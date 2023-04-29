Hoover Business Happenings - May 2023

Now Open

Iraq War veteran James “J.D.” Deer has opened a new firearms and ammunition store called Redland Rifle Co. at 4755 U.S. 280. 205-797-1911

Prudence and Brad Kauffman have opened a new gift boutique called Blackbird by Dear Prudence at 4441 Creekside Ave., Suite 117, in the Patton Creek shopping center. They have another location of Blackbird by Dear Prudence in Northville, Michigan. 205-407-7523

Greystone Diamonds is now open inside Greystone Marketplace at 5475 U.S. 280. They offer a full-line of diamonds and jewelry, including new and vintage pieces. They also make custom jewelry and offer jewelry repair. 205-573-6017

× Expand Photo courtesy of ​​Affordable Dentures & Implants.

​​Affordable Dentures & Implants, led by Dr. Kim Shannon, has opened an office at 5239 U.S. 280. The practice features an on-site dental lab, which provides for faster service, and a cone-beam computed tomography scanner for a more accurate image of a patient’s mouth. The office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. 205-338-2915

Buff City Soap held a grand opening for a store at 4745 Chace Circle in the Chace Lake area on April 5. 205-777-5465

An urgent care center called Southern Immediate Care has opened in the former location of MedCenter Hoover at 1575 Montgomery Highway. The center is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. 205-822-1150

Longtime Hoover resident Mike Miller on March 24 started a franchise business called ProLift Garage Doors, doing installation and repairs of residential garage doors and garage door openers. ProLift Garage Doors has about 100 locations across the country, but this is the first one in Alabama, Miller said. 659-209-5651

Coming Soon

JP Morgan Chase Bank has started construction on a new Chase Bank branch in the Stadium Trace Village development in Hoover. The bank will be on the corner of John Hawkins Parkway and Stadium Trace Parkway behind Aldi. The other Alabama locations are in Auburn, Tuscaloosa and downtown Birmingham as well as another new location currently under construction in Homewood.

Relocations and Renovations

The Alabama Press Association has relocated from 600 Vestavia Parkway, Suite 291, in Vestavia Hills to 2180 Parkway Lake Drive in Hoover’s Riverchase community. 205-871-7737

Tameron Hyundai is making progress on a $10 million project to demolish and replace or renovate its buildings at 1595 Montgomery Highway. The dealership tore down its main 12,238-square-foot sales and service building and is replacing it with a 38,372-square-foot building, General Manager Blake Braden said. The other 3,440-square-foot building that has been for sales of used vehicles, formerly a Longhorn Steakhouse, will be remodeled and probably will be converted for use as a wholesale parts department, Braden said. 855-427-7414

Hendrick Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram has started construction on a new two-story, nearly 21,000-square-foot building after tearing down its former building at 1628 Montgomery Highway. The new building will include a showroom and sales support offices, an expansion to three service lanes, a new service lounge and parts boutique. The facility also is expanding from 31 to 37 service bays. Construction is estimated to be completed in the third quarter of 2023. 205-545-8074

News and Accomplishments

Bud’s Best Cookies at 2070 Parkway Office Circle was chosen as a recipient of the 2023 Governor’s Trade Excellence Award as an example of an Alabama business that has achieved extraordinary results in international sales and contributed to Alabama’s increased ability to compete in a global market. The company is to be recognized at a luncheon in May at the state Capitol. 205-987-4840

Tommy Sisson, a certified public accountant and managing member of Warren Averett’s Birmingham office, has been appointed to serve as the chairman of the board of directors for the Birmingham Zoo. Sisson has served on the board for more than 10 years. His term as chairman will last two years. He has been with Warren Averett for 40 years. He also is a part of The Rotary Club of Birmingham, the Monday Morning Quarterback Club and the Birmingham Business Alliance and serves on several other boards. 205-979-4100

Alabama’s second largest credit union, APCO Employees Credit Union, has merged with Atlanta-based Powerco Federal Credit Union effective April 1. Both credit unions serve employees of Southern Company and its affiliates. APCO has four locations in the Birmingham area, including at 4725 Chace Circle and 6400 Tattersall Park Drive in Hoover. 205-226-6800

America’s First Federal Credit Union, with locations at 3312 Old Columbiana Road and #2 Inverness Center Parkway, was selected as a 2023 Credit Union National Association Diamond Award winner for its 2022 annual report video. Each year, the credit union produces a video featuring company highlights. The 2022 video highlighted accomplishments such as 19,270 new members added, 13,971 new checking accounts, $560 million in new loans and a 2021 Summer of Freedom campaign, which received more than 1 million impressions and generated 2,248 new memberships. Additionally, America’s First raised its financial management assets by $9 million to a total of almost $107 million, brought in 87 new benefit partners through financial education offerings and completed 207 new enrollments in 2021. The video also addressed the credit union’s efforts during the global COVID-19 pandemic, providing 193 additional PPP loans to businesses in need and loaning $14.5 million to build local businesses throughout the community. 205-823-3985 and 205-995-0001

Personnel Moves

Avadian Credit Union, which has its headquarters at 1 Riverchase Parkway S. and branches in Hoover at 4720 Chace Circle and 420 Old U.S. 280, has promoted DonnaMarie Tyler to senior vice president of deposits and retail strategy and Jeff Skipper to senior vice president of marketing and digital services. 205-985-2828

× Expand Photo courtesy of UAB Media Relations.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System, which has primary and specialty care offices at Stadium Trace Village, the Medical West UAB emergency medical department in Hoover and other offices in Inverness and Greystone, has filled two senior positions in its leadership team. Brenda Carlisle was named CEO of UAB Hospital, and Susan Jennings has been named the chief financial officer for the Health System. Both had been serving in their respective roles in an interim capacity. Before assuming the position as interim CEO in November 2022, Carlisle had been vice president of clinical operations for UAB Hospital since 2017. Prior to joining UAB, Carlisle was chief operating officer, vice president of patient care services and vice president of operations at Brookwood Medical Center. She has more than 30 years of experience in nursing management and health care operations in medical facilities throughout Alabama and Florida. Jennings has more than 35 years of experience within the healthcare industry serving in a variety of roles focused on organizational financial health and strategic financial decision-making. Her responsibilities include financial reporting and budgeting for the Health System and UAB Hospital, as well as overseeing any debt/financing initiatives across the enterprise. She joined UAB in 2006. Prior to being named interim CFO of the Health System, she had been CFO of UAB Hospital since November 2018. 205-989-7254

Dr. Joey Jones of Rocky Ridge Chiropractic at 2531 Rocky Ridge Road #112 is moving his practice to merge with Legacy Chiropractic at 2100 Data Park Circle, Suite 100, in Hoover. Dr. Jones's last day at Rocky Ridge will be April 28, and his first day at Legacy Chiropractic will be May 1. He is joining Dr. Steve Johnson and Dr. Terri Jones. Dr. Chase Horton, who also was at Rocky Ridge Chiropractic, has gotten out of chiropractic work and is now running a new podcast company and doing real estate. 205-985-9888

Bella Harbert has joined the staff at Burn Boot Camp Hoover at 1021 Brock's Gap Parkway #121 in The Village at Brock's Gap as an ambassador at the front desk. Harbert is a senior at Hoover High School, where she has been a cheerleader for three years. Burn Boot Camp has been part of her life since 2017, when her mother, Tiffany (who is Burn Boot Camp's systems and operations manager) was a member at a location in Georgia. Burn Boot Camp’s head trainer at the Meadow Brook location led workouts for Harbert’s cheer team in 2021 before joining Burn Boot Camp. 205-335-1884

Hair stylist Gracen Mitchell has moved from T. Fox SalonSpa at 2080 Valleydale Road #7 to Haven Space Salon at 5291 Valleydale Road #125. She particularly enjoys doing dimensional hair color and custom hair cutting. 205-582-2600

Anniversaries

Little Donkey, with locations in Homewood, Montgomery and Greystone, is celebrating 11 years of business this year.

Closings

PNC Bank is closing its branch at 2641 Valleydale Road on June 23. It is one of four branches in Alabama and 47 branches in 14 states closing. Others closing in Alabama are on 20th Street in Birmingham and in Mobile and Montgomery. The PNC Bank branch on Valleydale Road is asking customers to close out their safety deposit boxes by June 16. 205-297-6278