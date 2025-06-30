Hoover Business Happenings: July 2025

NOW OPEN

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café held a ribbon cutting for its new location at 5880 Elsie Road in the Knox Square shopping center in Trace Crossings on June 3. 205-255-5858

Hoover Steaks and Wines is now open at 5868 Elsie Road in the Knox Square shopping center across from Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. The gourmet grocery and wine store offers an in-house dining menu and wine bar with high-end specialty meats and more than 550 wines from around the world, plus gourmet sides and desserts to go. 205-238-5359

COMING SOON

Construction is progressing on the new Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar in the Tattersall Park development off Alabama 119. The goal is to open the new restaurant by mid-July, according to an employee of the Big Whiskey’s at Stadium Trace Village, which opened in July 2020. Earlier plans indicated the new restaurant would be a 6,000-square-foot stand-alone restaurant off Tattersall Boulevard, not far from the Publix grocery store. Big Whiskey’s signature items include chicken ranch alfredo, a honey stung burger, boom boom shrimp tacos, a brunch melt, buffalo chicken wontons, a blackberry bourbon sidecar and beer cheese pretzels. In addition to the main menu, Big Whiskey’s features a weekday lunch menu, a weekend brunch menu and an extensive drink menu with more than 120 whiskeys, including rare and allocated bottles. The new restaurant will employ about 80 staff members, the company previously said. Big Whiskey’s was founded in downtown Springfield, Missouri, in 2006 and now operates in Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Wild Birds Unlimited plans to open a new location of its nature shop in the Tattersall Park development off Alabama 119. The new store will be at 6215 Tattersall Blvd., Suite 109, in the row of stores with the Publix at Tattersall, next to the Goodwill Donation Center. The company sells items such as bird feeders, bird feed, mounting and hanging hardware, and other items related to birds.

Kung Fu Tea plans to open a location in the Tattersall Park development off Alabama 119. The tea shop will be at 6215 Tattersall Blvd., Suite 101, in the row of stores with the Publix at Tattersall, next to the Goodwill Donation Center. Kung Fu Tea is a Taiwanese bubble tea franchise founded in Queens, New York, and now with more than 350 locations across the United States and at least three locations in Canada under the KF Tea name.

Qdoba Mexican Eats plans to open its second Birmingham area location at 1539 Montgomery Highway in Hoover. The fast casual restaurant was founded in 1995 as Zuma Fresh Mexican Grill in Denver and has changed its name a few times, becoming Qdoba Mexican Eats in 2015. The chain now has more than 750 locations, mostly in the United States, but with a few locations in Canada, Japan and Puerto Rico. Its first location in the metro area was in Birmingham at 425 20th St. S., Unit 106. Four more locations are being considered in the metro area, including in the U.S. 280 corridor, Trussville and Alabaster.

RENOVATIONS and RELOCATIONS

Krispy Kreme reopened its location at 1990 New Patton Chapel Road on June 9 after being closed for several months for renovations and equipment replacement. 205-822-8272

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Capstone Building Corp., based at 1200 Corporate Drive, Suite 350, in the Meadow Brook Corporate Park, on June 5 held a ribbon cutting for the recently completed 143-unit Southtown Senior independent senior living housing development in Birmingham. The 158,384-square-foot project, done in collaboration with The Benoit Group and Housing Authority of Birmingham District, is part of the city of Birmingham’s Edgehill at Southtown redevelopment plan. The complex has floor plans with one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments that are in close proximity to UAB St. Vincent’s Birmingham and the University of Alabama at Birmingham. It also has a fitness center, community room, business center and tenant services that include monthly arts and crafts, blood pressure screening and holiday festivities. 205-803-5226

Hoover Sun contributor Solomon Crenshaw Jr. on June 8 received a first-place award from the Alabama Sports Writers Association for best general sports story writing without a deadline in 2024. The award was for a May 2024 story he wrote about four orphans from Uganda who were adopted by metro area families. All four of the orphans excel in track and field, including a set of twins who lived in Hoover. The story also won first place in the feature story category of the Alabama Media Professionals’ communications contest. Crenshaw, a Hoover resident, also received a second-place ASWA prize in best baseball story without a deadline for a June 2024 story he wrote about the Birmingham-Southern College baseball team savoring its final bus ride, returning to the campus that closed days before. 205-313-1780

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Jennifer Wilson, a trust advisor for Regions Bank, to its board of directors. Wilson graduated with honors from the University of Alabama at Birmingham with an accounting degree, then earned her master’s degree in business administration and law degree from the University of Mississippi. Her legal career spans securities litigation, estate and trust planning and elder law. She was the first-ever appointed staff attorney in Jefferson County Probate Court under Judge Alan King before transitioning into banking in 2015. 205-988-5672

PERSONNEL MOVES

Alabama Goodwill Industries, which has a donation center at 6215 Tattersall Blvd., Suite 105, in the Tattersall Park shopping center and a store and donation center at 5287 U.S. 280 in the Brook Highland shopping center, recently promoted three key team members. Daniel Hancock was promoted to South district director, while Steve Lovette was named North district director, and Vivian Hubbard was named payroll manager. Hancock brings nearly 16 years of experience, including his early years with Goodwill Manasota in Florida and a recent 14-month role with Amity Goodwill in Ontario, Canada. Before joining AGI, Hancock consulted with Goodwill organizations throughout North America, helping to shape strategies and grow the organization’s impact. Lovette, a seasoned leader and U.S. Air Force veteran, brings deep experience in safety, operations and contract management. Following two decades in the military, Lovette served in leadership roles at Palmetto Goodwill in South Carolina and later at Goodwill San Antonio. His career has spanned safety and security oversight, loss prevention, and government contracts supporting military bases. Hubbard, who has helped oversee accounts payable operations across the organization, previously worked as the East region accounts receivable supervisor at Coca-Cola. She is a certified Arabic and French interpreter with training in legal interpretation. 205-438-6010, 205-775-0288

ANNIVERSARIES

Higher Roof Solutions, a roofing company based in Inverness, in June celebrated its second anniversary. 205-386-0565

George McCluney had a 15th anniversary party for his Beef O’Brady’s franchise location in The Grove shopping center at 5519 Grove Blvd. scheduled for June 20. Musician Robert Abernathy, a former teacher at Simmons Middle School, was scheduled to provide the entertainment. 205-987-9464