Hoover business happenings: June 2026

NOW OPEN

Dr. Elizabeth Adams has opened a neurotoxin studio called Still Studios at 1031 Brock’s Gap Parkway, Suite 177, in The Village at Brock’s Gap. Adams is a board-certified physician with more than 14 years of experience in aesthetic medicine. A native of Columbus, Mississippi, she earned her medical degree at the University of Mississippi before completing an internal medicine internship at the University of Kentucky and her residency in emergency medicine at the University of Mississippi. She went on to build a full-service aesthetic practice called The Aesthetic Atelier. She is currently completing a fellowship in aesthetic medicine through the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine and holds certifications as a registered yoga instructor. Adams offers services at a flat rate on a same-day basis with walk-ins welcome and no consultation required.

be-still.com, 205-202-0881

Little Luna Pizza has opened at 2142 Tyler Road in the Bluff Park Village shopping center. The new business operates as a carryout and delivery pizzeria, specializing in New York-style pizza. Pizzas feature cold-fermented dough, topped with ingredients such as California-grown tomatoes, aged mozzarella, and fresh meats and vegetables, and baked in a high-temperature stone oven for a thin, crisp crust. In addition to pizza, the menu includes fresh salads, gelato and desserts. The pizzeria is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

littlelunapizza.com, 205-407-4619

HomeWell Care Services has opened at 2337 Valleydale Road. The business provides in-home non-medical care for people who need assistance to remain in their own home.

homewellcares.com/in-home-care-al-birmingham-al315, 205-651-7333

Sleep Lux, a furniture and mattress retailer offering a wide range of home furnishings, opened April 1 at 1100 Inverness Corners, Suite 310. The new showroom sits in the Inverness Corners shopping center off U.S. 280. Sleep Lux carries mattresses in memory foam, hybrid and latex options — including cooling gel and Eurotop styles — alongside bedroom sets, beds, headboards, dressers, and full collections for the living room, dining room, kids and teens rooms, home office and outdoor spaces. The store also stocks home accents such as lighting, mirrors, rugs and wall art, plus a rotating overstock section for discounted finds. Store hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed Sunday.

mysleeplux.com, 844-585-2589

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

The Birmingham region of PMI has taken over management of the Patton Creek Condominiums community off Patton Chapel Road, replacing Associa McKay Management.

birminghampropertymanagementinc.com, 205-583-2500

Capstone Building Corp., based at 1200 Corporate Drive, Suite 350, in Meadow Brook Corporate Park has started construction on Charleston Ridge Apartments, a multifamily development in New Port Richey, Florida. The complex will span 247,000 square feet and feature a mix of residential offerings, including six two-bedroom townhomes above 10,000 square feet of commercial space and four four-story apartment buildings with 224 units. The apartments, accessible by elevator, will consist of one to three bedrooms. Community amenities include a clubhouse with a fitness center, clubroom, lounge, tenant market, 2,700-square-foot pool, more than 12 electric vehicle charging stations, smart vehicular and pedestrian access controls and community-wide Wi-Fi with Gig speeds. The Dobbins Group, based in Homewood, is the developer for this project.

capstonebuilding.com, 205-803-5226

Brian and Erin Mooney, owners of Tre Luna Bar & Kitchen in Hoover and Tre Luna Catering, have bought the nearly century-old Theodore building in downtown Birmingham. The building at 3211 Second Ave. S. was built in 1929 and had been converted into event space in 2017, Brian Mooney said. He and his wife were approached then about taking on the liquor license for Theodore but had just taken over the liquor license for the Alys Stephens Center and didn’t want to take two new ones on at the same time, he said. When the building went up for sale again last year, the Mooneys put a bid in for it, but they were second in line, he said. They thought they weren’t going to get it but were approached again in mid-December when the first offer fell through, he said. They ended up closing on the sale March 31 and plan to continue to use the building for weddings, rehearsal dinners, corporate gatherings and private celebrations. The Mooneys were able to get a Small Business Administration loan through River Bank and Trust. Tre Luna Catering is just 3+ blocks away. While there are no current plans to move the catering company to the Theodore, the Mooneys may in the future build out the catering kitchen there and move all their catering operations there, Erin Mooney said.

theodorebytreluna.com, 205-910-7780

PERSONNEL MOVES

Expand Photo from Cobia Realty Group Fa Cody Thompson

Cody Thompson has joined the Cobia Realty Group based at the Keller Williams Hoover office at The Village at Brock’s Gap.

Megan Scarano, a former weekend anchor for the ABC 33/40 television station, based at 800 Concourse Parkway in Riverchase, in May joined NewsChannel 5 in Nashville as a reporter on the morning news team. Scarano’s last day on the air with ABC 33/40 was March 4. Scarano was with ABC 33/40 for three years. Before that, she spent two years and five months with WCTI in New Bern, North Carolina, according to her LinkedIn page.

ANNIVERSARIES

Hoover Steaks and Wines in May celebrated its one-year anniversary at 5868 Elsie Road in the Knox Square shopping center across from Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. The shop is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

hooversteaksandwines.com, 205-238-5359

Milo’s Hamburgers, with a location in Hoover at 1210 Inverness Corners, is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year.

miloshamburgers.com, 205-991-6456

Knox Square Dental recently celebrated its first anniversary in the Knox Square shopping center at 5848 Elsie Road. The practice is run by Dr. Brittany Rich and offers exams and cleanings, dental implants, full-mouth rehabilitation, root canals, extractions and custom dentures.

knoxsquaredental.com, 205-202-9445

Sunshine Nutrition Hoover celebrated its five-year anniversary at 3421 S. Shades Crest Road on May 9.

Sunshine Nutrition Hoover on Facebook, 205-882-1609