Hoover business happenings: July 2026

NOW OPEN

Five Below, located at 5537 Grove Blvd. in The Grove shopping center, recently opened with a weekend-long celebration. The store carries a variety of items, including candy, snacks, toys, games, collectibles, beauty items, décor and more. Most of its products range from $1 to $5, with some at a higher price.

659-216-5487, fivebelow.com

Game X Change opened its first Hoover location at 1676 Montgomery Highway in Patton Chapel Plaza. The retail chain allows customers to buy, sell and trade video games, collectibles, comics, consoles, movies and more. It is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

205-438-6109, gogamexchange.com

Oak & Ale, a neighborhood pub, opened at 2341 John Hawkins Parkway in the Lake Crest Plaza shopping center. The bar offers daily drink specials, live music and food. It is open Monday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 2 a.m.

205-460-1060

Let’s Play Hoover, located at 5623 Grove Blvd., reopened after major renovations featuring a jungle-themed play facility. The remodeled space features a mini city with a supermarket, police station, fire station, mechanic shop and hospital areas. There are also new party rooms, an interactive pixel floor and play equipment. Let’s Play is open Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

205-718-8993, letsplayparty.com/hoover

NOIR Café opened in the Hoover Public Library at 200 Municipal Drive in June. It serves handcrafted coffee and curated café experiences 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

205-444-7800, noirbham.com

STILL Studios, a dedicated neurotoxin studio, recently opened at 1031 Brocks Gap Parkway. The studio was founded by Dr. Elizabeth Adams, a board-certified physician who spent more than a decade in non-surgical aesthetic medicine. It is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

205-202-0881, be-still.com

COMING SOON

X4 Fit, a fitness gym, is under construction at 5220 Grove Blvd. next to Farrelly’s Southern Bar and Kitchen. Featuring 50-minute instructor-led workouts with different routines, the gym was founded by former Clemson University football player Chris Wade, who has spent 14 years building and leading gyms and currently operates several other locations. It is set to open in late 2026.

x4fit.com

Serendipity Hill Event Venue is set to open in August at 2084 Valleydale Road. The event space can be used for receptions, welcome parties, showers, milestone celebrations, corporate gatherings, community and private events, weddings and rehearsal dinners.

serendipityhillvenue.com

NEW OWNERSHIP

Riverchase Senior Living, located at 1851 Data Drive, was purchased by an affiliate of Cavalier Senior Living, a Montgomery-based company. The assisted living and memory support facility sits on 6 acres and was previously owned by an affiliate of Merrill Gardens.

205-982-7000, riverchaseseniorliving.com

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

The owner of the Riverchase Galleria has put 1.5 million square feet of leasable space up for sale. The 40-year-old shopping mall is located at 2000 Galleria Circle and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

205-985-3019, riverchasegalleria.com

Planet Fitness, located at 1839 Montgomery Highway, Suite 40, kicked off its annual high school summer pass program, which allows teens ages 14 to 19 to work out for free at its locations until Aug. 31. Teens can register online and receive access to strength equipment, cardio machines, stretching areas and free fitness training from certified trainers.

205-444-2282, planetfitness.com/summerpass

PERSONNEL MOVES

King Acura, located at 1687 Montgomery Highway, recently hired two new sales consultants, Chandler Busby and Georgia Hontzas. Busby has been a sales professional for almost 20 years and said he has a reputation as a buyer’s advocate. Hontzas said she has always loved cars, helping people and building relationships. The automotive dealership is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Sundays.

888-468-0553, kingacura.com