risk management program and Gary Walton as the business unit chief risk officer for Regions’ consumer banking and wealth management divisions. Brackin joined Regions in 2020 as head of corporate banking strategy and administration and will lead an experienced team of risk management professionals in building on Regions’ foundation of compliance programs, consistently ensuring a prudent regulatory risk framework and helping protect Regions and its customers from financial loss or harm. Walton will work closely with business leaders and their teams to consistently ensure risk management is at the heart of everyday strategies and decision-making. He comes to Regions from Union Bank, where he served as chief credit officer and executive risk officer. 800-734-4667

Josh Hood has joined the OS1 Sports Injury Clinic in The Village at Brock’s Gap at 1031 Brock’s Gap Parkway, Suite 185, as a board-certified family nurse practitioner. He received his bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Alabama and master’s degree in nursing from the University of South Alabama. For the past 12 years, Hood has worked in emergency departments at various hospitals in Tuscaloosa and Birmingham, including DCH, St. Vincent’s and UAB Medical West’s freestanding emergency department. 205-352-2911