Hoover Business Happenings: May 2025

Amber Noone has opened Bash Boutique in the Trace Crossings shopping center in Hoover, Ala.

NOW OPEN

Trace Crossings resident Amber Noone opened a new women’s boutique called Bash Boutique at the Trace Crossings Shopping Center at 2539 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite 105, between Great Clips and Hoover Shipping on March 28. A ribbon cutting was held April 10. The store sells women’s clothing, accessories and jewelry, including brands such as Liverpool, Joseph Ribkoff and Tribal. Noone, who is from Indiana, has two more Bash Boutiques in Indiana. She moved to Hoover about two years ago.

bashboutique.net

The Umi Poke Sushi restaurant has opened in the former location of Unagi Bento Sushi in the Trace Crossings Shopping Center at 2539 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite 141, in Hoover, Ala.

Umi Sushi Poke has opened in the Trace Crossings Shopping Center at 2539 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite 141, in the former location of Unagi Bento Sushi, between Happy Hounds Pet Spa and Palm Beach Tan.

205-490-6991, umisushipoke.com

ISI Elite Training planned to open a new location at 5866 Elsie Road in the Knox Square shopping center in Trace Crossings, directly across from Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in late April. The business encourages clients to do a 50-minute athletic workout daily, addressing upper body, lower body, core and cardio fitness over the course of the week.

205-659-5686, isielitetraining.com

COMING SOON

Knox Grocery & Deli plans to open at 5886 Elsie Road in the Knox Square shopping center in Trace Crossings. The deli plans to offer breakfast, lunch and dinner, including kids meals, pizzas, hot and cold submarine sandwiches, teriyaki bowls, espressos and more.

OsteoStrong, a health and wellness center that aims to help people improve their overall health by caring for

Photo from Taziki's Mediterraean Cafe A sald from Taziki's Mediterraean Cafe.

and strengthening their skeletal system, plans to open a location at 5884 Elsie Road in the Knox Square shopping center in Trace Crossings. Goals include lessening joint and back pain and improving bone density, posture, balance and athletic performance.

osteostrong.me

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café plans to open a new location at 5880 Elsie Road in the Knox Square shopping center in Trace Crossings.

tazikis.com

The Joint Chiropractic plans to open a new location at 5854 Elsie Road in the Knox Square shopping center in Trace Crossings. There are more than 950 locations of The Joint Chiropractic across the country.

425-475-2041, thejoint.com

Photo from Knox Square Dental Dr. Brittany Rich of Knox Square Dental.

Dr. Brittany Rich plans to open Knox Square Dental at 5848 Elsie Road in the Knox Square shopping center in Trace Crossings. Rich and her team have experience in multiple facets of dentistry, from routine checkups to advanced treatment, cosmetic enhancements, restorative dentistry, dental implant services, periodontic services, orthodontic services, endodontic services, oral surgery and sedation dentistry. Rich graduated dental school in 2015 and then completed a general practice residency in 2016 where she focused on advanced dental surgery, implant placement, advanced cosmetic procedures and full mouth rehabilitation.

205-202-9445, dentisthoover.com

Hoover resident Mike Frymark plans to open a virtual golf and miniature bowling center called Tap Ins Golf

Logo courtesy of city of Hoover Hoover resident Mike Frymark plans to open a virtual golf and miniature bowling center called Tap Ins Golf Lounge at 5844 Elsie Road in the Knox Square shopping center in the Trace Crossings community.

Lounge at 5844 Elsie Road in the Knox Square shopping center in the Trace Crossings community. Frymark said the 4,720-square-foot facility will have six bays, and two of them will be dedicated for duckpin bowling, which involves shorter than usual bowling bins and smaller than usual bowling balls. He also plans to have shuffleboard tables, a putting green and a common area in the middle that includes a bar with seating for 16 people.

OneLife Fitness.

OneLife Fitness recently announced it is taking over the AMC movie theater at 801 Doug Baker Blvd. at The Village at Lee Branch. The company said it is investing $14 million to open a “sports club.” The new facility, which will repurpose the theater, will span 68,000 square feet and is expected to be the largest OneLife location developed in recent years. This will be the company’s second Alabama location as part of a broader expansion into the South. The company previously announced a location opening in McCalla. That location is expected to open at the end of the year. OneLife Fitness, based in Virginia, was recently purchased by an investment firm led by Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris. The Lee Branch club will feature modern cardio and strength equipment, indoor saltwater pools, turf workout zones and extensive recovery amenities including cold plunges, saunas, red light therapy and hydromassage. The new location is expected to create more than 100 jobs and serve as a community gathering space with features like group fitness classes, boxing and cycling studios, a kids club and spa-inspired locker rooms.

onelifefitness.com/gyms/lee-branch

RELOCATIONS

Photo by Jon Anderson Catherine Cato shops in the new Dear Prudence store in the Knox Square community in Hoover, Alabama, on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

The Dear Prudence women’s clothing boutique on April 8 opened its new location at 5874 Elsie Road in the Knox Square development in the Trace Crossings community. The store formerly was in the Patton Creek shopping center but now is directly across Stadium Trace Parkway from Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. It was one of the first businesses to open in Knox Square. Dear Prudence features classic and on-trend clothing, jewelry, accessories and more and is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

205-407-7523, dearprudence.com

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

The Hoover City Council on April 7 gave its approval for Trader Joe’s to sell alcoholic beverages at its new store planned to open at 1769 Montgomery Highway in The Crossings at Riverchase shopping center.

The Hoover City Council on April 7 gave its approval for Five Star Concessions to sell alcoholic beverages at the 2025 Regions Tradition golf tournament at the Greystone Golf and Country Club at 4100 Greystone Drive.

The Hoover City Council on April 7 reappointed Christopher Washington, Scott Underwood and Beth Kornegay to the Hoover Commercial Development Authority. A commercial development authority can spend money to acquire, own and/or lease property in order to induce new commercial enterprises and can make improvements on property for the same purpose, said Greg Knighton, the city of Hoover’s economic development manager. A commercial development authority has a defined list of types of projects that it can undertake, including manufacturing, research and development, and shopping center projects, he said.

Brian Von Hagel is asking the city of Hoover for permission to open a wine and beer bar at 3601 Market St., Suite 101, in the former location of K&J’s Elegant Pastries and Creamery, which closed its location in the Ross Bridge commercial district in September. Von Hagel also plans to serve artisanal cheese and charcuterie boards. He is proposing live acoustic music one or two Fridays per month from 5 to 8 p.m. Proposed hours of operation are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon-8 p.m. on Sunday. The bar would be just a few doors down from The Church at Ross Bridge and drew opposition from at least one Ross Bridge resident who said a bar would destroy the quiet, family-oriented nature of Ross Bridge. The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval on April 14. The request now moves to the Hoover City Council for consideration on May 19.

A company called Iconic Carts is asking the city of Hoover for permission to open a location that sells, rents and services golf carts at 508 Mineral Trace in the Trace Crossings community, next to Brock’s Gap Brewing Co. and Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. The request includes a provision that would allow for temporary outdoor cart displays. The property is zoned as a planned industrial district. The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval on April 14. The request now moves on to the Hoover City Council on May 19.

Apex Roofing and Restoration, based at 4601 Southlake Parkway, is offering five $7,500 scholarships to students who are accepted or enrolled at an Alabama four-year university or junior college. Students interested must apply by May 27. Winners will be announced by June 17. Winners must use the award money toward tuition or educational expenses, such as housing. Applicants must submit a resume and a one-page or two-page essay to scholars@apexroofs.com. For full eligibility requirements, visit apexroofs.com/scholarships or contact Krista Conlin at krista@kcprojects.net.

America's First Federal Credit Union branch at 3312 Old Columbiana Road in Hoover, Ala.

The AmFirst community credit union, which has branches in Hoover at 3312 Old Columbiana Road and #2 Inverness Center Parkway, was among 180 credit unions nationwide recently named winners of the Diamond Award, the Marketing, PR & Development Council’s annual competition for marketing excellence. AmFirst received Diamond Awards in the following categories: social media (for its 12 Days of Giveaways campaign); brand awareness (for its KidsFirst campaign); out of home (for a partnership with Jacksonville State University); community partnerships and relations, endorsements, or NIL Efforts (for its partnership with Jacksonville State University); email (for a Rewards Points email); ongoing event (for the credit union’s partnership with Better Basics Birmingham). With more than 1,400 submissions nationwide, the Diamond Awards celebrate the most impactful marketing initiatives in the credit union industry. This year, winners were selected

from 180 organizations across 42 states.

205-823-3985 and 205-995-0001; amfirst.org

Mason Music, which has music schools in Hoover at 761 Shades Mountain Plaza and 5406 U.S. 280 E., Suite B103, is opening a new location in Madison this fall. The company also has locations in Cahaba Heights, Mountain Brook and Woodlawn.

205-908-7059, masonmusic.com

ANNIVERSARIES

Photo from Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce Glen Jacobson, the owner of Swimming Pool Services in Hoover, Alabama, at right, celebrates 20 years in business on March 21, 2025, as Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato listens.

Swimming Pool Services at 400 Doug Baker Blvd. in The Village at Lee Branch shopping center recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. Glen Jacobson started the business about a year before he retired from the North Shelby Fire Department. The company specializes in pool construction and maintenance and hot tub sales and maintenance.

205-601-3385, swimmingpoolservices.net

CLOSINGS

The JoAnn Fabric and Crafts store at 1709 Montgomery Highway in the Riverchase Promenade shopping center is scheduled to close by the end of May due to a national shutdown of all the company’s operations. The fabric and craft retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January for the second time in a year and auctioned off its remaining assets in February.

205-985-9291, joann.com

Forever 21 has filed for bankruptcy and is closing all of its U.S. stores, including stores at the Riverchase

Photo by Erin Nelson AMC CLASSIC Lee Branch 15 on Doug Baker Boulevard.

Galleria in Hoover, Tanger outlet center in Foley and Parkway Place mall in Huntsville.

The AMC Classic Lee Branch 15 movie theater closed its doors permanently on March 23 after more than 20 years as a theater location. The theater opened in 2004 as a Rave Motion Picture Theatres but became a Carmike Cinemas in 2012. AMC bought Carmike in 2016 and converted the Lee Branch location to the AMC brand in 2017.