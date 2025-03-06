Hoover Business Happenings March 2025

Coming Soon

Guthrie’s has signed a lease for a new restaurant in the former 3,900-square-foot Steak ’n Shake outparcel at 1817 Montgomery Highway in Riverchase Village. The fast-casual restaurant chain has 48 locations in 12 states and serves chicken fingers, French fries, coleslaw and Texas toast. 334-887-6555

Relocations and Renovations

Master Scarsella

Master Scarsella's World Class Tae Kwon Do has relocated its Hoover location from 3417 Old Columbiana Road, Suite B, to 1713 Montgomery Highway, Suite 141, in the Riverchase Promenade shopping center. The business also has a location at 268 Inverness Center Drive. 205-981-9636

News and Accomplishments

Dr. John Lowman

Dr. John Lowman, a resident of the Monte D’Oro neighborhood in Hoover and an associate professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Health Professions’ Department of Physical Therapy, has received an Alumni Achievement Award from Duke University’s doctor of physical therapy program. He is the director of the residency program at UAB’s Department of Physical Therapy and is a board-certified cardiopulmonary clinical specialist. He also is part of the UAB School of Medicine’s Center for Clinical and Translational Science, Integrative Center for Aging Research, and Cystic Fibrosis Research Center.

APCO Employees Credit Union (with locations in Hoover at 4725 Chace Circle and 6400 Tattersall Park Drive) is merging with Mutual Savings Credit Union in Atlanta, which is separate from the Mutual Savings Credit Union in Alabama. The Atlanta credit union now operates as a division of APCO Employees Credit Union, and both credit unions will work toward a full conversion in 2025. 205-823-7403 205-547-9400 800-950-6728

Homewood Suites Birmingham South Inverness

The Hoover City Council has approved a license to sell alcoholic beverages to the Homewood Suites Birmingham South Inverness hotel at 215 Inverness Center Drive. 205-995-9823 hilton.com

General Informatics, an information technology company with its Birmingham-area office at 1200 Corporate Drive, Suite 470, in the Meadow Brook Corporate Park, held an Alabama Innovation Symposium on Jan. 16 at City Club Birmingham. The event brought together Alabama's technology community for three hours of inspiration, learning and connection, exploring technology trends and innovations. Speakers included leaders from General Informatics, SecurIT360, TechBirmingham, The Clarity Co. and obney.ai. 205-413-4454

Mohan Kalagotla is seeking approval from the city of Hoover to open an event and party space at The Centre at Riverchase shopping center at 1694 Montgomery Highway, next to his Hyderabad House Alabama Indian restaurant. The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to consider the request on March 10.

Deer Valley Partners is asking the Hoover City Council to rezone about 2 acres at 5245 Ross Bridge Parkway from a preferred commercial (office) district to a community business district. The property is one of two 2-acre parcels owned by Deer Valley Partners and is just south and east of property owned by Cross Creek Church. The Hoover City Council likely will consider the request at its March 17 meeting.

Capstone Building Corp.

Capstone Building Corp., a general contractor based in the Meadow Brook Corporate Park at 1200 Corporate Drive, Suite 350, has completed construction of Colina Ranch Hill, a $62.6 million apartment community in Pasco County, Florida (in the Tampa area). Capstone also has been awarded $45 million worth of work to help revitalize the Bowen Homes Choice Neighborhood in Atlanta, including a $1 million contract to build a stormwater pond, $7 million in other public infrastructure work and $37 million in vertical construction. 205-803-5226

Personnel Moves

HBH Realty

HBH Realty, currently based at 3000 Galleria Circle, Suite 301 but building a new office in the Knox Square community in Trace Crossings, recently welcomed three new real estate advisors to its team. Carolina Gualdron, originally from Colombia, South America, focuses her efforts on Shelby County, particularly in Alabaster, Pelham and Chelsea. She is bilingual in English and Spanish and is a certified stager. 205-451-7726. Fleur Robinson, originally from Scotland, brings a different international perspective. 205-645-3443. Michelle Toral, the oldest daughter of a first-generation Mexican-American family, specializes in residential homes and first-time homebuyers. 205-616-3698; 205-406-6549

Pure Style Salon & Spa at 2341 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite 121, has added Brittany Aylieff and Erica Spencer as new stylists. Both are recent graduates of the Paul Mitchell cosmetology school. 205-820-9229

Roger Jenkins

Roger Jenkins, whose term as a director and CEO of Murphy Oil Corp. ended on Dec. 31, has been appointed to serve on the board of directors of Regions Financial Corp. and its subsidiary Regions Bank, which has an operations center at 2090 Parkway Office Circle in Riverchase and multiple branches in Hoover. Jenkins’ term on the Regions boards began Jan. 1. He is one of 14 board members and serves on the risk and technology committees. 800-734-4667

Melanie McNary & Jim Dorris

America’s First Federal Credit Union, with locations in Hoover at 3312 Old Columbiana Road and No. 2 Inverness Center Parkway, has two nominees to fill vacancies on the credit union’s board of directors. They are Melanie McNary, who previously served on the board from 2017 to 2023, and Jim Dorris. McNary is vice president of human resources at Power Grid Components. Dorris is a senior technology leader at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama. Credit union members are scheduled to vote on filling the vacancies on April 15. 205-823-398; 205-995-0001

Lynnda Gaines

Lynnda Gaines has joined the RealtySouth office at 109 Inverness Plaza as a Realtor. 205-586-9238,

Anniversaries

Fi Plan Partners, a financial planning company based at 5825 Feldspar Way in Trace Crossings, celebrated its 20th anniversary in February. The company offers comprehensive financial services, including financial planning, insurance services, business consulting, portfolio strategies and coordination with other professionals. 205-989-3496

Closings

The Dollar General at 2144 Tyler Road in Bluff Park Village closed on Jan. 16.

Joyful Food Co.

The Joyful Food Co., which provided ready-made meals and baked goods at 759 Shades Mountain Plaza, closed Jan. 25 after 10 years in business.