Hoover Business Happenings - May 2024

Now Open

Thompson Fitness, a small group fitness training business, has opened at 2341 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite 137. Open 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 9-10:30 a.m. on Saturday. 205-407-4027

The Bluff Park Coffee Collective, a collaboration of Daysol Coffee Lab and Good Neighbor Baking, opened on April 6 at 759 Shades Mountain Plaza. Daysol Coffee offers locally roasted coffee and espresso beverages using made-from-scratch syrups, while Good Neighbor Baking offers freshly baked pastries and other treats. This location also serves as the online order pickup for all Good Neighbor Baking customers. The shop initially will operate from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Daysol Coffee Lab: 251-753-1160; Good Neighbor Baking: 256-404-5073,

The Super Chix location at 5357 U.S. 280, Suite 102, is now open.

The Amazing Lash Studio is now open in The Village at Lee Branch at 250 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 200. The studio provides full and partial sets of lashes, lash lifts for natural lashes and other treatments. The store is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. 205-747-0866

UAB Medicine was set to open a new primary and specialty care location in The Village at Lee Branch, at 220 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 100, on April 29. The location sees adult patients for a wide range of non-emergency medical conditions.

205-981-3040,

Coming Soon

European Wax Center, a hair removal business, plans to open a new location at 2539 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite 125. 205-745-6066

The Chick-fil-A Inverness location at 4620 U.S. 280 S. is opening a second location in Inverness Corners, at 5331 Valleydale Road. The new location will be called Chick-fil-A Valleydale. 205-995-9925

Relocations and Renovations

Chick-fil-A at The Grove, 5658 Grove Blvd., temporarily closed its doors for renovations on April 1 and reopened April 16. 205-989-1701

Inverness Eye Care recently moved into a new facility at 258 Inverness Center Drive. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-991-0020

The Fancy Fur pet grooming boutique plans to move from its current location at 5291 Valleydale Road, Suite 139, to 1340 Inverness Corners in May. The business is expanding to include a variety of specialty pet foods, wellness items, boutique items and a new self dog-washing station. Fancy Fur’s walk-in services include nail trimming, face trimming, ear cleaning and anal gland expressing. 205-408-1693

Iron Tribe Fitness recently opened at its newest location at 258 Inverness Center Drive. The new facility is next to Master Scarsella’s Tae Kwan Do, and it will feature 2,500 square feet of workout space, a main lobby, three bathrooms with showers and two offices. The fitness center offers both group classes and individual personal training. 205-226-8669

News and Accomplishments

The city of Hoover has hired The Way Maker Group, based in Kentucky, as a consultant to assist with the transformation of Riverchase Corporate Park into a health technology district. The company is being paid with a $200,000 grant from the Innovate Alabama Network. Hoover hopes to attract additional health technology, life science and pharmaceutical research companies to the district. 859-554-5570

Apex Roofing and Restoration, based at 4601 Southlake Parkway, is expanding into Atlanta, Chicago and Kansas City, giving the company 20 offices across Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Mississippi and Missouri. Apex Roofing and Restoration has recorded revenues of more than $375 million and worked on projects totaling more than 3 million square feet since its inception. It is ranked as the 17th largest roofing contractor in the country and seventh largest residential roofing contractor. 205-984-3854

Regions, with an operations center at 2090 Parkway Office Circle and numerous branches in Hoover, was named a silver winner in the Learning Marketer of the Year competition at the 2024 Degreed Visionary Awards, given out by the Degreed enterprise learning experience platform. The award recognizes companies for aligning professional development with business strategies. 800-734-4667

Personnel Moves

Regions Bank, with an operations center at 2090 Parkway Office Circle and multiple branches in Hoover, has named John Jordan as the head of retail for its Consumer Banking Group. Jordan will lead an organization of more than 7,500 Regions Bank associates. He comes to Regions from Bank of America, where he spent more than 20 years in retail banking and wealth management. As head of retail for Regions Bank, Jordan reports directly to Kate Danella, head of consumer banking. His appointment was effective April 1. 800-734-4667

Shannon Sanders has been promoted from real estate assistant to Realtor on the Sherri and Company team at ARC Realty’s office at 5220 Peridot Place, Suite 124. 205-873-0622

Cole Jones has joined the RealtySouth office at 109 Inverness Plaza #4800 as a Realtor. 205-991-6565, 256-490-3821

Erin Leach has joined EXIT Realty Cahaba at 2057 Valleydale Road, Suite 100. EXIT Realty is a full-service real estate company with offices across the United States. 205-506-0714

Closings

The Papa Murphy’s Pizza location at 5250 Medford Drive, next to the Sprouts grocery store, has closed.

The Perfect Note music and restaurant venue at 1845 Montgomery Highway #201, in The Plaza at Riverchase, is closing after eight years at that location due to new management of the shopping center, owner Tremayne Thompson said. The new owners indicated the Perfect Note doesn’t fit the retail model and vision for the property, he said. Perfect Note’s last day of business will be June 15, but Thompson said he and his wife, Karen, are looking for another location in the Birmingham area. 205-986-7280